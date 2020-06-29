REGN has had a strong first half of 2020 but a slight pullback in late June may lead some to ask if the run is set to continue in H2'20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) is up over 60 percent year-to-date, heavily outperforming broad biotech indexes and indeed the broader market. This article considers what is ahead in H2'20 for REGN and whether or not the strong performance can continue.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: REGN performance compared to the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI), and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Source: YCharts.

What's on tap in H2'20?

Potential Eylea return to growth

Q2'20 earnings are on tap in early H2'20. Sales of REGN's current moneymaker, Eylea (aflibercept) dipped in Q1 to $1.17B from $1.22B in Q4'19. There is good news for Q2'20 however as the company has already reported a rebound beginning in late April and with Q2'20 earnings the company may be able to report some data from the start of Q3 also showing that the recovery continues.

Figure 2: Eylea sales growth. Asterisk notes that outside the United States, EYLEA net product sales comprise sales by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) in countries other than Japan and sales by Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SNPHY) in Japan under a co-promotion agreement with an affiliate of Bayer. Source: REGN company presentation.

Dupixent ramp up set to continue

REGN is more than Eylea thankfully as Dupixent (dupilumab) brings in collaboration revenue from Sanofi (SNY). Dupixent sales were $855M for SNY in Q1'20, up 129% from $303M in Q1'19. That improvement is largely responsible for the increase in SNY collaboration revenue from a loss of $28M in Q1'19 to a profit of $171M in Q1'20. So while Eylea sales growth seems more modest at a 12% annual growth rate, Dupixent is just taking off, new indications are launching or close to approval, and key readouts in Phase 3 are on tap too. One readout worth noting is a Phase 3 readout in paediatric (6-11 years) asthma.

Figure 3: Dupixent sales growth. Source: REGN company presentation.

REGN refers to dupixent as a "pipeline in a product" and pipelines in a product have weaknesses and strengths. The strength is that a company can create something like AbbVie's (ABBV) HUMIRA (adalimumab), a drug which brings in revenue from many indications, becomes a go-to in many indications and is cheaper to launch in new indications as it is often being marketed to the same prescribers or overlapping groups of prescribers.

Figure 4: Timeline of Humira approved indications. Source: CVS Health article.

The weakness is you can create a situation as has been seen at times with ABBV's Humira or with Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) Soliris, where there is too much concern with how the company would deal with loss of exclusivity when generics or competition seems near. I feel that a pipeline in a product drug like Dupixent is good news here, because we are in the early days of the commercial life of the drug and REGN already has another money-maker product with Eylea, so the percentage of revenues coming from any one drug at REGN will not be too high.

COVID-19 data

I have written recently about REGN's REGN-COV2, a combination of two antibodies that was developed using similar principles to REGN-EB3, a successful antibody cocktail for Ebola virus disease. While I'm quite bullish on REGN-COV2, REGN's other COVID-19 drug, Kevzara, hit a stumbling block with one arm of a COVID-19 study stopped. In critically-ill patients not undergoing mechanical ventilation, Kevzara didn't didn't help compared to standard treatment and showed more deaths. The arm of the Kevzara study with patients on mechanical ventilation however, is still continuing. Hopefully, Kevzara does better in this patient population but there are no guarantees especially given the stoppage of the other arm. Results are expected in late June.

On the valuation

REGN does run quite rich at the moment in terms of valuation. Even looking at the forward P/E, a ratio of 22.5 is not cheap for a biotech of this size that has been commercial stage for so long and has seven FDA-approved therapeutics.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, I wouldn't consider REGN so ridiculously expensive in terms of valuation, especially given the COVID-19 premium built into the stock, that I would start looking for a short trade triggered by some catalyst causing a bubble to pop. That is to say, I don't see REGN as a big bubble by biotech standards while COVID-19 is still around. Those are some very permissive standards right now obviously, biotech is prone to bubbles and many names with exposure to COVID-19 are trading at a premium. Other names with COVID-19 exposure are trading at even richer valuations. For example, Moderna (MRNA), a stock which I liked at ~$29, has a COVID-19 vaccine in development and now trades for $61.28 (~$24B market cap) but no approved products.

Conclusions

REGN has plenty on tap in H2'20 with the Dupixent launch continuing to ramp up, potential new approvals and Phase 3 data. Eylea should return to strength based on the company's update that a rebound in sales was seen in late April, providing a bit of a tell heading into Q2'20 earnings. Data from REGN-COV2 is a major catalyst even if Kevzara data are weak. For the purposes of this article, I'll open up a theoretical long here regardless of whether or not we have data from Kevzara, as I don't expect the pullback to be huge if Kevzara isn't effective at all.

The risks of any long are several-fold, a few of which are worth discussing here. Failure of REGN-COV2 is an obvious risk in H2'20, poor initial data could make the market cautious and REGN would pull back. Weak Q2'20 earnings could sink the Eylea recovery story if the rebound in sales seen in April/May did not continue into June. Lastly, weak results from Dupixent in pediatric asthma could also cause REGN to sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.