PagBank growth is impressive and underappreciated, with accelerating growth of 1 million users in Q1 to 3.7 million users.

We use Q1 and April-May data to estimate full year 2020 earnings with the virus impact in a range of R$ 1,387-1,673 million.

Since our Buy recommendation in April the stock has moved from ~$22 to $36 - a gain of 60% so we move to a Hold recommendation.

We examine 9 bearish criticisms that are either wrong or overstated.

PagSeguro Digital Q1 revenue was up 26.9% year on year due to strong TPV growth and exceptional PagBank user growth.

Introduction

Our April buy recommendation on PagSeguro (PAGS) was well timed with the stock rising from ~$22-23 to ~$35 now, which is a handy gain of 60%. We wouldn't blame traders for taking profits, although we aren't selling. To understand why we consider contrasting views; explaining why we are downgrading PAGS to a hold recommendation, but also busting common bear myths. We try to live up to F Scott Fitzgerald's immortal quote...

The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.

So let's hope we function just fine when we start with a review of Q1 earnings and attempt estimates of what 2020 will look like for PAGS.

Quarter 1 earnings

The 1st quarter, usually seasonally soft, still grew strongly.

Year on Year R$ Revenue 26.9% 1,597 million Net Income 15.2% 359.6 million Diluted EPS 12.1% 1.0841 Cash 46.3% 3,542 million

Due to seasonality any Q1 growth over Q4 is a strong result.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Outside of financial metrics for the quarter. PagBank growth rates are exceptional and quarterly user growth is accelerating.

Metric Change Total Active Merchants 227,000 5.5 million Pagbank Users 1 million 3.7 million Net Take Rate 19 bps + 3.31%

A key metric for payment companies is Total Payment Value (TPV)

Year on Year Value $R Total Payment Value 29.7% 31.7 billion Non Acquiring TPV 190% 8.7 billion

190% growth! That's not a typo and it is essentially PagBank. Non acquiring TPV is *takes a big breath* prepaid card top ups, cash cards spending, credit cards, mobile top ups, wire transfers to different people, cash-in through boletos, bill payments, tax collections, P2P transactions, QR Code transactions, Loans and Super App.

The growth in PagBank has been truly spectacular since the launch last May. What is most impressive is that quarterly adds keep rising each quarter.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Total Payment Value (TPV) eased in Q1 over Q4 even more than the seasonal trend due to COVID 19. Management estimated the impact at R$ 2 billion. Although Quarter 1 was strong, the impact of COVID 19 was really only the last 2 weeks of the quarter. Q2 will feel the real impact.

Source: CGP Asset Management

April and May and 2020 Full Year Forecast

COVID 19 Brazil is hitting Brazil hard and retail sales which drive payments have stumbled also. Here is the trajectory PAGS provided in its Q1 presentation.

Source: PAGS Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

That's a 34% plunge in the second half of March, but recovery has been firm. That recovery has occurred while lock down remained strong - see below. This could mean an increase in cheating lockdown and/or payments went digital.

Source: FT.com

In other words, the lock down can only ease and support growth from here.

Developing the 2020 Forecast

To guide a forecast we use these facts from the Q1 earnings report.

TPV in April was -3% y.o.y but May was up 11% y.o.y.

TPV in May was up 18% if you adjust for public holiday difference.

The 2nd half of March 25-30,000 less merchants joined than expected.

The 2nd half of March mean R$ 2 billion in TPV less than expected.

70% of costs are variable and will be managed down to maintain margins.

Management expect net margins in Q2 to match Q1.

PagBank added about 400,000 users per month in April and May.

PAGS added about 80,000 merchants per month in April and May.

The first step is to estimate TPV in Q2, so we assume:

That 2019 TPV grew each month R$ 300 million in May and R$ 400 million to model steady organic growth during a quarter. We take reported 3% decline for April and 11% increase in May and use these to calculate 2020 estimates. We estimate June y.o.y. growth of 20% to continue the 2020 Q2 trend. The 18% y.o.y. in May, with public holiday allowance, gives us confidence here.

From these assumptions we derive R$ 11.1 billion and a TPV y.o.y. growth rate for the quarter of 8.9%.

Q2 TPV Estimate (R$ billion) April May June Total 2019 Monthly TPV Estimate 8.6 8.9 9.3 26.8 Change y.o.y. -3% 11% 20% 8.9% 2020 Monthly TPV Estimate 8.3 9.8 11.1 29.2

The second step is estimate full year TPV for 2020, so we assume:

Q1 TPV as reported and Q2 TPV estimate as above. We assume Q3 and Q4 have 15% and 20% y.o.y. growth in TPV respectively as lock down eases and PagBank consumer TPV growth contributes strongly yet the comparables get tougher and economy suffers.

2020 TPV Estimate (R$ billion) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2019 24.4 26.8 29.4 34.3 114.9 Change y.o.y. 29.9% 8.9% 15% 20% 18.1% 2020 31.7 29.2 33.8 41.1 135.8

Now we have full year TPV we can estimate revenue and net income for 2020 so we assume:

We use 5% as gross margin to use TPV to calculate revenue - this level has been a good guide in Q1 and historically. We assume 22.5% net margin to calculate net income from revenue.

2020 Forecast R$ million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total TPV 31,700 29,200 33,800 41,100 135,800 Revenue 1,597 1,460 1,690 2,055 6,802 Net Income 359.6 328.5 380.2 462.3 1,530.6

Our base case forecast for 2020 net income is R$ 1.53 billion.

That sounds accurate, but let's face the reality that it is an educated guess in a very volatile situation. So let's build a bull and bear case to see the range of outcomes assuming the following.

Q2 varies by +/- 5% given we have guidance for April and May TPV. Q3 and Q4 we expand the range to +/- 15%.

2020 Forecast R$ million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Base Case 359.6 328.5 380.2 462.3 1,530.6 Bear 359.6 312 323.2 393 1,387.8 Bull 359.6 344.9 437.2 531.3 1,673

So we estimate an earnings range of R$ 1,387-1,673 million for PAGS in 2020. We look at the overall forward PE and valuation at the end.

We examine 9 bear arguments

It's one thing to be concerned about valuation, but a surprising number of commentators and even analyst reports have a negative view of PagSeguro Digital at any price. We say 'surprising' because most of these fears are either incorrect or wildly overstated. Let's address each in turn.

Bear claim #1 Aggressive competitors will stop PAGS growth. Misleading fact There are 4 larger competitors than PAGS in Brazil. In reality With the exception of StoneCo those larger competitors are losing market share despite price wars and incentives.

Despite predictions PAGS isn't wilting in the face of aggressive competitors. It is true that there are several competitors. But if you look closely only PagSeguro and StoneCo (STNE) are growing market share.

Source: NordResearch

The largest Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY) by contrast is shrinking fast. The situation feels like department stores facing Amazon 10 years ago. Arrogantly pointing out their dominant market share yet unable to stop it slipping from their grasp. Cielo's response to competition from Stone Co and PAGS has been to offer incentives and cut prices. It hasn't been working and we explain why, next.

Bear claim #2 PAGS 'net take rate' margins are unsustainable. Misleading fact PAGS net take rates at 3% are far higher than competitors. In reality PAGS rates are stable because it is actually a software platform for micro businesses that charges via payments.

Price cuts haven't recovered Cielo's market share because it isn't about price. It is about the value of the overall offering. PagSeguro has a platform of other services that help small vendors manage their business. This explains why their "net take rate" is so resilient when large providers in the US and China can be 30-40 bps. There is a very gentle down-trend, but hardly a plunge.

Source: CGP Asset Management

For many merchants their account with PagSeguro is their first bank account. With the payment system and account it also includes payroll, reconciliation, instant and P2P payments. The payment system is merely how PAGS makes money, but the value to merchants is far wider than just a POS machine.

Source: PAGS Q1 2019 Investment Presentation

There is a downside to this in that PagSeguro might struggle to poach Cielo's clients. Most of Cielo's merchants are far larger who had bank accounts long ago and probably already have payroll and reconciliation solutions. So it is better to think of PagSeguro and Cielo as operating in two different markets.

Bear Claim #3 Avoid PAGS because of COVID 19 impact. Misleading fact Brazil is one of the worst globally for COVID 19 cases/deaths. In reality Influences on PAGS business are mixed with TPV down modestly but demand for electronic banking and online payments is rising strongly.

It's beyond doubt that COVID 19 is devastating Brazil. A dismissive presidential response combined with crowded conditions for many Brazilians always had that danger. It's a vast human tragedy. Yet with 209 million people the end is not yet in sight for Brazil with only herd immunity the end result.

This curve is going to bend sometime, right?

Source: BBC

PAGS has seen less impact than competitors from the virus. As we saw above the (TPV) in May was 87% of March numbers despite a belated attempt by some regions and states at a shutdown.

PAGS 5 million+ micro-merchants mostly continue to operate.

The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais used PagBank as the exclusive digital bank to distribute the social aid for more than 380,000 school students.

PagBank offers touchless payments via QR code which is suddenly far more attractive than cash, which might transfer the virus.

Despite the terrible impact of the virus on Brazil the impact on PAGS is muted due to its limited exposure to traditional retailers versus micro-merchants who must trade to live. Consumer demand is also rising for many digital services which reduce virus exposure risk which also plays to PagBank's strengths.

Bear claim #4 The Real will collapse pulling down USD translated earnings. Misleading fact The Real is volatile particularly in "risk off" environments. In reality Real decline is indeed a headwind, but hedgeable.

There is something to consider here in the long term.

In the short term the Brazilian Real can be volatile as this figure below shows the fall of 15% and then quick recovery. The last 3 months can show the advantages of investors who buy after a heavy sell-off.

Data by YCharts

The Real isn't a problem for the firm, but it is a factor for US investors. They are buying a share of future cash flows which are in Brazilian Real.

The long term decline of the Brazilian Real versus the US dollar is a well established trend. That doesn't rule out buying the stock because it changes nothing for the company itself. It is also possible Brazil conquers inflation, like many countries have, which eats at the currency. That's a long shot though.

For now investors face a steady decline of ~10% p.a. that will make ~30% p.a. growth less attractive. Experienced investors should consider hedging Brazilian Real risk in the futures market or forex platforms.

Data by YCharts

Bear claim #5 Bolsonaro is the reformer that PagSeguro needs and without him the market opening will falter. Misleading fact Brazil does have a severe red tape problem. In reality PagSeguro's competitive window opened in 2010.

This timeline just doesn't line up here. President Bolsonaro's term started on January 1, 2019. Yet reform of the payments market by The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) was launched back in 2010 when it in the words of the OECD:

prohibited the existing exclusionary agreement between incumbents, setting up a “Cease and Desist Agreement”2 to ensure that other companies could engage in Visa and Visanet (Cielo) systems.

The President in 2010 was 'Lula' da Silva. As the figure below demonstrates enforcement has continued regardless of the presidents who have followed including President Rousseff (2011-16) and Temer (2016-18).

Source: OECD

Bear claim #6 PagSeguro is reliant and exposed to lending growth. Misleading fact PAGS does lend and fund receivables to some merchants. In reality Lending is new and only R$ 338 million in loans outstanding.

PAGS Capital is still new and rounding error size. It is no concern, but here are the numbers. It has done 150,000 loans so far. The total loans outstanding at 2020 Q1 of $R 338 million (about $63 million USD) which is tiny.

PAGS doesn't provide a net interest margin because it is so small and new, so let's assume 300 bps. This might add $R 10 million to net income in a year in a company that made R$ 1.5 billion in 2019. Loans aren't a source of growth at least yet. Total loans of $R 338 million are slightly less than 10% of cash $R 3.5 billion on the balance sheet.

Secondly loans and receivables funding is only for qualified long term merchants. PagSeguro hasn't report NPL (non performing loan) rates yet, but has reported them to be "controlled".

Others have noticed sizeable receivables and payables on the balance sheet, but these are a consequence of being payment processor in Brazil. As page 20 of the recent quarterly 6K disclosure notes;

Payables to third parties correspond mainly to amounts to be paid to merchants with respect to transactions carried out by their card holders, net of the intermediation fees and discounts applied. PagSeguro Brazil’s average settlement terms agreed upon with commercial establishments is up to 14 days.

Perhaps in time PAGS Capital will be worth watching and become a useful source of growth, but it is far too small and too early to worry just yet.

Bear claim #7 Growth will slow because merchant acquiring TAM is small. Misleading fact Merchant acquiring isn't growing fast. In reality PagBank is creating new markets and there remain many unbanked merchants still to gain.

A small TAM (total addressable market) criticism isn't fair for two reasons. Firstly there is still much room to grow in the acquiring business among not only micro-merchants but also larger merchants. A 7.2% market share of a market that is growing firmly in the figure below still leaves room to grow. Source: Cielo 2020 Q1 Factsheet

But PagSeguro also has consumer bank Pagbank which opened 1 million accounts in Q1 alone. Of Brazil's 209 million people already 3.7 million are customers in just one year. The vision appears to copy Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) "Wechat Pay" it can be used as a hub to access all kinds of services, which are being added almost monthly. It is this vision that has us most excited because the TAM here is far larger than a slice of the merchant acquiring market.

Many young Chinese use Wechat Pay to run their life and replace their wallet. In Wechat Pay you can invest cash in a CD, send it to a friend, book a Didi (China's Uber clone), buy health insurance, buy a fund, pay utility bills, use QR code to buy gum, book a flight or train ticket, deliver food, book a hotel, provide ID, buy clothes and many more. Source: PAGS 2020 Q1 Investor Presentation

A platform like this has strong network effects and PagBank's 3.7 million users in one year is already off to a very strong start. An 'early mover advantage' we could say.

Bear claim #8 Avoid PAGS due to UOL shareholder control. Misleading fact UOL does have effective control with 45.3% of PagSeguro In reality UOL has helped grow PAGS so that control is well used.

The advantages of UOL control of PagSeguro Digital have included its innovative digital DNA which explains much of the success so far. Being able to get a full understanding of UOL's massive user base is also very helpful. We doubt PAGS would have succeeded so quickly without UOL support.

Yes, a takeover bid is unlikely unless they get UOL onside first. Yes, shareholders can also do little to alter the board if direction and leadership starts to falter. However, neither worries Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) or Tesla (TLSA) shareholders who have similarly dominant shareholders and leaders. If growth continues, then these aren't real concerns.

Finally, related party revenue and expenses are reported and not material.

Source: PAGS 6K

A bigger question is UOL selling down its holding. It's secondary sell-down last October really sunk the stock for a time. Everything looks great with PagSeguro's growth, so why rush to the exit? Was the goal to increase the share float to increase institutional interest?

Bear claim #9 It's a Brazilian Wirecard with cooked books. Misleading fact PAGS is a merchant acquirer like Wirecard. In reality No sign of financial statement manipulation and market share is clearly visible.

Yes, both are innovative acquirers but that's about where the similarity ends. So obviously this is nothing to worry about here. But we'll explain the difference in detail.

Wirecard's final denouement is still to come, but part of the fraud was using repeated takeovers to cook up some false profits and revenue. This pretend revenue had to show up on the balance sheet eventually else suspicions would be raised, so someone created pretend deposits. Another warning sign was the difficulty of independent researchers to confirm third party acquirer income.

PAGS by contrast has organic growth and only one small takeover. Goodwill and intangibles are quite modest and normal for a software company. No-one doubts that PAGS has conquered micro-entrepreneurs. Only 3% of TPV comes from sub-acquirers. Also it is hard to fake 950,000+ reviews on Apple and Google's app platforms.

Source: PAGS 2020 Q1 Investor Presentation

Valuation and Trading Recommendation

Earlier, we estimated net income in a range of R$ 1,387-1,673 million in 2020. Using a current market capitalization of $11.6 billion USD or R$ 62.7 billion we then calculate forward PE as follows.

Net Income R$ million 2020 Forward PE Bear 1,387 45 Base Case 1,530.6 40.9 Bull 1,673 37.4

Given growth has averaged about 30% this puts even the bull case north of a PEG ratio of 1, and above one of the key metrics we use for growth stocks.

PAGS and Brazilian stocks are quite sensitive to risk tolerance as March demonstrates a strong correlation.

Data by YCharts

PAGS did sink lower but rebound higher showing what financial nerds call "high beta". Another panic will provide opportunities for prepared investors.

These are our price levels for PAGS we have prepared.

Action Price Level Buy $28 Strong Buy $22

We find setting limit orders and planning ahead for a correction can take the fear and emotion out of buying at a good valuation. Too often investors let fear intrude and delay only for the price to recover. Set limit orders to worry less.

Recommendation: Hold

Conclusion

PAGS will suffer a substantial impact from weak retail sales affecting merchant TPV but PagBank's strong growth is now material. The COVID 19 situation might drive adoption and new user growth is still rising. We hold PagSeguro for the long term and look to take advantage of current volatility to buy well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold PAGS as part of our Global Technology Growth strategy.