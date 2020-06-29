Last April, the management team at Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) announced plans to acquire American hemp/cannabis giant Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF) in a deal then valued at $3.4 billion. A lot has happened since then, with shares of Acreage falling more than 90% in response to industry oversupply, the advent of COVID-19, and shares of Canopy Growth also tanking. Generally speaking, such significant changes in the market can warrant one or more parties involved in a deal like this backing out, but in other instances it can result in a revision of the prior deal. What occurred on June 25th between Canopy and Acreage falls under the latter category, with Canopy reducing its cash exposure, kicking the can down the road on Acreage, reducing its risk to the enterprise as a whole while still providing upside potential for Acreage’s shareholders.

A look at the change in terms

The original transaction struck between Canopy and Acreage in April of last year was fairly simple. Shareholders in Acreage were slated to receive an up-front cash payment of $300 million. This worked out to be $2.55 per share at the time the news broke. In addition, upon a triggering event (that event being a federal law making marijuana consumption and distribution legal), Canopy would need to acquire all of the shares of Acreage in a stock-for-stock swap whereby Acreage holders would receive 0.5818 shares of Canopy for each share of Acreage they owned. The end result would be Acreage investors owning around 12% of Canopy as it stood back then.

A lot has changed in little more than a year. Market capitalizations of cannabis firms, both in the US and in Canada, plummeted. This came as a result of an oversupply of product to the market, combined with the general malaise that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. In all likelihood, it should not have been a surprise to see Canopy or Acreage (or both) move to abandon the deal, but seeing this as an opportunity for both firms they decided to compromise.

The terms of the deal are a little more complicated than most transactions I have seen in recent years. And never have I seen a cannabis transaction this complex in nature. In short, we can break this down into a few parts. The first is a cash payment to holders of Acreage stock (including holders of some convertible securities). This cash payment will be upfront and paid upon the agreement between Acreage and Canopy being finalized. Instead of the $300 million paid out to the common holders, Acreage’s investors will receive substantially less than that at $37.50 million. This works out to around $0.30 per share.

From here, the deal gets tricky. In short, the shares of Acreage that are currently being traded are being broken up into two types of shares. The first is a Fixed share, and the second is a Floating share. Each holder of Acreage shares today will receive 0.70 shares of Fixed stock and 0.30 shares of Floating stock for every Acreage share they currently have. The Fixed stock will take over the same ticker symbol as the Acreage shares today, while the Floating shares will apply for a new security with a different ticker.

The Fixed units are called Fixed because they can be forced into an exchange of 0.3048 shares of Canopy. The Floating shares, meanwhile, are Floating because their final price will be subject to the 30-day volume-weighted-average price of the Floating shares once Canopy calls them. This will, of course, be subject to a floor price of $6.41 per unit. For both the Fixed and Floating stock, Canopy has a call option giving them the right to acquire the units upon the same triggering event that the original deal was based on. The only difference is that while the original deal allowed for up to 90 months (7.5 years) for the triggering event to occur following the finalization of the deal, the new deal calls for 10 years. After 10 years, if the trigger event has not occurred, the agreement will terminate and the floor on the Floating shares will no longer be eligible.

There’s a great deal to unpack here. For starters, while the Fixed units will be purchased at the exchange ratio disclosed using Canopy’s own shares (a share-for-share swap), the Floating units can be exchanged for either cash or stock. It’s up to Canopy at the time. What’s more is that, upon the trigger occurring, Canopy will be required to absorb the Fixed shares. They have the option, not the obligation, to do so for the Floating shares. This means that up to one-third of the stock of Acreage could go without being acquired.

All of this is complex, so the best way to understand the share side of the transaction is to simplify it all. In short, it will behave as though shareholders will receive two rights. One right is for 0.70 of each existing share to be exchanged for 0.3048 shares of Canopy. The other right is for 0.30 of each existing share to be exchanged for the same amount (0.30) of a Floating share. Management illustrates an example of this in the image below. As you can see, using current pricing, there’s significant implied upside for current holders of Acreage. However, if the triggering event never comes to pass, then all they will have received is $0.30 per common unit in the form of a distribution.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corp.

To keep operations on a good path, Canopy’s management is placing some power behind Acreage. One of Acreage’s subsidiaries is being provided a loan for $100 million from Canopy. This loan can only be spent on hemp operations, not cannabis. The first $50 million will come once the deal between the two parties is finalized, and the other $50 million will come upon the completion of certain unspecified conditions. To further support its business, Acreage is being given the right to issue up to 32.7 million shares of itself (20.3 million Fixed (including 3.7 million that can be used for stock-based compensation) and 12.4 million Floating).

Takeaway

At first glance, this deal between Canopy and Acreage is not as attractive as it was initially. Acreage shareholders are receiving far less cash up front and it could take a decade (if a deal is ever finally completed) for the big payoff to come. Because of the nature of the Floating shares, there could be, in theory, greater upside for investors, but in all likelihood Canopy will end up with a better deal. After all, they are being given an extra 2.5 years to see if Acreage can become and stay a valuable brand. In the meantime, the small amount of cash paid up front will act as a sort of long-term call on the enterprise. This could cost the firm more in the long run, but it could also save them a great deal of money, plus it will end up providing them with unprecedented flexibility.

