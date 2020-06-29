Micron always has been and always will be very cyclical.

Micron (MU) has always been an interesting stock to invest in. In fact, I have written 15 articles on Micron although none recently. I have always seen Micron as a cyclical investment option as I explained here in this article: "Micron: At Under $10 A Share Even I Would Be A Buyer".

Here are 4 reasons I think Micron is not a good investment idea at this moment.

1. Micron always has been and always will be very cyclical.

It's easy to see Micron's cyclicality by looking at there own data from the most recent quarterly presentation. In this particular case, the Micron chart shows how EBITDA margin varies over long periods of time. Note this is a very long time period approaching 2 decades.

Source: Micron

CEO Mehrotra goes all the way back to 2016 to make a point:

FQ2 revenue was approximately 65% higher and gross margins 11 percentage points higher than in the prior trough, which occurred in FQ3 of 2016.

So that implies a 4-year cycle at least this time.

and

Dave Zinsner CFO:

In closing, notwithstanding the near-term uncertainty, we are pleased with Micron's financial execution exiting this cyclical downturn.

Obviously there are some very big hills and some very deep valleys in the above chart.

And note the words "near-term uncertainty". That's not exactly fireworks and dancing-in-the-streets material.

But what we really want to know is how do these large variations compare to the historical stock price.

2. Micron's current price looks overextended.

If you look at Micron's current stock price in comparison to historical pricing it looks high. I've picked 3 financial metrics to compare this cycle to previous cycles.

The first is EBITDA margin which varies considerably throughout the cycle.

This was mentioned by CFO Zinsner:

As we assess our cross-cycle performance from the last trough to this trough, we have delivered average returns as follows: ... EBITDA margins of 50% ...

You can see from the chart below the last time they hit 50% EBITDA margins the high price was lower than now. That was in 2017 when revenue was slightly higher than today's 2020 TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) revenue.

I use the highest stock price to indicate the level of enthusiasm for Micron in that given time frame.

Price also looks a bit high when comparing sales to price.

And finally comparing to EPS. The

3. CAPEX spending continues to fall.

The Big 3 (Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron) in memory production continues to decrease capital spending not usually a sign of better times ahead.

And more cuts in the 20% range for 2020 according to CFO Zinsner:

We are continuing to project FY20 CapEx in the range of $7 billion to $8 billion, including some increases for assembly and test flexibility that Sanjay mentioned.

CAPEX is the sine qua non of chipmakers and when it is sinking, innovation is most likely being curtailed. Why is innovation CAPEX so important to chip makers?

Take a look at the picture below. It is an IBM 360-85 introduced in 1968. It was easily the biggest, baddest, meanest mainframe in the world at that time.

Source: righto.com

Those 4 modules at the bottom of the picture are memory modules each one holding 256KB for a total of 1MB. That's right, MegaBytes, not GigaBytes or TerraBytes. And combined they weighed more than 8,000 pounds.

The picture at the beginning of this article is a Micron 8GB module that weighs something less than 2 oz. So the IBM memory weighs about 80,000 times more than the Micron module but the Micron module has 8,000 times more storage.

Only massive amounts of CAPEX spent over years and even decades can get you from there to here.

Lowering CAPEX is never good if you are making memories.

4. Here are some ugly numbers to look at.

Comparing last year to this year was not inspiring. This year's Q2 compared to last year was down again. Note down in every single business unit too.

One could argue from those numbers, the downcycle is not over yet.

There is some good news though: Q3 guidance has been up upgraded:

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) now sees F3Q 2020 rev. $5.2B-$5.4B ($4.6B-5.2B prior) compared to the $4.95 billion estimate.

Source: Seeking Alpha

But before we do any cartwheels, note that the new low estimate is the same as the old high estimate so assuming they hit near that number there is really no change. And coming soon will be positive comparisons to last year's 3rd quarter. But that should be tempered by the fact that last year was the lowest quarterly revenue since 2016.

In other words, there is progress (maybe) but revenue is still 1/3 below 2018's $7.7 billion for Q3. The high price in 2018 was $62.

Conclusion:

Predicting the end of any commodity cycle is tricky at best.

In Micron's case, there is no need to risk a too-early entry. You can see from the charts above the last cycle price-wise ran for 2 years from 2016 to 2018.

So if you wait another couple of quarters to see if the upward change in sales and margins is more permanent you should still capture most of the upside while minimizing any downside risk.

It would also give you time to determine the effects that a COVID resurgence may have on the market in general.

I give Micron a neutral, wait and see rating.

Risks, alarm bells, and red flags

In a volatile economic environment like we are facing now, cash is always a viable alternative.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists. That may make profits elusive at best and provide losses at worst.

"Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable," Credit Suisse economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week. "Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming."

