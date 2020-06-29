How Markets Set Prices: Part II

We began this series by showing how the market for betting on sporting events sets prices through the metric known as the point spread. We ended Part I by explaining that in economic terms, a market in which it is difficult to persistently exploit mispricings after the expenses of the effort is called an efficient market. Because we typically don’t know people who have become rich betting on sports, we know intuitively that sports betting markets are efficient. However, intuition is often incorrect. It helps to have evidence supporting your intuition. Before we look at the evidence, however, we need a definition.

Point Spreads and Random Errors

An “unbiased estimator” is a statistic that is, on average, neither too high nor too low. The method of estimation does not always produce estimates that correspond to reality, but errors in either direction are equally likely. It turns out that the point spread is an unbiased estimate of the outcome of sporting events - while it is not expected to be correct in every instance, when it is incorrect, the errors are randomly distributed with a zero mean. To make this clear, we return to our Duke versus Army example in Part I in which Duke was favored by 40 points. Duke does not have to win by exactly 40 points for the market in sports betting to be considered efficient. In fact, the likelihood of Duke winning by exactly that amount would be very low. However, that is not relevant to the issue of whether or not the market for sports betting is efficient. What is relevant is whether you can predict if Duke will win by more or less than 40. If half the time they win by more and half the time they win by less, and there is no way to know when they will be above or below the point spread, the point spread is an unbiased predictor - and the market is efficient. With this understanding, we are ready to examine the evidence.

Examining the Evidence

Research has found that point spreads are accurate in the sense that they are unbiased predictors. For example, in a study covering six NBA seasons, Raymond Sauer found that the average difference between point spreads and actual point differences was less than one-quarter of one point. 1 When you consider that, on average, the market guessed the actual resulting point spread with an error of less than one-quarter of one point, and the cost of playing is 10 percent, it is easy to understand why we don’t know people who have become rich from betting on sports. And it is easy to see that the market in sports betting is efficient. The important lesson is that while it is often easy to identify the better team (in this case Duke), that is not a sufficient condition for exploiting the market; it is only a necessary condition. The sufficient condition is that you have to be able to exploit any mispricing by the market. For example, if you knew that Duke should be favored by 40 points but the point spread was only 30 points, and you could consistently identify such opportunities, the market would be inefficient. However, this is not the case.

Horse racing presents an even more amazing outcome, especially when you consider the following. My mother loved to go to the track. Like many people, she chose the horses she would bet on by either the color of the jockey’s outfit or the name of the horse. If the jockey wore purple, forget about it; she hated the color purple. And she always bet on the three horses in the first race. Now, there are fans who go to the track and make a “science” of studying each horse’s racing history and under what racing conditions the horse did well or poorly. And perhaps these experts even attend workouts to time the horses. Thus, these “experts” are competing against people like my mother. Yet, the final odds, which reflect the judgment of all bettors, reliably predict the outcome - the favorite wins the most often, the second favorite is the next most likely to win, and so on. It gets even better in that a horse with 3-to-1 odds wins about one-fourth of the time! 2 It seems that the collective wisdom of the crowd is a tough competitor indeed.

An Efficient Market

An efficient market is one in which trading systems fail to produce excess returns because everything currently knowable is already incorporated into prices (Duke is so much better than Army, they should be favored by 40 points, but not more). The next piece of available information will be random as to whether it will be better or worse than the market already expects. The only way to beat an efficient market is to either know something the market doesn’t - such as the fact that a team’s best player is injured and will not be able to play - or to be able to interpret information about the teams better than the market (other gamblers collectively) does. You have to search for a game where the strength of the favorite is underestimated or the weakness of the underdog is overestimated, and thus the spread, or the market, is wrong. The spread is really the competition. And the spread is determined by the collective wisdom of the entire market. This is an important point to understand. Let’s see why.

Returning to our example of Mark and Steve betting on Duke versus Army, if there was no sports betting market to which Mark and Steve could refer, they would have to set the point spread themselves. Now, Mark might be a more knowledgeable fan than Steve, who also happens to be a graduate of West Point. Steve’s heart might influence his thinking. Thus, when Mark offers to give Steve 30 points, Steve jumps at the chance and bets on Army. Mark has just exploited Steve’s lack of knowledge. (Mark might still lose the bet, but the odds of winning have increased in his favor.)

The existence of an efficient public market in which the knowledge of all bettors (investors) is at work in setting prices serves to protect the less informed bettors (investors) from being exploited. The flip side is that the existence of an efficient market prevents the sophisticated and more knowledgeable bettors (investors) from exploiting their less knowledgeable counterparts. As we have seen, the spread is an unbiased predictor and the market is efficient. The result is that the market is a tough competitor.

There are other important points to understand about sports betting and how it relates to investing. The first is that in the world of sports betting, a bunch of amateurs is setting prices. Even though that is the case, we saw that it is difficult to find pricing errors that could be exploited. In the world of investing, however, professionals are setting prices.

Since about 90 percent of all trading is done by large institutional traders, it is these sophisticated investors that are setting prices, not amateur individual investors. With professionals (instead of amateurs) dominating the market, the competition is certainly tougher. Every time an individual buys a stock, he should consider that he is competing with these giant institutional investors. The individual investor should also acknowledge that institutions have more resources, and thus it is more likely they will succeed.

Another difference between sports betting and investing is best illustrated by returning to our example of Duke versus Army. Imagine that you are best friends with Coach K. As a birthday present, he invites you into the Duke locker room to meet the players and hear the pregame talk. As the players are exiting the locker room to start warming up, Duke’s star point guard trips over a water bucket and breaks his ankle. Your mercenary instincts take over and you immediately pull out your cell phone and place a large bet on Army, taking 40 points. You possessed information that others did not have and took advantage of it. And the best part is that there is nothing illegal about that “trade.” Now, remember it is likely that few, if any, of us know anyone who has become rich betting on sports despite the existence of rules that allow you to exploit what in the world of investing would be considered inside information. In that world, it is illegal to trade and profit from inside information, as Martha Stewart found out. But even individuals who have had inside information (such as Pete Rose) and could influence the outcomes of sporting events don’t seem to be able to persistently exploit such information.

The conclusion we can draw from the evidence is that the markets for betting on sports are highly efficient. This is true despite both the lack of rules against insider trading and the fact that it is amateurs who think they know something about sports (and often bet on their home team or alma mater with their hearts and not their heads) who are setting prices. Conversely, there are specific rules against insider trading in investing, and it is professional investors who are setting prices, so the competition is tougher. In addition, as is the case with sports betting, it is not enough to be smarter than the market because there are costs involved. In sports betting, the cost is the vigorish. The problem for those investors trying to exploit mispricings in the stock market is that there are also costs involved. Like with sports betting, the “bookies” (broker-dealers) have to be paid when active investors place their bets. Trading involves not only commissions but also the spread between the bid (the price dealers are willing to pay) and the offer (the price at which dealers are willing to sell). If you place your assets with a mutual fund, you also have to pay its operating costs - which are generally higher for actively managed funds than for passively managed ones. For institutional investors, costs may also include what are called “market impact costs.” Market impact is what occurs when a mutual fund (or other investor) wants to buy or sell a large block of stock. The fund’s purchases or sales will cause the stock to move beyond its current bid (lower) or offer (higher) price, increasing the cost of trading. For taxable accounts, there is also the burden of capital gains tax, which is created by actively trading the portfolio.

We continue with our analogy between sports betting and investing by examining how investors set the prices of individual stocks.

How Stock Prices Are Set

Stock prices are set in a similar manner to how point spreads are established. A good analogy to the point spread setting process is how underwriters set the price of a stock’s initial public offering (IPO). Just as bookies survey the market to set the initial point spread so that supply will equal demand (so that they can take bets, not make them), underwriters survey potential investors and set the price based on their best estimate of the price needed to sell all the shares. Once the IPO is completed, the shares will trade in what is called the “secondary market.” Just as with sports betting, in the secondary market the forces of supply and demand take over. The only difference is that instead of point spreads setting prices, they are determined by the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio or the book-to-market (BtM) ratio. The P/E and BtM ratios act just like the point spread. The next post in this series will begin with an example that makes this clear.

1. Raymond D. Sauer, “The Economics of Wagering Markets,” Journal of Economic Literature, 36, p. 2021-64.

2. James Surowiecki, “The Wisdom of Crowds” (Doubleday, 2004), p. 13-14.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.