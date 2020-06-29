Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of June 2020

Vanadium company news - Bushveld 2019 vanadium production was up 15% YoY to 2,931 mtV; revenue was down 39% YoY due to lower vanadium prices.

Vanadium market news - U.S. opens national security probe into vanadium imports. The flow battery market is projected to reach $946 million by 2023, that's a CAGR of 32.7%.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. June saw vanadium prices rise for the month and steady news flow from the vanadium miners.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart - Price = USD 6.90/lb

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = USD 30.00

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

On June 2 Reuters reported:

U.S. opens national security probe into vanadium imports. The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it was opening an investigation into whether imports of vanadium, a metal used in aerospace, defense and energy applications, impair U.S. national security. The “Section 232” probe is similar to ones that resulted in broad tariffs on steel and aluminum in 2018 and a probe underway into imports of titanium sponge. The department said the domestic producers that petitioned the agency, AMG Vanadium (AMG.AS) and U.S. Vanadium LLC, assert that they are hurt by unfairly priced imports, value added tax regimes in other vanadium-producing countries and “the distortionary effect of Chinese and Russian industrial policies.”

On June 16 The Armchair Trader reported:

Get on the grid: the coming vanadium battery revolution. Here at The Armchair Trader we think the global transition to clean energy is going to be one of the dominant investment themes of the next decade, on a scale comparable with that of the Internet revolution in the 1990s or the smart phone in the 2010s. Flow batteries look set to play an important part in the development of the global renewables market, which itself is expected to reach a size of $1.5 trillion by 2025. According to a report from Markets and Markets, the flow battery market, valued at a mere $187 million in 2017, is projected to reach $946 million by 2023. This represents a CAGR of 32.7% between 2018 and 2023. Vanadium battery technology looks to be critical in terms of the capital cost of energy storage, due to its high efficiency, superior energy density, and most importantly, lengthy lifespan.

The world’s largest battery in Dalian, China to be completed in 2020: 200MW/800MWh vanadium flow battery (requires ~8,000 tonnes of V2O5)

Source

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On June 19, Glencore announced:

Investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. Glencore has today been informed by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland [OAG] that it has opened a criminal investigation into Glencore International AG for failure to have the organizational measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo currently under investigation by the OAG.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

On June 23, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced: "Full year results for the period ended 31 December 2019 & 2020 guidance update." Highlights include:

"........Acquisition of the Vanchem processing plant (100 per cent interest) completed in November 2019 for a fair value consideration of US$55.8 million.

Group vanadium production was up 15 per cent year on year, to 2,931 mtV (on a 100 per cent basis) (2018: 2,559 mtV) as a result of an 11 per cent increase at Vametco and incorporation of Vanchem's two months of production.

Revenue of US$116.5 million (2018: US$192.1 million) a decline of 39 per cent relative to the prior year, largely due to a 34 per cent reduction in the average realised vanadium price.

Vametco's production cash cost was down five per cent year on year, to US$18.11/kgV (2018: US$19.0/kgV)

Group EBITDA of US$32.6 million (2018: US$101.2 million). A 68 per cent decrease relative to the prior year due to a decline in the vanadium price, partly offset by a reduction in cost of sales.

Gain recognised on bargain purchase of US$60.6 million for the Vanchem acquisition, completed at fair value consideration of US$55.8 million.

Profit after tax of US$69.2 million (2018: US$49.0 million).

Basic Earnings per share of 5.51c (2018: 2.90c).

Underlying earnings per share excluding gain on bargain purchase of 0.12c (2018: 2.90c).

Cash and cash equivalents of US$34.0 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: US$42.0 million) with bank debt of US$18.6 million (31 December 2018: nil) after drawdown of the term loan.......

Significant progress at Bushveld Energy, having launched the Vanadium Redox Flow Battery ("VRFB") Investment Platform [VIP] in line with strategy for partnering with VRFB companies, including two successful minority investments and the installation of our first VRFB in South Africa."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On June 8, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

On June 11, Energy Fuels announced:

Energy Fuels announces partial cash redemption of floating rate convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.....the Company will redeem on July 14, 2020 (the "Redemption Date") Cdn$10,430,000 principal amount of the Cdn$20,860,000 Debentures outstanding. The Debentures are redeemable for an amount equal to 101% plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, up to but excluding the Redemption Date. Following the partial redemption, Cdn$10,430,000 aggregate principal amount of the Debentures will remain outstanding and shall continue to be subject to the terms of the Indenture and remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Ferro Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR state: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

On June 12, Ferro Alloy Resources announced:

Operational and financing update. Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited, the vanadium mining and processing company with operations based in Southern Kazakhstan announces that, the Company has raised US$300,000 via the issue of bonds on the Astana Stock Exchange (“AIX”). Production from the hydrometallurgical process was re-started on 1 June 2020 so we now have significant production from both the hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical process routes. Daily overall production in the first 10 days of resumed operations has been 69% higher than the average for the first quarter of 2020, in spite of some continuing Covid-19 related delays to the completion of commissioning of some of the new equipment. We expect further significant rises in production over the next few months as these issues are overcome.

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On May 27, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. provides company updates..... As previously reported, the Sunday Mine Complex was reopened in 2019 with development and mining of ore conducted and stockpiled in the mines..... In February 2020, the last of these projects, the construction of the ore storage pads were completed. The surface projects are now complete.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On June 12, Neometals announced: "S&P Dow Jones indices announces June 2020 quarterly rebalance of the S&P/ASX indices." Neometals was removed from the All Ordinaries Index.

On June 24, Neometals announced: "Scoping study confirms potential for low cost vanadium recovery project." Highlights include:

"Scoping Study highlights a strong case for future development of a Scandinavian processing operation to recover vanadium chemicals from steel making by‐products under a conditional supply agreement.

Robust economic outcomes puts project in first quartile operating cost position.

Provisional patents pending for Neometals processing method that utilises conventional equipment at atmospheric pressure and mild temperatures.

Commenced Preliminary Feasibility Study metallurgical test work program and drilling for variability sample test work."

Summary of Scoping Study for vanadium recovery project from vanadium‐bearing steel making by‐product in Scandinavia

Source

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or my article - "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed Gives A Brief Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On May 27, Australian Vanadium announced: "Strategic alliance formed to explore the coates mafic intrusion for nickel sulphides."

On June 3, Australian Vanadium announced: "AVL receives $1.83 million R&D refund.....As a result of this refund, the Company’s cash at bank is currently $5.5m."

On June 6, Australian Vanadium announced: "VSUN Energy included in Microgrid grant recipient group." Highlights include:

"Queensland Farmers’ Federation has received a grant from the Federal Government’s Regional and Remote Communities Reliability Fund.

VSUN Energy is included in the recipient group to provide energy analysis and modelling for vanadium redox flow batteries [VRFBs] as a potential battery storage solution.

Project to consider the benefits of microgrids and energy storage to Queensland and New South Wales agricultural energy consumers and networks.

Analysis will commence on four virtual microgrids.

VSUN Energy’s storage opportunities continue to grow, as focus shifts to sustainable, long duration storage alongside renewable generation deployment."

Catalysts include:

Early 2020 - Possible off-take and/or JV partner announcements.

2020 - DFS due.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On June 24, Technology Metals announced:

Notice of award executed with leading Kiln supplier FLSMIDTH....The Company is also engaged in discussions with FLSMIDTH on supply of the Crushing, Milling and Magnetic Separation section of the Gabanintha processing plant.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take announcements. Possible funding or equity partner announcements.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Execetive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On May 27, TNG Ltd. announced:

TNG signs new project facilitation agreement with the NT Government for....its 100%-owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project (“Project”). The PFA was executed by the Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, The Honourable Michael Gunner MLA, and TNG’s Managing Director& CEO, Mr Paul Burton. TNG and the Northern Territory Government have agreed to continue to work together to facilitate the efficient and effective development of the Mount Peake Project, and to maximise the economic and community benefit for the Territory.

On June 9, TNG Ltd. announced:

Update on completion of vanadium off-take agreement.....previously signed with the major global commodity trader GUNVOR [Singapore](“GUNVOR”) for high-purity vanadium pentoxide to be produced from the Company’s flagship 100%-owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project (“Project”) in the Northern Territory, Australia.....to be extended by an additional 3 months (due to COVID-19).

You can view the latest investor video presentations here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

On June 1, Aura Energy announced: "Aura Energy Limited – Panel declines to conduct proceedings."

On June 25, Aura Energy announced: "Requisition for a General Meeting of Shareholders."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [TSX:ELEF] (OTCQX:SILEF) (Formerly Prophecy Development Corp. TSX:PCY, (PRPCF))

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America. They also have a huge silver asset in Bolivia.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] (formerly Tando Resources [ASX:TNO])

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On June 11, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Scoping study advancing towards completion."

On June 24, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Testwork enhances concentrate from Steelpoortdrift." Highlights include:

Testwork completed as part of the Scoping Study has successfully upgraded the Steelpoortdrift vanadium concentrate to a higher quality product through reducing deleterious silica and alumina.

Concentrate maintains superior V2O5 grade [2.2%V2O5] and increases iron content to 58.5% Fe.

Optimisation of concentrate quality will aid downstream processing due to efficient reagent consumption, which in turn will reduce operating costs.

Scoping Study continues to advance towards Q3 completion with VR8 seeking to be the lowest capex and opex global producer."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On June 17, King River Resources announced:

Speewah PFS update. King River Resources Limited is currently compiling the Speewah Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) on the company’s 100% owned Speewah Specialty Metals (“SSM”) Project in the East Kimberley of Western Australia. KRR plans to initially scale the SSM project to produce High Purity Alumina [HPA], with Vanadium [V2O5], Titanium [TiO2] and Iron (Fe oxide) as potential co-products at a later stage, but not included as part of the PFS......Stage 2 purification precipitation recoveryof 81.5% Al has been achieved. The target recovery for this stage of the process for the PFS was set at 80%

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On June 10, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp reports new high-grade V2O5 drill core intercepts at Lac Doré, Québec – 83.6 m grading 0.61% V2O5 and 53.64% FE2O3......Mineralization occurs as layers of massive, semi-massive and disseminated magnetite.

On June 17, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp to commence a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lac Doré Vanadium Project, Québec.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

No significant news for the month, after last month releasing their PEA.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other vanadium juniors

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were higher in June.

Highlights for the month include:

U.S. opens national security probe into vanadium imports.

Get on the grid: the coming vanadium battery revolution. The flow battery market, valued at a mere $187 million in 2017, is projected to reach $946 million by 2023, that's a CAGR of 32.7%.

Bushveld 2019 vanadium production was up 15% YoY to 2,931 mtV; revenue was down 39% YoY due to lower vanadium prices.

Neometals Scoping Study confirms potential for low cost vanadium recovery project in Scandanavia.

Australian Vanadium - VSUN Energy included in Microgrid grant recipient group.

TNG signs new project facilitation agreement with the NT Government for its 100%-owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project.

Vanadium Resources - Scoping Study continues to advance towards Q3 completion with VR8 seeking to be the lowest capex and opex global producer.

VanadiumCorp reports new high-grade V2O5 drill core intercepts at Lac Doré, Québec – 83.6 m grading 0.61% V2O5 and 53.64% FE2O3.

