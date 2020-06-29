Now Is The Time For Bearish Conviction, There's More Downside In Stocks

Stocks ended the week with widespread weakness, and the bulls are fleeing for cover, with the S&P 500 (SPY) down about 7% from its recent high on June 8th. While the current volatility is being blamed on a surge in coronavirus cases that has rolled back the pace of reopening in parts of the country, we see the development as simply the latest catalyst in a string of bearish signals. Coronavirus or not, the economic damage is real and the majority of stocks are overvalued. The market remains complacent with ongoing risks and now needs a reset of expectations. We reiterate our bearish conviction that the market is headed lower, and we expect continued volatility for the second half of the year.

With the S&P 500 currently sitting at 3,000, we think a breakdown here represents major technical Sell signal, putting the bears firmly back in control. Our target is 2,750, or about 8% downside over the next couple of months. A move lower to 2,400 through next year would take the market to a more reasonable valuation where a new reassessment can be made.

The Market Keeps Underestimating COVID-19

One of our takeaways from the first half of 2020 is that the coronavirus pandemic has been underestimated at every step of the way. From the earliest headlines in January, many pundits and investors were to call it "just the flu" or dismiss the emerging risks citing examples like the Ebola or Zika scare from a few years back as largely a non-event. In February, when the S&P 500 index reached an all-time high, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow famously said the virus was "contained, pretty close to air-tight." This statement, of course, turned out to be embarrassingly incorrect. As recently as April, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated the final death toll in the U.S. "may be closer to 60,000," and we're here still in June with the current reported deaths approaching 120k. You can now add this latest "second wave" surge in cases to a long list of scenarios that many did not believe could happen.

This week's headlines, with states like Texas and Florida reporting a record number of new cases and being forced to roll back plans for reopening, have been enough to shake the confidence of investors. Apple (AAPL) announced it would re-close some retail stores in coronavirus hotspots citing the safety of customers and employees. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is now delaying the reopening of its Disneyland theme park in California also citing the ongoing pandemic.

The way to interpret the situation is that every additional week this disruption continues further strains any expectation of recovery. Regardless of how deadly the virus is, the recent surge in cases just prolongs any timetable to economic normalization. The reality is that until there is a vaccine or an effective treatment developed, coronavirus will continue to pressure the operating environment of most companies, representing downside risks to growth and earnings estimates. There are enough segments of the population that are taking the threat seriously that disrupts traditional consumer spending habits many companies rely on. For most businesses, operating below capacity or with curtailed demand is not a sustainable situation.

The Outlook for Stocks is Bearish

One of the mantras for stock market bulls in recent months has been to "ignore 2020" and look ahead to next year in the hope that economic conditions and earnings can normalize. Indeed, disruptions that are only temporary should not affect stock market valuations, and that line of thinking is one justification for how the S&P 500 was able to rally 40% from the low in March to trade nearly flat for 2020 in early June. While this line of thinking is generally true for one-off events, that's just not the case in regard to this pandemic that represents a major change to previously held assumptions.

In contrast to the wishful thinking necessary to see upside from current levels, the bearish case for stocks is based on fundamentals and a long-term outlook. Investors need to be asking themselves one simple question to assess where stocks are headed: How has the outlook for long-term economic growth and corporate earnings changed since the start of the year?

In our view, it's obvious that conditions have deteriorated, implying stocks need to trade much lower. A global recession that reduces business capital spending and consumer income is bearish for most companies. It makes no sense that equities as an asset class should deliver a positive return in the current environment. While the all-in approach towards stimulus measures from Congress and the Fed's aggressive monetary policies have at least helped stabilize the near-term outlook and avert some of the early apocalyptic scenarios, the real economic damage has already been done.

The single-most bearish factor is the outlook for permanently higher unemployment with job losses that will never return. A realization in the market that the recovery will be weak supports the need to reset expectations. The following points summarize the factors that support a case to remain bearish on stocks that we covered in a recent article.

No "V-shaped" recovery in the U.S. economy, as GDP expected to remain below record 2019 through next year.

Structurally higher unemployment will pressure consumer spending with secondary consequences for all sectors of the global economy.

Extreme valuation among recent top performers, coupled with exuberant expectations for current laggards, suggests a limited upside in a best-case scenario.

The global recessionary environment is a major headwind for U.S. companies that increasingly rely on the international market for growth.

2020 election adds to uncertainty regarding the direction of policy, which adds to the volatility.

Geopolitical risks have increased this year, including renewed trade tensions with China and the rollback of U.S.-North Korea diplomacy.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the near-term recovery efforts with no end in sight.

What 2021 Recovery?

First things first, there will be no "V-shaped" recovery. The market rallied from the low in March through May on this optimism over the economy restarting and businesses reopening. That being said, any expectation for a recovery in 2021 needs to be placed in context. While it's true most metrics are set to rebound compared to the depths of the economic shutdown, conditions are still very weak.

What some investors are doing right now is cheering spectacular month-over-month increases in activity levels, like retail sales compared to the period between March and May, when most of the country was under lockdown orders. Even in Q1 and Q2 of next year, it's already obvious the hardest-hit businesses like restaurants and retail stores that were closed will post eye-popping year-over-year comparable sales figures from a base level near zero. That being said, this is a naive interpretation of the recovery, none of which is bullish for stocks if the results are still below the highs from 2019.

The most recent forecast by the Fed confirms the rebound in economic activity expected through next year will fall short of a true recovery. U.S. GDP is set to decline by 6.5% this year and bounce 5% in 2021. Simple arithmetic shows that economic activity in 2021 will be below the level seen in 2019 (a 5% rebound does not cover a 6.5% loss).

Think of 2019 as a high-water mark for U.S. GDP at a record low in unemployment. By this measure, the U.S. economy peaked in 2019 and will be in worse shape 18 months from now. The other notable forecast by the FOMC in its June update compared to projections in December 2019 is the long-run forecast for GDP growth. The Fed now sees long-run U.S. GDP growth a 1.8% per year compared to 1.9%, a revision lower of 5.3%. This implies potential GDP has been structurally damaged.

Separately, compared to the unemployment rate of 3.5% in December of 2019, the Fed expects unemployment to end 2020 around 9.3% and only improve to 6.5% by the end of 2021. Even in the Fed's "longer-run" projection, an unemployment rate of 4.1% may never again reach that low of 3.5%. Even out to the end of 2022, a forecasted unemployment rate of 5.5% compared to the old projection of 3.7% suggests the economy will still be dealing with the effects of the pandemic. These basis points represent millions of consumers with reduced discretionary spending.

It's also important not to lose track of the big picture of the global economy. While the U.S. has its problems, the economic situation is worse in many other parts of the world. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) just released its updated world GDP forecast, expecting a decline in global output of 4.9% this year. The report titled "A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery" paints a dire picture highlighting a surge of debt that will cripple governments' investment capacity for decades to come. There is an expectation for the global middle class to shrink along with an unfortunate rise of extreme poverty. An estimated 5.4% global GDP rebound in 2021 considers a "stick save" type of rebound from China with an 8.2% GDP growth next year, while most other regions remain below 2019 levels. We sense that most of these estimates, just like company earnings, are still too optimistic.

Impact on Stocks

Let's continue with our point that the outlook for 2021 continues to be poor. Our data shows a whopping 222 companies within the S&P 500 that have a lower 2021 consensus revenue estimate compared to their result from 2019. There are also approximately 155 stocks with consensus EPS in 2021 that will still be lower than their earnings from 2019. (That number excludes REITs, where a better measure would be the funds from operations (FFO) metric, but many of which will also be lower.)

Even if we "ignore 2020," it's hard to get bullish on the market in an environment where these many companies are going to be struggling next year. Energy sector stocks, with an estimated average revenue decline of 21% for 2021 compared to 2019, have the obvious pressure considering the lower oil and gas price environment. On the other hand, the weakness in consumer cyclical and industrial stocks should be more concerning, as approximately two-thirds of the companies in both sectors are expected to have post revenue in 2021 that is on average 1.6% and 4.4% lower on a 2-year stacked basis. In financial services, while the average revenue increase is positive 0.11% for 2021 compared to 2019, the growth and earnings environment for most banks is challenged by lower interest rates.

Playing around with the data set, we were able to screen for companies that further our point that the market remains complacent to the poor macro outlook. Here, we filter for companies with a lower consensus 2021 revenue and EPS estimates compared to 2019. The other filter used is that these stocks are all trading at a current 1-year forward P/E ratio based on a 2021 EPS estimate that is above their 3-year average for the multiple, suggesting they are overvalued by this measure.

Texas Instruments Example

For these stocks, the market is looking ahead towards next year, and they are already expensive. Typically, we like to see a trend of multiples expansion in the case where growth and earnings are accelerating, which is not the case here. The analysis highlights the broader theme that we believe the market is focusing too much on the rebound in 2021 compared to 2020, while ignoring the lack of a real recovery to previous highs in the top and bottom lines.

An example of the "fake recovery" optimism for 2021 is Texas Instruments (TXN). Compared to 2019 revenues of $14.3 billion, the company is expected to see a 14% decline, down to $12.4 billion this year. What bulls are apparently excited about is the 12% rebound in revenues to $13.9 billion in 2021, but it will still be 3% below the result in 2019.

Similarly, compared to EPS of $5.24 in 2019, TXN earnings are expected to decline to $4.08 this year and only "recover" $4.92 in 2021. There's nothing necessarily catastrophic here on its own, but curiously, the stock is exhibiting relative strength, down just 2% year to date and up 14% over the past year. So, in a sense, bulls can look forward to EPS surging 21% next year compared to 2020, but it's not that impressive in the context of levels from 2019.

This Year's Winners are Overhyped and Overvalued

At the other end of the growth story, there is a group of companies that has been relatively resilient or even benefited this year amid the pandemic. Tech and healthcare are expected to see the strongest growth on average over the next two years, supported by the mega-cap leaders. The outperformance of the stocks this year with the highest weighting in the S&P 500 explains a large part of the rally in recent months.

The table below screens our data set for the top-performing S&P 500 stocks this year that are expected to generate positive earnings this year. Separately, we are only including companies that have a positive 3-year average P/E to simplify the analysis. Companies like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST), Amazon.com (AMZN), Clorox Company (CLX), and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) are each up over 40% in 2020.

What all the companies on the list have in common is that they are all trading with a forward P/E based on this year's consensus EPS above their respective 3-year average, implying an increased premium. Acknowledging that these are quality companies recognized as segment leaders, we think the winners are generally overhyped, and this is a crowded trade that has more-than priced in a best-case scenario. The bearish case for stocks sees downside to most of these estimates as the economic recovery falters.

A good example here is Apple, which is up 21% this year and currently trading at 28.5x 2020 earnings, compared to a normalized 3-year average P/E of 18.1x. By this measure, the stock is about 58% overvalued. This is in the context of an estimate for 1% annual growth and 4% increase in EPS this year. We are particularly bearish on Apple and see it as representative of extreme valuations in the mega-cap tech leaders which have been among the market favorites.

Takeaway - and how to trade it

This ongoing surge in coronavirus cases is the catalyst the market needed to expose the deeper underlying weakness. Now is the time to hold a bearish conviction on the stock market. While it's certainly possible any particular company can exceed expectations and continue to climb higher, our point is that if the baseline expectation for economic growth and the recovery through next year needs to be revised lower, the overall market is simply overvalued.

We are stock pickers and, on a very selective basis, still see some interesting opportunities in small caps and beaten-down foreign stocks that can trade independently of the beta moves. Investors should avoid the big momentum names that likely have more downside to approach fair value. There are likely more short opportunities in this bear market.

The most prudent action right now is to reduce exposure to equities by trimming winners and rotate towards fixed-income and bond ETFs. We recommend a 40-60% allocation to fixed income within a diversified portfolio. While we'll save a discussion on our rates outlook for another article, we are recommending intermediate- to short-term maturities and low-duration bond funds to reduce portfolio risk. A few good options that can represent a defensive position include the iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) or the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH). The low-risk and low-yield profile of these funds isn't very exciting right now but will look a lot better if the S&P 500 and other major indexes are going to fall 10-20% from here over the next year.

The real action right now is in gold (GLD) and precious metals. The argument has less to do with diversification and more to do with the potential for significant capital appreciation. The bull market in gold is alive and well, with the current price approaching $1,800 per ounce, the highest level since 2011.

The combination of record-low interest rates, macro uncertainty and aggressive quantitative easing measures means all the stars are aligned for a breakout higher towards $2,000 this year. We think it's still early in the rally and expect it to gain momentum from here. We are long several miners in what is a very exciting space, but will always point people to the diversification in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) as our top pick for the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long and short several stocks in personal account. Short AAPL.