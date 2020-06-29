I think shares are slightly overvalued here, yet, quality companies are dangerous to short in the long run. Nike does not look compelling here and now, but over time, could growth into its valuation.

Strong third-quarter results and hope for greater digital sales did not come through, as sales have seen a bit of recovery already recently.

Nike (NKE) has not received a warm welcome by investors after it reported fourth-quarter results with shares down more than 7%, although truth be told, shares had already recovered to near their all-time-highs ahead of the earnings release.

Shares of the company peaked around $105 in January and February, as in fact, the company warned already in early February that it was closing stores in China as COVID-19 was spreading around. Nike did indicate at the time that this would have a material impact on the operations in Greater China, and that it would provide an update alongside the third-quarter results.

Some Recent Trends

When the company reported its third-quarter results late March, shares traded around the $70 mark, although it is important to realize that third-quarter results ended by the end of February. Of course, the results were not really impacted by COVID-19 yet, with reported sales up 5% to $10.1 billion and constant currency growth at 7%.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, as this included a $0.25 per share charge related to a changed distribution model in Latin America, as adjusted for this, earnings would have been up slightly. COVID-19 had an impact already, as sales in Greater China fell by mid-single digits, after typically growing at double-digit percentages. With Greater China contributing about 15% of total sales, such a growth slowdown probably hit overall growth rates to the tune of 2-3%.

The fourth-quarter results were as expected on the soft side, with sales down 38% to $6.3 billion, with Chinese sales roughly flattish and sales down nearly 50% in all the major three regions. With gross margins down more than 8% to 37% due to significant operating deleverage and lack of ability to significantly cut costs in the short term, this meant operating profits of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of last year turned into a loss of $804 million.

The results did have an impact of course on the full-year results as well, with sales down 4% to $37.4 billion, and net earnings down 37% to $2.5 billion, with earnings per share down from $2.49 per share to $1.60 per share.

Of course, the survival of Nike never has been into question with the company holding $8.8 billion in cash, equivalents and investments, translating into a net debt load just shy of a billion.

The Expectations Game

Truth be told, it seems that current times really represent some sort of one-off situation, as it was comforting to see digital sales up 75%, making up nearly a third of sales, as the business in the future might be "carried" by such digital sales.

The reason why the market has been such upbeat on Nike in the long run is the dominant market position and long-term demand growth forecasts. Not only is the company really innovative in its products, it further is proactive on social issues and important sport partnerships, all benefiting the valuation attached to the business.

This has essentially resulted in sales doubling over the past decade, with the company retiring nearly one in every five shares over the past, all while it maintained balance sheet integrity. The only comment one could make is that operating margins have been flattish in the low double digits.

There is a reason why shares demand a higher valuation, as absent COVID-19 and the charge taken in the third quarter, Nike would have been on track to earn about $3 per share this year. Even if we kindly use this earnings metric, and while I do appreciate the strength of the balance sheet, shares trade around 31 times earnings, for an earnings yield just above 3%.

This is driven by the strong brand and all the quality factors discussed above, of course in combination with today’s interest rate, yet it certainly does look high.

Concluding Remarks

Do not get me wrong, Nike certainly is the best of breed in terms of quality, as the long-term growth and capital allocation skills are unmatched - and in investing, a key lesson is that quality prevails, but that is only in the long run and provided that you buy at a reasonable valuation. Nike looks overvalued, but probably over time will grow into its valuation and provide reasonable returns, yet the risk-reward currently does not look too compelling.

The third quarter might have been a bit weaker than thought, as despite a 30% digital composition of sales and 75% growth in online sales, the market might have expected somewhat stronger (digital) sales. This and a higher inventory position create some near-term risks to the outlook, although it is comforting to see that 90% of global stores are open currently.

To really create appeal and more decent valuations, the company should be able to grow and obtain higher margins, as these have been constant for years now around 12-15% of sales. The real question is if a gradual, and now accelerated, shift to digital sales could create upside to that margins number.

That would be crucial, as the normalized revenue base of Nike is around $40 billion and, assuming current operating margins of 12-13% could rise to 15% or 20%, operating profits could increase to $6-8 billion. With no real interest due and assuming a 15% tax rate, that would work out to earnings per share of $3.25-4.25, and especially towards the higher end of the range, the valuation would look much more reasonable at around 22 times.

The issue is that we are removed from this and such margins, as I doubt we will see this. Continued innovation and fashion trends mean that Nike needs continuously be on top of its game to maintain leadership position and margins, as I doubt the competitive market would allow the company to achieve such margins.

With the company having seen significant valuation inflation over the past decade, remember that this was just a $10 stock during the economic depression in 2009 and traded at $50 as recently as the fall of 2017, and thus, I would be very cautious here. If Nike continues to prevail, investors could probably look forward to decent long-term returns. Yet, I feel that the risk-reward here is not too compelling and am opting for a neutral/cautious stance, not to be confused with a bearish position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.