We believe this to be a blip, with past profitability and revenue growth to resume as industry structure remains favourable, and demand continues to increase as food outsourcing continues.

This past stability has been destroyed with the arrival of the COVID-19 virus crisis. As a result, the stock has significantly de-rated as revenue and profitability declined.

The business has also consistently increased market share in the global food catering industry, and has best-in-class operating margins over peers Sysco, Aramark and Sodexo.

Introduction

Compass Group (OTCPK:CMPGF) is in the global food catering business, an industry expected to decline from $257.8 billion in 2019 to $253.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -1.54%. This is due to restrictions on domestic and international travel by governments globally due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which limits the need for services offered by these establishments. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to reach $312.7 billion in 2023.

Growth of the industry comes from increased outsourcing of food catering, as many businesses and government institutions don’t see food preparation as a core competence, hence outsource this service. Penetration of outsourcing is different in different countries and industries. For example, in developed markets outsourcing rates are routinely in excess of 60%. In emerging markets outsourcing rates are still only around 10%, hence providing a significant opportunity for future growth.

When looking at industries, the healthcare & seniors and education sectors continue to grow, with less than half of this addressable global market currently outsourced. Meanwhile, sports & leisure is a highly outsourced sector. Whilst the rate of penetration is different in different markets, the major trend is the same everywhere. More food catering is being outsourced.

What is also interesting is the structure of this market. Whilst overall only about 50% of the market is currently outsourced, more than half of this market is in the hands of small and regional players. As scale advantages exist in this business as evident by the considerably higher profitability of the few, larger players, there is a large structural growth opportunity as the industry consolidates. We see no reason why these past trends would change, and indeed I believe it likely that these trends accelerate post COVID-19 as costs rise and "brand trust" is emphasised in keeping customers and employees protected, safe and healthy.

Ultimately, (1) demand for food will continue to gently grow in the sectors that Compass targets, and (2) demand for food catering will grow slightly faster as outsourcing continues, and (3) Compass Group will continue to take greater market share in the global food catering business due to scale advantages visible through best-in-class margins and higher innovation, as well as a strong management team that has historically led to excellent execution.

In the article we try to articulate this argument, as well as consider counter arguments, to indicate why we think the positive scenario we propose is the most likely moving forward.

The Industry

The food catering industry can be divided into 3 different players: (1) Large, often international players, (2) regional players and (3) local players (the mom and pop suppliers). Market share in the industry is divided as follows.

Figure 1: Pie chart indicating the share of the global food service market between small, local players, regional players, and larger players. Source: Compass Group 2019 Annual Report

Big players in the industry include Sysco (SYY), Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF), and Aramark (ARMK), alongside the Compass Group. They all consistently generate returns on equity greater than 30% (bar Aramark), indicating the industry offers favourable economics for larger players. We believe this is primarily due to the competitive advantages big players derive from scale (visible in purchasing, pricing and productivity, as well as their ability to handle multinational accounts around the world, hence grow with their customers globally), and switching costs as contract lengths are often 3 to 5 years for the Compass Group, and retention rates can be very high (over 94% for the Compass Group).

Whilst Compass is a leader in these metrics, we believe competitors have favourable numbers too. These competitive advantages allow above-average returns on capital to be generated as smaller players cannot compete on price as they have lower margins, and they cannot compete for business from larger global businesses who may have preference for one or very few suppliers globally. We see these advantages getting stronger over time as the larger players become larger, taking market share from smaller players that are at a cost disadvantage and have lower switching costs. The Compass Group in particular has been very disciplined in targeting particular customers/sub sectors that offer a more stable and sticky customer base, and are enjoying positive growth trends.

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Customer concentration is not an issue for the industry, there are many, many customers

Supplier concentration could be a problem, and is a bigger problem the smaller you are. The Compass Group has mitigated this risk particularly well through Foodbuy, a U.S. based subsidiary procurement company. Through Foodbuy, Compass has managed to materially lower its input costs by not only purchasing for its U.S. business, but also aggregating purchases for the wider industry including hotels, airlines, restaurants, and so on, purchasing around $23 billion in food products annually, making it the largest food-service procurer in the United States. Bulk purchasing on this level secures material discounts to prices at which other competitors can procure food products. This method of procurement currently exists only in the U.S., but the concept is being rolled out in other regions such as the United Kingdom

Substitution risk could mean the potential customer could go out and eat elsewhere rather than at the office/hospital/education institute/prison and so on, in-house canteen. This will depend on the quality of the food, as well as the price and ambience. The Compass Group's increasing market share and high retention rates would suggest high client satisfaction in its product and service.

Whilst entry barriers are relatively low to become a local food catering business, entry barriers are very high to become a global supplier, and new entrants have not appeared for many, many years in this part of the industry. We believe this is most likely because of the large scale advantages present, as well as the higher switching costs for bigger customers.

Rivalry risk. There are a handful of global food catering businesses, and a long tail of smaller players. This fragmented market structure provides ample opportunity for bolt-on acquisitions and new contract wins for the larger players from smaller players as the industry becomes more consolidated. Getting new food outsourcing clients is also an attractive growth runway as the penetration of food outsourcing increases. We do not see fierce competition within vigour contracts amongst the big players, usually this represents less than a third of new business wins. This is highlighted through the high stability of operating margin and return on capital of the Compass Group, as well as other larger peers.

Main Sector Risks to Consider

Often the main sector risks lie in regulation, technology/disruption, demand and supply. We see none of these risks posing a significant problem for the food catering sector. This helps appreciate the relative stability of this industry, and the favourable industry make-up visible through the 5 forces Porter analysis, and helps to explain the high return on equity we see from the larger players in this industry. Industry factors are simply more favourable for larger players, and conducive to generate an attractive return on capital.

The Company: The Compass Group

The Compass Group is the global leader in the international food catering industry. Under its previous CEO Richard Cousins the Compass Group became a thoughtful, customer-orientated, effective and efficient competitor that has allowed the company to consistently gain market share. It has the highest operating margins in the industry, a return on equity consistently above 30%, and a mastery of its field that effortlessly oozes from its annual reports.

Whilst the industry looks attractive, and the company is the leader in its field through innovation, customer and employee focus, and operational excellence, we need to try and dig below the ground to appreciate if these conditions can remain - to see how relevant the past is to predict the future.

Understanding the Business

The Compass Group is primarily focused on food services, and it is internationally diversified.

Figure 2: The company's business lines and geographic spread. Source: The Compass Group's factsheet

It focuses on several different client verticals that it targets.

Figure 3: The client verticals the Compass Group targets and the revenue spread between them. Source: The Compass Group's factsheet

The industry remains heavily fragmented, yet scale advantages are very powerful in this business. This should provide a long runway for growth as the industry consolidates.

Figure 4: The market opportunity by region. Source: The Compass Group's factsheet

Various client verticals the Compass Group targets are heavily dominated by smaller regional and self-operated players, providing the potential for a long, growth runway as the market consolidates due to superior economics from larger players. The majority of business the Compass Group wins (over two thirds) are from smaller players, or clients who are outsourcing food catering for the first time.

Figure 5: The client verticals the Compass Group targets and the market structure within them (top). Source of new business wins in the USA (bottom).

The business shows a consistent growth profile with a very stable operating margin.

Figure 6: Revenue growth and operating margin between 2010 and HY 2020. Source: The Compass Group's factsheet

The Compass Group follows a simple yet powerful matrix to manage the business. Rare is it for a business whose primary costs are labour and food items to generate a cost advantage. Yet through operational excellence, its financials indicate it has been able to achieve this consistently relative to peers. This is through focus and speed, which has been possible by a clear understanding of what matters most. its reaction to the COVID-19 lockdowns shows again how it was able to manage operational margins as organic revenue declined aggressively, through focusing on the main levers to manage the business.

Figure 7: Revenue and cost drivers the Compass Group focuses on. Source: The Compass Group's CAGE Annual Conference 2017

Below please find a 10-year summary of the companies financials, including some metrics we have calculated to follow the business' progress:

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CAGR 10Y Average 10Y Revenue 14.468 15.833 16.905 17.557 17.058 17.590 19.605 22.568 22.964 24.878 6,2% Revenue Growth 9,4% 6,8% 3,9% -2,8% 3,1% 11,5% 15,1% 1,8% 8,3% Operating Margin 6,8% 6,6% 6,6% 7,0% 7,1% 7,1% 7,1% 7,2% 7,0% 7,0% 7,0% Operating Income 984 1.045 1.116 1.229 1.211 1.249 1.392 1.625 1.607 1.741 6,6% Operating Cash Flow (OCF) 1.044 964 1.048 1.107 1.121 1.138 1.424 1.633 1.873 1.952 7,2% OCF Margin 7,2% 6,1% 6,2% 6,3% 6,6% 6,5% 7,3% 7,2% 8,2% 7,8% 6,9% Capex 329 370 394 467 469 504 578 715 811 537 5,6% Capex Margin 2,3% 2,3% 2,3% 2,7% 2,7% 2,9% 2,9% 3,2% 3,5% 2,2% 2,7% Depreciation 148 160 203 181 189 193 216 262 267 282 7,4% Depreciation Margin 1,0% 1,0% 1,2% 1,0% 1,1% 1,1% 1,1% 1,2% 1,2% 1,1% 1,1% Free Cash Flow (FCF) 715 594 654 640 652 634 846 918 1062 1415 7,9% Depreciation/Gross PPA 9,2% 9,1% 11,2% 9,4% 9,6% 9,7% 8,6% 10,2% 10,2% 9,8% 9,7% Capex/Depreciation 2,2 2,3 1,9 2,6 2,5 2,6 2,7 2,7 3,0 1,9 2,4 Current Assets (Billions) 2,75 3,48 3,14 3,37 2,88 2,76 3,37 3,53 4,52 4,13 4,6% Current Liabilities (Billions) 3,24 3,99 3,48 3,51 3,75 3,72 4,52 4,28 5,61 5,41 5,9% Working Capital (WC) -0,49 -0,51 -0,34 -0,14 -0,87 -0,96 -1,15 -0,75 -1,09 -1,28 WC % Revenue -3,4% -3,2% -2,0% -0,8% -5,1% -5,5% -5,9% -3,3% -4,7% -5,1% -3,9% Gross PPA (Billions) 1,61 1,75 1,81 1,93 1,96 2 2,51 2,57 2,63 2,87 6,6% Tangible Assets (Billions) 1,12 1,24 1,47 1,79 1,09 1,04 1,36 1,82 1,54 1,59 4,0% Return Tangible Assets 63,8% 47,9% 44,5% 35,8% 59,8% 61,0% 62,2% 50,4% 69,0% 89,0% 58,3% Revenue/Gross PPE 9,0 9,0 9,3 9,1 8,7 8,8 7,8 8,8 8,7 8,7 8,8 Cash 0,64 1,11 0,73 1,01 0,43 0,28 0,35 0,39 0,97 0,4 Equity 3,07 3,5 3,24 2,79 1,85 1,95 2,52 2,12 2,64 3,36 Debt 1,35 1,96 1,77 2,25 2,53 2,68 3,08 3,94 3,61 3,68 Invested Capital 3,78 4,35 4,28 4,03 3,95 4,35 5,25 5,67 5,28 6,64 Return Invested Capital 18,9% 13,7% 15,3% 15,9% 16,5% 14,6% 16,1% 16,2% 20,1% 21,3% 16,9% Employees 428.202 471.108 508.714 506.699 503.537 515.864 527.180 588.112 595.841 596.452 3,8% Revenue / Employee 33.788 33.608 33.231 34.650 33.876 34.098 37.188 38.374 38.540 41.710

Figure 8: Selected financial statement data, and metrics for the Compass Group between 2010 and 2019. Source: Morningstar data, company annual reports, and author analysis

We can see below that the 2 main costs for the company are food and materials, and labour.

Figure 9: Operating costs of the Compass Group. Source: The Compass Group 2019 annual report

Why Now?

High-quality businesses with long-term growth opportunities are rarely available at bargain prices. I have followed this business for many years, and only now, after declining over 50%, is there an attractive price available. Such opportunities usually appear when there is a problem. It is the role of the investor to decide if the problem is fixable and temporary, or secular and permanent. One can buy during the heat of the decline assuming such a situation will exist only for a very short period, perhaps a matter of weeks, before the market realises its errors. Or the investor can wait for a catalyst that either de-risks the current situation, or offers the potential for an earnings boost back to its previous trend. Waiting can mean a lower future potential return, but also a lower risk. Each investor has their own risk/return appetite. I generally prefer the latter situation. But what is the problem, and what catalysts have appeared?

Recent Results

The Compass Group has recently warned interim profits will be lower than expected due to the containment measures adopted by governments and clients in Europe and North America to limit the spread of COVID-19, notably the closure of schools and cancellation of sports fixtures, which has affected profit expectations for the half year. In April, around 50% of its business was closed due to country lockdowns. The impact of this action varies by sector: Sports & Leisure was fully closed, Education and Business & Industry were mostly closed (c. 65%) whilst Healthcare & Seniors and Defence, Offshore & Remote businesses remained almost fully open.

For the half year results ending March 31, 2020, the Compass Group experienced only a 1.6% rise in revenue, and a 10% decline in operating profit. A far cry from the consistent revenue growth around 5% to 6% and increasing operating profit.

However, these aggregate results hide the more terrifying figures of organic revenue for March and April, which declined by 20.4% and 46.1%, respectively. Yet I was surprised by the impact of lost revenues on operating profit, which only declined 28.5% in March and 23% in April. Compass has proactively mitigated the company's cost base by around £500 million per month by taking a wide range of actions including: (1) limiting the use of variable forms of (MAP 4) in-unit labour such as over-time and redeploying or furloughing much of the fixed element of our in-unit labour, (2) reducing (MAP 4) in-unit overheads such as rent, rates and concession fees and (3) reducing salary, hours or furloughing (MAP 5) above-unit overhead employees. The Group Chief Executive has temporarily reduced his salary by 30%, whilst the Group Board and Executive Committee have temporarily reduced their fees and salaries by 25%. Clearly, Compass once again is showing its operational excellence in managing its business.

In this difficult situation, the Compass Group has decided to be safe rather than sorry. It has paused mergers and acquisitions, suspended the dividend, and secured waivers for debt covenants and interest cover tests during this difficult period. It has also raised a surprise 2 billion GBP rights offering to de-risk the balance sheet further. This is for a business that had on March 31, 2020, a net debt of £4,876 million, including the additional £926 million related to the impact of IFRS 16, and a net debt to EBITDA of 2.0x (excluding the impact of IFRS 16, net debt to EBITDA would have been 0.3x lower). Not exactly figures of a highly leveraged business. Clearly, management was concerned by the potential drop of EBITDA during the remainder of the lockdown period.

We believe the rights offering reduces the largest risk, the financial risk of the business due to an extended lockdown, hence view it as a powerful catalyst alongside the stock price to enter this investment. The stock price is essentially assuming the business will never experience growth, a scenario we believe to be unlikely considering (1) the growing food market, (2) especially in the food sectors Compass targets, (3) the growing demand for outsourcing food, and (4) the Compass Group consistently gaining market share from peers.

What are the Major Concerns Post the COVID-19 Lockdown?

There are legitimate concerns investors must follow. Difficulties upon employees returning to offices is one acknowledged by the firm. Increased costs in the form of heightened hygiene and social distancing practices will also be unavoidable, but believe catering firms like Compass will not bear these costs alone. Furthermore, increasing costs will affect lower margin competitors more, hence can accelerate the consolidation in the industry. Customers will also focus more on working with trusted brands, companies like Compass, to ensure the health and safety of their employees. International companies like the Compass Group can also use the experience gained from already operating in this way in parts of Asia to lead in shared best practice, reducing the overall disruption and cost. Nevertheless, lower onsite populations, as many workers continue to work from home, or attend the office irregularly, is a concern. This may well be mitigated by higher onsite participation rates as employees are more hesitant to leave the building.

Management

It is an important step to understand the quality of the management team, and to study what it has done, and is doing. I liked what I found.

A compensation package that focuses on return on invested capital and cash flow

A steadily decreasing outstanding share count

A focused business model becoming ever more focused, yet always looking for interesting adjacent businesses to add on (usually through bolt-on acquisitions)

Focus on operational excellence visible through best in class margins and the way it manages costs

An obsession on client satisfaction, and meeting client needs

A decentralised management approach studied and written in several business case studies, which allows middle management to feel motivated and be accountable

Non excessive pay for management

Senior executives brought in mainly from within, but mixed with some external hires to get an outside perspective

A relatively conservative balance sheet, yet willing to take on some debt

A meaningful shareholding in the business.

A simple and clear goal: Focus on food - our core competence

Some sore points included:

Its Glassdoor rating is in between Sysco (3.3) and Sodexo (3.5), hence there doesn't seem to be any large difference. I appreciate employee-heavy businesses are more likely to have a large number of disgruntled workers as they are often low paid workers. As an aside, please note I don't include Aramark in many comparative examples as it is considerably weaker than other peers, with lower profitability and a Glassdoor rating of 3.1.

I was concerned by the recent rights offering as it did not seem very necessary, and it was structured as a non-pre-emptive offer. The company claims it was to maximise the efficiency of the process (i.e. speed to market). I regained confidence when it mentioned publicly that it recognises the importance of pre-emption rights to all shareholders and offered the opportunity for retail investors to participate in the equity fundraising alongside the institutional placing. Management clearly thinks about its shareholders as well as being practically minded. Directors and members of senior management also participated in the equity placing contributing around £1 million (0.05%).

Valuation

Bear in mind in the last 5 years there has been 1 article written about the Compass Group in Seeking Alpha, a business that had an almost 40 billion GBP market cap before the COVID-19 pandemic. A US peer like Sysco has had around 7 articles written so far during 2020 (with a comparable market cap). Compass, as a business with 60% of sales in the US, whilst having its primary listing in the UK, may have a problem with attracting steady shareholders. Nevertheless, the company has historically traded around or higher than 22x trailing earnings since 2012 as the market has appreciated its high profitability, stability, growth prospects and consistently rising dividend. At the current price of 10.96 GBP, it trades at 15.7x 2019 earnings of 0.70 per share.

Whilst the multiple will expand as results for 2020 are released due to the effects of the pandemic reducing earnings, we believe the long-term trends and favourable industry dynamics will continue, and hence future profits are likely to be higher than past profits. We believe a fair value for Compass stock lies within the 15.50-17.50 GBP range, offering a potential 50% upside at the current price.

Steady State Earnings 1.227,78 Valuation Steady State 22.100,10 18 x Growth Addition 5.802 25 Year Fade Period

We believe future growth can add around 6 billion GBP in value to the current steady state valuation of the Compass Group.

Steady state earnings are derived from using 2019 revenue of 24.8 billion GBP, a 6.9% operating cash flow margin, and deducting 2% of revenue as capex (a conservative estimate for maintenance capex).

Currently the stock trades at a discount to its steady state valuation (@10.96 GBP stock price generates a 19.5 billion GBP market cap), hence all growth is available for free.

Growth is determined by using a 25-year period where growth rates decline from 6% to 0%, operating cash flow margins stay steady at 6.9%, capex declines from 2.8% to 2.1% as growth declines, and the discount rate increases from 7% to 8% by 2025. All the value from growth is determined by that period, there is no terminal value

Conclusion

We believe the historical stability, profitability and growth opportunity of Compass Group will continue, making it an attractive investment opportunity after the decline in the stock price from over 20 GBP per share, to the current 10.96 GBP per share stock price.

Industry dynamics remain positive, and we believe short-term demand pressure due to lockdowns to restrict the spread of COVID-19 will not permanently affect the drivers of value of the business. The recent rights issue reduces further the risk of the investment by reducing the net debt, and allowing the business to comfortably pass through the current distress period as employees continue to work from home, or attend the office irregularly.

Cost increases are likely to be shared, and outsourcing is likely to be accelerated as businesses focus even more on their core skills. Increasing costs are also likely to disproportionally affect smaller players, also accelerating the consolidation of the industry. Offering quality in-house catering is also likely to be seen as a more powerful perk, as it reduces the risk of having to eat outside, should the fears of this pandemic linger for longer than expected.

We see fair value lie between 15.5-17.5 GBP per share, hence offering the possibility of a 50% upside in a quality business with recurring revenues and a strong balance sheet. Today, rarely does a business of this quality and with its growth potential trade so cheap in a market where the aggregate multiple is so high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMPGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.