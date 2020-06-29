Although the stock price has recovered strongly from the lows, the valuation is still attractive.

The recent update on the safety of the dividend should reassure income investors.

STOR's 5.9% dividend has one of the lowest payout ratios in the NNN space and has increased the dividend by 40% since going public in 2014.

Thesis

My primary investing goal is for my investments to generate enough dividend income for me to retire on by 2026.

My full portfolio that will help me achieve it is public on my website here.

I look for dividend stocks or REITs with higher yields that are sustainable and have dividend growth potential. I then run the dividend metrics through my Dividend Growth Calculator to see how much income I might receive by retirement if the current dividend growth rate is sustained.

Triple-net lease REITs with long leases provide stable cash flows as the tenants take care of the costs associated with operating the property (maintenance, taxes, insurance). The landlord (REIT) just collects lease payments. This business model works very well as long as the occupancy ratios remain high.

STORE(STOR) is a high-quality triple-net lease REIT. It boasts a very long average lease lengths and a 99.5% occupancy rate. As it has exposure to some industries affected by the lockdowns, the stock price sold off significantly. The stock price has recovered strongly, but the current valuations are still very attractive for income-oriented investors.

The Company

STORE Capital Corporation is triple-net lease REIT focusing on single-tenant operational real estate. The company has a broad portfolio of assets consisting of 2552 properties in 49 states and 110 industries. Rental income is well-diversified with the biggest tenant making up less than 3% of revenues and >75% tenants making up less than 1%.

The company has a very strong occupancy ratio, with long NNN leases.

Occupancy rate 99.5% Weighted average remaining lease length 14 years Weighted average annual lease escalation 1.9% Contracts rated investment grade ~75% Unit level fixed charge coverage 2.2x

What makes STORE's portfolio somewhat unique, is that they have 92% of contracts subject to master leases. This means that if a company leases multiple properties from STORE, they make one payment for all the properties they lease. This is beneficial for STORE as the tenant can't pick and choose which leases they want to keep.

STORE is also in Warren Buffett's portfolio, with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B)investing $377 million into STOR in 2017.

Dividend

The current dividend yields 5.9% and was covered by a 70% aFFO payout ratio in 2019. Based on Q1 annualised FFO ($0.49), the dividend is covered with a 71.4% aFFO payout ratio. This is a very safe payout ratio for a triple-net lease REIT and compares favourably to peers such as Realty Income(O) and Spirit Realty(SRC). Since its listing in 2014, investors have been rewarded with a 40% increase in their dividend income. In the last 4 years the compounded annual dividend growth rate has been 7%.

Source: STORE Capital Corporation Presentation

As I intend to retire in 2026, I used my Dividend Growth Calculator to see how much income I can expect to receive from a $10,000 investment from STORE by that time.

On the image below is the estimated dividend income by 2026 (age 35), using the current 5.9% yield and the historical 7% growth rate.

Source: Dividend Growth Calculator

Of course, it will be near-impossible for the company to keep up this growth rate for an extended period of time, but I expect it to be a great dividend growth stock for the coming decade.

Dividend Safety Update

In the recent earnings call on May 6th, the CEO's answer to an analyst question regarding the dividend didn't exactly reassure investors.

Yes, I think we expect to be able to answer that in June for you. I think our board of directors is going to evaluate the dividend closely and they're going to do what they should do - Christopher Volk

But in the recent broker conference call on June 15th, the communication regarding the dividend was much more positive.

Before turning the call over to Mary, I expect that you all saw our dividend declaration announcement this morning. STORE is maintaining our $0.35 dividend and we'll pay it as scheduled on July 15. The announcement reflects our Board's desire to maintain our dividend, together with our view that the payment of 2020 dividends, inclusive of our challenging second quarter, will neither erode our liquidity nor elevate our leverage. Given the positive impact of sector reopenings, which will be evident to you from our improved June performance, we expect to pay our fiscal year 2020 dividends from operating cash flows. Our ability to maintain this dividend through this global pandemic is owed to the tenacity of our customers, the exceptional work of our team, the vitality and relevance of business sectors that faced mandated closures in April and May and to our historic financial conservatism, which saw us enter this difficult period with the lowest dividend payout ratio in the net lease sector together with the corporate leverage that we had, which was the low end of our target range. - CEO Christopher Volk

Balance Sheet

Source: STORE Capital Corporation Presentation

STORE's credit is rated Baa2/BBB/BBB by the major credit agencies and can comfortably cover its debt payments. Virtually all debt is long-term and with a fixed interest rate. As we can see, STORE is staying well within it debt covenants even during those uncertain times.

Source: STORE Capital Corporation Presentation

As of March 31, the company had $633 million of cash/cash equivalents on the balance sheet and a further $600 million available on its credit facility.

Valuation

For long-term investors, I believe STOR is an attractive investment below $30 per share, which would represent a P/aFFO ratio of just over 15x (using Q1 annualised aFFO).

At the time of writing STOR's stock price is $23.65 which is still 21% undervalued if STOR returns to a P/aFFO ratio of 15.

The company released this interesting graph showing STOR's historical valuation ranges in comparison to the % of rents collected.

Source: STORE Capital Corporation Presentation

Risks

Looking at STOR's portfolio, we can see that they have significant exposure to the industries that suffered greatly during the lockdowns.

14% of rent comes from Restaurants alone, with Health Clubs, Movie Theaters and Family Entertainment making up another 13.2%.

As STOR currently reported that 91% of their locations are open, this is a good sign of recovery. However, if we were to get another wave of lockdowns, STOR would come under big pressure and would likely have to re-evaluate its dividend.

I don't currently see lockdowns happening again, with Treasury Secretary seemingly dismissing that option, but this risk has to be taken into account.

Source: STORE Capital Corporation Presentation

As with any triple-net lease REIT, it is crucial for STORE to maintain high occupancy. The NNN lease is great when occupancy is high, and the tenants cover all costs, but when the occupancy declines, the landlord is not only losing rent payments but is having to pay all the costs that the tenant previously covered ( insurance, maintenance, taxes).

Summary

STORE is a great pick for investors looking for growing dividend payments. The long-term master leases have helped the company achieve extremely high occupancy ratios, which is key for a triple-net lease REIT. The latest update on the dividend is signaling that the dividend is not in immediate threat of being cut. I rate STOR a "BUY" at current levels due to the combination of a safe dividend and a favourable valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STOR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.