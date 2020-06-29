Quantitative Crisis Investing - Part 2, Crisis Case Studies 1974-1986

In this installment, we look at crises from 1974 through 1986 in detail.

In Part 1 of the series, we looked at a factor ranking system that has outperformed in the last 6 of 8 crises.

Using the high yield spread to help plan an entry point has helped with this outperformance.

Investing in Small Cap US Value during and after a crisis has historically resulted in outperformance.

Although there is dispute as to whether Churchill is credited with the quote above (the story is that he said these words in reference to the crisis of World War II resulting in the formation of the United Nations), it is quite appropriate for the context of this article and my recent work into studying past crises. The extent of the damage from any crisis can vary and is typically undesired; however, what is important is learning from these past crises to either avoid them entirely in the future or at least minimize the damage from them. In this series, my aim has been to understand past financial crises and to hopefully share and apply the findings to reduce the impact of the current COVID-19 crisis, and best case be positioned to profit once we are clear of it.

In Part 1 of this series, "Quantitative Crisis Investing - Part 1 - The Crisis Composite Ranking System", we looked at the overall historical performance of the market and US small-cap value in times of crisis. This was based on Verdad Capital’s paper entitled "Crisis Investing: How to Maximize Return During Markets Panics". In the paper, Verdad explores 8 unique crises back to 1974 and the performance of their Multifactor strategy during these crises. In Part 1, I presented a ranking system (developed in Portfolio123) inspired by the Verdad strategy, and compared some results between the overall Verdad results and the inspired ranking system.

In terms of the current COVID-19 crisis, I’ve reported on the Crisis Composite performance:

Broadly speaking, US small-cap value (IJS) has shown signs outperformance compared to the broader market as well, as we saw in a recent piece.

In this installment, we look at the first 3 crises covered by Verdad’s paper since 1974 in some detail:

1974 - Bretton Woods fallout

1980 - Excessive Inflation

1986 - Oil Price War

Strategy Recap

The Verdad crisis strategy consists of 11 unique stock factors, combined into their Multifactor ranking system, as listed below. Each of these factors has worked well on their own during a crisis as was detailed in Part 1.

Asset Turnover

Positive Net Income

Low Volume

Value Composite EV/EBITDA P/B P/E FCF yield

Positive cash flow

De-leveraging

Net debt/EV

I developed my interpretation of the Verdad Multifactor system in the Crisis Composite, available as a public ranking system at Portfolio123.

Crisis Composite Ranking System

For crises before 1999, I will be reporting performance based on the Verdad paper and their Multifactor system. For crises post 1999 in future articles, I will compare the Multifactor system to my Crisis Composite system and break down some further insights in the data.

Crisis Indicator

Verdad has found that the US high yield spread has historically been a good indicator of a crisis. The results of their study were based on taking a position in the market 3 months after the high yield spread reached 6.5% (1 standard deviation above 4%, the historical mean value of the spread).

The ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread is publicly available from FRED, and it is also reported in real time. Whereas we often don’t officially know we’re in a recession until after GDP data is released, the high yield spread breaching 6.5% has been a good indicator of both recessions and crises.

Note: The FRED data above goes back to 1996 only. Verdad created a composite high yield dataset by overlaying the BAA corporate bond yield spread (see paper p 9). For crises 1974 through 1986, high yield spread dates are approximated graphically from the Verdad curve provided in their paper, shown below:

(Source: Verdad paper)

The Crises, 1974-1986

For each crisis covered in their paper, Verdad has done a fantastic job of summarizing the key macro factors and provides a concise narrative to the events leading up to each. I encourage readers to read these sections. In the sections below, I have summarized several key facts about each crisis from 1974 to 1986, and included some additional facts on each crisis. We will then conclude by drawing some comparisons between the crises.

Crisis #1 - 1974 - Post Bretton Woods

(Source)

This first crisis occurred at a time when the US was experiencing high inflation (and even stagflation, with the market in a free fall from 1972 through 1974), increasing oil prices and shortage, and a currency no longer pegged to the price of gold (via the collapse of the Bretton Woods system).

The curves below show the rise of inflation (represented by the CPI, consumer price index), but the fall of the market (represented by the Dow Jones Industrial Average) from ’72 through ’74:

(Source: Verdad paper)

Looking at the high yield spread curve, this period became a “crisis” by July 1974, when the high yield spread breached 6.5%.

(Source: Verdad paper, author annotation)

Below is the performance curve of the DJIA above, from 1973 through 1976:

(Source: YCharts, Author's Annotation)

The highlighted time period indicates a US recession. The high yield, HY, breached 6.5% in July 1974, right in the middle of the recession. Using the 3-month rule to start testing the Multifactor system, the start date corresponds to October 1974. For this crisis, this point ended up being very close to the market bottom near the end of 1974.

Summary Facts

Below are some of the key dates and metrics around the 1974 crisis. We’ll use this format for the other crises as well, for ease of comparison and drawing conclusions.

(Source: Verdad paper, Author's Supplemental Research and Calculations)

The impact of inflation and oil prices in 1974 crisis resulted in a “slow bleed” in the market, as the DJIA continuously dropped for over 2 years, from November ‘72 to December ‘74. The recovery was relatively swift but still took over 1 year, for a total peak to trough of over 3 years.

Performance

As we noted above, the high yield event and portfolio date started in near alignment with the stock market bottom. The graph below shows how the market performed quite well, while value lagged. Verdad’s Multifactor system, on the other hand, outperformed both.

(Source: Verdad paper)

One of the key findings in the Verdad research is the shift in industry momentum before and after crises. For the 1974 crisis:

(Source: Verdad paper)

Note the particularly dramatic “comebacks” from the Food Services, Health Care, and Retail industries during the 1974 crisis.

For the current COVID-19 crisis, we found a similar broad trend with reversals, or mean reversion, in returns. In the 13-week update for the Crisis Composite (my take on Verdad’s Multifactor system) since the market bottom of March 2020, we found the hardest beaten-down stocks in the 52 weeks prior to the crisis, had been, by far, the highest performers post market bottom:

(Source: Author Simulation and Calculations)

Let’s see how this trend continues in the other crises.

Crisis #2 - 1980 - Curbing Inflation and the S&L Crisis

(Source)

In order to take control of the seemingly “out of control” inflation in the late 1970s above, in 1979 through 1980 the Fed took aggressive action by raising rates from 11% in 1979 to a whopping 20% in June 1981. At about the same time, oil prices had improved nearly two-fold from their previous lows as well.

(Source: Verdad paper)

With interest rates so high, consumers were not buying homes (or taking out mortgages), putting pressure on savings and loan associations (S&L), resulting in the savings and loan crisis and bankruptcy of several businesses in the sector.

Tracking the high yield spread, we see a breach of 6.5% around Q1 1980:

(Source: Verdad paper, Author's Annotation)

The plot below of the DJIA shows a corresponding recession from January 1980 through June 1980:

(Source: YCharts, Author's Annotation)

In terms of the Multifactor/Crisis Composite, the high yield breaching 6.5% roughly corresponded to a market top, and the holding time start 3 months after high yield of 6.5% nearly at the stock market bottom.

Summary Facts, 1980 Crisis

Below are several key aspects of the 1980 crisis, with the 1974 crisis included for comparison:

(Source: Verdad paper, Author's Supplemental Research and Calculations)

Compared to the 1974 crisis, 1980 was relatively brief. The 1980 recession lasted roughly 6 months, compared to 1974’s 15 months. The market also rebounded quickly in 1980, compared to a recovery of more than 1 year in 1974.

In terms of timing the Multifactor investing strategy 3 months after the high yield spread breached 6.5%, this aligned well with the market bottom in both of these crises.

Industry Performance

With the inflationary environment, those industries capable of passing costs to the consumer performed well during the crisis. Conversely, those industries highly levered would have underperformed, as the graphic below illustrates.

(Source: Verdad paper)

Overall Crisis Performance

While value underperformed the broader market, the Multifactor strategy outperformed both the market and value over 1- and 2-year periods:

(Source: Verdad paper)

The lower total performance of the 24-month period suggests that much of the value and Multifactor performance was achieved in the first year post crisis. We’ll take a closer look at 1- and 2-year holding periods later in the article.

Crisis #3 - 1986 - Oil Price Collapse

(Source)

Very simply, the 1986 crisis resulted from a precipitous drop in oil price and corresponding failure in oil producers and related firms:

(Source: Verdad paper)

Needless to say, the drop of nearly 60% in oil price caused havoc with nearly immediate impacts on companies in the oil industry, as the figure above illustrates. That said, there was not a corresponding drop in the market (DJIA), but instead, an increase. 1987 was an interesting year, with a climb in the market, followed by the infamous “Black Monday” crash in October 1987. (Which was a big deal, I remember from my own memories - it was a hot topic of discussion when I was in grade school. I didn’t understand what it meant, but my teachers were sure upset about it.)

The high yield spread breached 6.5% in Q3 1986:

(Source: Verdad paper, Author Annotation)

Using the basis of the study as taking positions 3 months after the high yield spread of 6.5%, this would place us in Q4 1986. The following 12 months was very good for the Dow (October 1 1986 - September 30, 1987):

(Data by YCharts)

Sidebar: One of the key aspects of historical performance testing that can have a significant impact on results is timing. The period above looks very impressive in the market, however if we moved the start date for our 1-year period to just 3 weeks later, we would have got caught in the Black Monday market plunge (October 19, 1987):

(Data by YCharts)

The above chart corresponds roughly to the Verdad results (see table below) for the 1-year period.

The impact of Black Monday is also evident in the 2-year holding period after the crisis event:

(Data by YCharts)

Summary Facts, 1986 Crisis

The table below summarizes key dates and figures regarding this crisis, with the previous two crises included for comparison:

(Source: Verdad paper, Author's Supplemental Research and Calculations)

The first thing that jumps out from the 1986 crisis, compared to the previous crises, is that there was no recession during 1986/1987. While there was no recession, the period did include the massive sell-off from Black Friday, taking much steam out of the bull market from the year previous. While not related to the 1986 crisis, the 1987 event did happen, and impacted the market post crisis.

(The precise reason for the 1987 crash is still mostly unknown, however, Robert J. Shiller estimated that it was due to the reaction to the previous market excesses and indebtedness of firms.)

Overall Performance

The overall performance of the market, value stocks, and the Verdad Multifactor system during the 1986 crisis is summarized below.

(Source: Verdad paper)

Note: Verdad does not specify the holding period dates for their study, rather they indicate only that holding periods start 3 months after the high yield event. I have used dates that correspond roughly to the high yield spread curve provided in the Verdad paper, which may be different than the actual dates used in the Verdad study.

In terms of industry performance post crisis, mining showed the best results (perhaps due to the market flocking to the safe haven of gold):

(Source: Verdad paper)

1974-1986 Crises, Summary Performance

In summary, the performance of the Multifactor system over the crises 1974 through 1986 is as follows:

(Source: Verdad paper)

The Verdad Multifactor system outperformed the broader market in all three crises so far, over both 1- and 2-year holding periods.

I’ve taken the table above and broken down the returns between the 12-month and 24-month periods:

(Source: Verdad paper data, Author's Table and calculations)

Green cells show which period (1st year or 2nd year) achieved the majority of the return for each respective crisis. 1974 stands out in this table in that all categories (market/value/multifactor) earned double-digit returns for both periods (Multifactor coming out ahead). Also recall just prior to the 1974 crisis, the economy was in a prolonged 15-month recession, followed by a strong (and long) recovery, benefiting value and the Multifactor strategy.

The 1980 and 1986 crises, on the other hand, had a short 5-month recession and no recession, respectively. Returns were decent in the 1st year following these crises, but tapered off in the 2nd year. The Multifactor system still outperformed in 1980, but lagged the 2nd year during the 1986 crisis (perhaps the 1987 crash hit US small-cap value the hardest).

Again, I cannot stress enough, timing of start dates plays a significant role in this type of study. As we saw in 1986, assuming a start date just 3 weeks before the study date, returns for the market were in the order of 45% (compared to the 9% in the study). For crises post 1999, we will test the sensitivity to these start dates.

Case Study Conclusions So Far

Even though we’ve only looked at 3 crises of 8, what insights can we draw so far?

The greater the impact of the crisis, the more prolonged opportunity in the recovery (and particularly for the Multifactor/US small-cap value).

The stock market bottom during crises is often an inflection point, signifying a regime change and shift of strength of stocks and industries.

There may be some opportunities limiting the Multifactor strategy to only 1 year.

While helpful, these are still preliminary insights, as we do not yet have enough data points to come to a reasonable conclusion on crises.

In the next articles in the series, I will take a deep dive into the crises starting from the tech bubble in 2000.

Until then, happy investing!

