Arrowhead has yet to get a product to market, but the company is well-funded at present to keep pushing its pipeline.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) is a small-cap biopharma that is developing a line therapies utilizing RNA interference (RNAI) to silence disease-causing genes. While the company has yet to get a product to market, Arrowhead has 2 partnerships with big pharma companies which lends some credibility and support to its efforts. In this article, I take a look at Arrowhead’s pipeline and whether it offers a good value to potential investors at present.

Arrowhead’s Pipeline Targets Several Lucrative Markets Including COVID-19

RNAi is an important natural process in the human body—so important that the discoverers were awarded a Nobel Prize in 2006. RNAi acts to silence a gene, which then decreases the production of whatever protein that gene codes for. Arrowhead believes that this direct genetic silencing will allow it to address drug targets that had previously been difficult, if not impossible, to inhibit with traditional small molecule drugs.

Figure 1: Chart Describing Arrowhead’s TRiM Platform (source: corporate presentation)

Arrowhead’s proprietary technology platform is referred to as Targeted RNAi Molecules ((TRiM)), and as the name suggests, the main feature of it seems to be its tissue-specific nature that allows Arrowhead’s therapies to target multiple different organs and tissue types.

At least initially, Arrowhead is targeting diseases of the liver and lungs as well as oncology indications, although clinical validation has only been achieved with respect to the liver at this point.

Figure 2: Arrowhead’s Pipeline (source: Arrowhead’s website)

Arrowhead’s leading internal candidate is ARO-AAT, a potential treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency liver disease. This is a genetic disease that results in the production and accumulation of a mutant Z-AAT protein that causes severe liver and lung damage. This is a serious unmet medical need because, while the lung manifestations can be treated with AAT augmentation therapy, there is no effective treatment for liver manifestations of the disease short of a liver transplant.

Arrowhead has already completed a positive Phase 1 trial and now has 2 additional trials of the therapy ongoing – a Phase 2/3 that could prove to be pivotal and an open-label Phase 2. We should start seeing some data from these trials late this year or early next year. I’ve seen estimates for peak sales of ARO-AAT ranging from $600 million up to $2.5 billion, so it’s clear ARO-AAT could have a meaningful impact for the company if approved.

Both of Arrowhead’s next 2 therapies target blood lipid disorders. ARO-APOC3 is Arrowhead’s candidate for treating hypertriglyceridemia, and ARO-ANG3 is intended to treat mixed dyslipidemia. APOC3 is a component of VLDL ((very low density lipoprotein)), and research has shown that APOC3 loss of function—whether through a genetic mutation or in this case gene silencing through RNAi—serves to lower blood levels of both triglycerides and VLDL. Angiopoietin like protein 3 is a regulator of blood lipoproteins and silencing the gene that codes for it is thought to broadly lower levels of blood lipids across the board.

As you might suspect from the high profile of therapies such as statins and PCSK9 inhibitors, blood lipid indications have the potential to garner a lot of attention and rack up high sales. One estimate at least of the overall dyslipidemia market is that it will grow to $39.8 billion by 2025. ARO-ANG3 seems to have the bigger potential of the 2 therapies with peak sales estimates up to $1.3 billion from what I’ve seen. ARO-APOC3 appears to have more muted potential—just $300 million in peak sales estimated by the same group—but interestingly noted longevity researcher Dr. Nir Barzilai suggested in his recent book Age Later that APOC3 could eventually be an anti-aging target. Arrowhead has already reported positive interim data from ongoing Phase 1/2a trials in these indications, so hopefully pivotal trials in these indications will start later this year.

Arrowhead has 5 other internal candidates in its pipeline, 2 of which have already made it into the clinic with ongoing Phase 1 trials – ARO-HSD for liver diseases including NASH and ARO-HIF2 for renal cell carcinoma. The other 3 are still pre-clinical – ARO-ENaC for cystic fibrosis, ARO-Lung2 for COPD, and ARO-COV for COVID-19. Although I’m not going in-depth on these products, it’s good to see such a robust pipeline. If Arrowhead’s technology finally begins to produce marketed therapies, investors can rest easy knowing there will likely be more to come.

Arrowhead also has 2 partnerships that are relevant to a discussion of its pipeline. The first is with Janssen for the development and commercialization of ARO-HBV for hepatitis B. Janssen also has the option to collaborate on up to three additional RNAi therapies against yet-to-be-determined targets. In exchange, Arrowhead got $175 million upfront and a $75 million equity investment from a related Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) entity. Arrowhead also stands to receive up to $1.6 billion in milestones on the license of ARO-HBV and up to $1.9 billion in milestones related to the other potential collaborations. On top of that, Arrowhead will also get tiered royalties up to mid-teens on ARO-HBV and up to the low-teens on any potential future collaborations.

Janssen has multiple ongoing Phase 2 trials for what was ARO-HBV that Janssen is now calling JNJ-3989. Further, the companies are already collaborating on one other liver-related target that they are for now calling ARO-JNJ1. The fact that Janssen has already started investigating an indication beyond hepatitis B is encouraging for the overall value Arrowhead might be able to achieve from the partnership.

Arrowhead’s other partnership is with Amgen (AMGN), which in September 2016 struck an agreement to license, develop, and commercialize ARO-LPA which is intended to reduce the production of apolipoprotein A. In exchange, Arrowhead received $35 million upfront and a $21.5 million equity investment. Arrowhead could also receive up to $420 million in option and milestone payments related to ARO-LPA as well as low-double-digit royalties.

Amgen has already started a Phase 1 trial of what it is now calling AMG 890 which led to a $10 million milestone payment to Arrowhead. Amgen has said it plans to start a Phase 2 trial in 2020. The agreement originally included an option for another therapy, ARO-AMG1, and thus a higher potential amount of milestone payments, but Amgen notified Arrowhead last year that it would not be exercising the option. Unlike the deal with Janssen, Amgen declining to exercise its option makes me far less excited about this partnership.

Figure 3: Arrowhead’s Planned Pipeline Expansion (source: corporate presentation)

In addition to Arrowhead’s current internal pipeline and partnered products, the company believes it still has lots of room for future expansion of its TRiM technology into other areas. Beyond finding more targets in solid tumors and lung diseases, Arrowhead has suggested RNAi could be effective in treating at least muscle disorders if not other yet-to-be-named cell types as well. Again, a major risk for the company though is that none of its RNAi products have yet made it to market. It's certainly possible that none ever will which likely would result in a complete loss of capital for investors.

Arrowhead’s Balance Sheet Gives the Company a Significant Runway for Development

Arrowhead reported having $257 million in cash at the end of Q1 2020 ((which is actually the second quarter of its fiscal year)) and no long-term debt. As far as cash burn goes, Arrowhead’s net loss in Q1 was just $20 million, which annualizes to just $80 million. This suggests that Arrowhead could have 2-3 years at present levels of spending. That being said, spending levels will almost certainly pick up as Arrowhead’s pipeline gets into later stages of development, but continued success will hopefully mean that the company can raise any needed cash at a high stock price, thereby minimizing dilution.

An obvious downside risk for the company though—as for all clinical stage biopharma stocks—is that their pipeline therapies either fail to garner approval or have a slower or unsuccessful launch. In that event, Arrowhead could have to raise large amounts of dilutive cash, which could mean huge downside for current shareholders.

Arrowhead Shares are a Good Long-Term Growth Opportunity at Present

In order to get a sense of how well the market is valuing Arrowhead shares at present, I looked at analyst estimates of future revenue and earnings.

Figure 4: Arrowhead Sales and Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from Figure 4, both sales and earnings ratios are pretty low for every year after 2026. Also, these sales estimates look fairly conservative. The highest revenue estimate for any year shown is $2.52 billion in 2029, but that number is just equivalent to high-end peak sales estimates of ARO-AAT alone, meaning there should be strong potential for that revenue number to be far higher if most of Arrowhead’s products eventually make it to market. In order to assess a potential present value for Arrowhead, I discounted these sales and earnings estimates to present day values at 10% per year.

Figure 5: Arrowhead Present Value Estimate (source: earnings and sales estimates from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on them)

As you can see from Figure 5, even discounted at 10% per year, these sales and earnings estimates produce ratios that suggest the company is at least somewhat undervalued at present. I estimate a conservative present value at $48.02 based on the sales estimates, although the earnings estimates suggest to me that there is potentially substantial upside to be had.

Figure 6: Arrowhead Stock Chart (source: finviz)

As you can see from Figure 6, Arrowhead has recovered to roughly where it was trading before the pandemic heated up in the US, but shares are still way below where they were at their highs around the first of the year. Since nothing significant has changed for the company since it was trading at these highs, this suggests there could be potential short-term upside in Arrowhead shares even prior to another substantive pipeline update, and discounted sales and earnings estimates suggest strong long-term potential if Arrowhead’s pipeline continues to see success.

Conclusion

Arrowhead has a lot of positives going for it – a diverse portfolio utilizing novel technology targeting multiple large markets, several partnered products in development, and a decent cash runway. I do not yet own shares, and although I do think Arrowhead shares will likely head higher in the long-term, I will be waiting to see if I can make a purchase below $38.50 which would provide a 20% margin of safety to even the low end of my present value range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.