The stock price of Olin Corporation (OLN), a chemical industry heavyweight, has lost around 37% since the beginning of the year, as the market's skepticism towards some cyclical companies most exposed to the repercussions of the economic crisis first resulted in the March sell-off and then hindered the price from the full recovery; the market priced in sapping demand for chlorine and caustic soda amid the crisis in the overall economy precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, OLN's peer, another heavyweight player in the chlor-alkali industry, Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has lost almost a quarter of the market value of equity.

While the overall stock market has been rushing to a new zenith, elated at the Fed's monetary stimuli and the V-shape recovery hopes, the depressing stock performance of OLN and WLK looks especially disappointing. However, the silver lining is that capital gains and dividend yields are always antithetical. While OLN share price had been creeping lower, its dividend yield surged to a decade high and is now teetering above 7%. Olin has been paying the dividend for 374 consecutive quarters and did not scale DPS down during the Great Recession of the late 2000s (see the 2010 consolidated cash flow statement for details, page 60).

The company has been paying $0.2 per share since at least 2007, and will likely hold the line on the dividend policy in 2020. So, reasonable value investors and especially yield-hunters might consider buying the distressed stock to reap solid benefits going forward. In the article, I would like to assess the robustness of Olin’s financial performance, a few weaknesses of the balance sheet, and other critical matters to conclude if its dividend sustainability is strong or not.

The top line

Olin Corporation has a vast and versatile portfolio. The company operates via the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester segments. Being the largest chlor-alkali producer in the world, OLN is also the leading bleach producer in North America. Its revenue depends on miscellaneous end-markets from water treatment to the military, a few of them are recession-sensitive, and others are immune to the downswings. In the 2019 annual report, it named Dow Inc. (DOW) its principal customer. Its customer concentration is low and does not pose a threat to revenue stability and market position.

Being responsible for 56% of 2019 sales, the first segment that produces chlorine, caustic soda, ethylene dichloride, etc., is obviously its flagship. The Epoxy division that produces and sells a plethora of chemicals from allyl chloride to epichlorohydrin has brought 33% of the last-year sales. The latter division, Winchester, develops and manufactures small-caliber ammunition. Among its essential customers are the U.S. Armed Forces, the Secret Service, the Canadian Border Services Agency, and others (see page 7 of the Form 10-K). From October 1, 2020, Winchester will be in full operational control of the U.S. Army Ammunition Plant in Lake City in Independence, Missouri. The contract to operate the government-owned LCAAP is remarkably beneficial for Olin, as it will contribute from $450 million to $550 million to the consolidated revenue from 2020 and, hence, improve dividend coverage to some extent.

For an investor who does quick top-bottom research of Olin for the first time, above 2.6x increase in 2016 revenues vs. 2015 might look quite impressive and perplexing at the same time. The key reason behind such a gargantuan surge in revenue was surely not an abrupt increase in the demand for caustic soda, chlorine, or ammunition, but the merger with Dow’s U.S. Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Global Chlorinated Organics, and Global Epoxy businesses completed in October 2015. As a consequence of the deal, Olin has cemented its position in the chlor-alkali industry and almost tripled net operating cash flow. By the way, in the mid-2010s, in the industry, there were a few other momentous deals. In 2016, the above-mentioned WLK acquired Axiall Corporation, thus becoming "the third-largest chlor-alkali producer in North America and globally."

The merger with Dow's former segments was not a net positive, as it clearly had inevitable side effects, like a hefty increase in total debt that resulted in Debt/Equity surging to ~159%. Apart from that, the GAAP net margin slumped, and accounting net income remained sub-zero in 2015 and 2016 before the effects of the Tax Reform lifted it to a decade zenith in 2017. I would not say that was utterly disappointing, as, during the same period, free cash flows remained positive, even despite some fluctuations from quarter to quarter; so, volatile profit margins did not jeopardize dividend coverage.

Unfortunately, the post-merger growth story was short-lived as sales expansion stopped in 2018. Since then, the LTM revenues have been trending down, touching $5.98 billion in March 2020. The post-merger Olin Corporation did not excel in capital efficiency, as robust improvement in cash flow was offset by a hefty increase in debt. In 2013, Cash Return on Total Capital was above 18%, while in 2016, it retreated to below 10%. 8% CROTC (Last Twelve Months) is a weak result, and I hope the metric will return to the low-double-digits, as financial performance improves backed by the anticipated increases in caustic soda prices and tailwinds from the full operational control of the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

Last year, sluggish demand from end-markets like urethane, agricultural, refrigerant, alumina, and pulp & paper added to the difficulties of the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls business, while Epoxy was impacted by the softness in the automotive and industrial coatings markets, precipitated by the global trade uncertainty. 2020, overshadowed by the pandemic and its ripple effects, will be tough but not entirely horrible for the company. Analysts are expecting the 2020 revenue to decline ~8.4%, mostly because of the cyclical weakness in the chemicals market, which will be somewhat offset by the revenue contribution from the LCAAP and the anticipated improvement in caustic soda selling prices (see slide 6).

Free cash flow and dividend coverage

One matter a reader should pay attention to is that though after the 2015 merger the $0.2 quarterly DPS did not change, dividends paid (the data can be found on the cash flow statement) rose as a direct consequence of the increase in shares outstanding, which was one of the conditions of the deal.

The transaction is valued at $5 billion, and includes $2.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents to be paid to Dow; an estimated $2.2 billion in Olin common stock using the Olin stock value as of close on March 25, 2015; and approximately $800 million of assumption of pension and other liabilities.

On a side note, since 2018, the company has been consistently repurchasing shares to offset that diluting effect and improve future dividend coverage.

Let's take a look at how strong the dividend coverage was in the 2010s, before and after the merger.

It appears the coverage of dividends paid by organic FCF (before acquisitions and other investing activities) was more than adequate; it even climbed close to 400% in 2018. The LTM coverage, however, had deteriorated significantly, mostly because of the macro headwinds the company has to cope with. The total rewards coverage (dividends + buyback) was even weaker and reached only 33%.

Thankfully, this year, OLN has been undertaking measures to improve liquidity. First, it cut capex by $125 million vs. 2019 and is going to reduce working capital by ~$150 million by end-2020 (see slide 16). At the same time, Olin has obviously excelled at cash flow conversion, considering healthy spread between the FCFE and GAAP net income margins. All these will perhaps secure relatively adequate dividend coverage.

A few negatives

As I have already mentioned above, the deal with Dow had a few side effects, including the increase in consolidated borrowings and share count. As of end-March, Debt/Equity stood at around 152%, while Net debt/Net CFFO stood at 7x, which is a terrible result. Net debt/EBITDA was above 4.6x.

An intricate matter a reader should not overlook is that Olin is not going to wait until 2023 and 2025 to repay its Dow acquisition bonds. As it clarified in the annual report (see page 40), it will use "the proceeds from the Delayed Draw Term Loan Facility to redeem the 9.75% senior notes due 2023 and the 10.00% senior notes due 2025 on or about October 15, 2020." So, it will simply substitute one source of debt financing with another.

Final thoughts

The global chlor-alkali market leader and famous ammunition producer, Olin has an appealing ~7.4% dividend yield. 2020 revenue will likely contract in high-single-digits, while dividend coverage by FCFE will remain relatively adequate. The flip side is that the company has burdensome debt and sizeable debt repayment obligations in the medium term. In sum, the stock might be worth considering for long-term investors who do not shun heavily leveraged companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.