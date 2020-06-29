AT&T may not be the most exciting addition to your portfolio, but I believe it certainly is a prudent one given its current trading level.

AT&T's dividend yield is very enticing relative to the rest of the market and I believe its dividend is sustainable.

AT&T (T) has been hit hard from the COVID-19 pandemic-related sell-off. Prior to the pandemic, T was trading near $40 per share and bottomed out, along with the rest of the market, in mid-March at a 52-week low of around $26 per share.

T began to recover, but has sold off again this week, and currently trades at the sub-$30 level. I've been watching T for quite some time and finally decided to take advantage of the most recent sell-off and added shares of T to my portfolio. At my core I'm a value investor and at T's current level, I believe it represents a great value and risk/reward investing opportunity.

Dividend Yield

AT&T has been a dividend aristocrat and as you can see from the chart below, has steadily increased its dividend for quite some time.

At the current depressed share price, AT&T is yielding over 7%, which represents an incredible return considering this very low interest rate environment that we're currently living in, and will likely live in for quite some time. Given that T is yielding over 7%, prudent investors should question whether or not this dividend is sustainable.

I'll ground my reasoning with factual back-up below, but for those yield-seeking investors, I'll save you some time from reading further and state that I do, in fact, believe T's dividend is sustainable.

At the outset, I must concede that T has an elevated debt level, with over $160 billion in long-term debt. However, I'm not concerned with that debt level for a couple of reasons.

First and foremost, T is a cash cow, generating roughly $46 billion in cash from operations annually. Moreover, T's CFO, John Stephens, recently guided that its dividend payout ratio for 2020 will be around the 60% range, meaning T will generate significant cash flow to pay this dividend, invest back into the company and reduce its debt load.

Secondly, as you can see from AT&T's latest 10-Q filing, this debt is currently at very low interest rates and many of these notes are not due for quite some time with some notes not due until 2067; management is prudently managing its balance sheet by taking advantage of this low interest rate environment.

Operational Results

Analysts with a bearish outlook on T will note that revenue declines, in addition to the high debt level, will require AT&T to cut capital investments and/or reduce the current dividend. However, as noted above, I believe T's debt is at a manageable level and it's dividend is sustainable. To address the revenue decline risk, I believe it's informative to dive into T's 4 reporting segments. Below are the Q1 results in 2020 and 2019, including a brief description of each of those segments.

Source: AT&T's 10-Q

As you can see, AT&T's top 3 segments reported declines on a y/y basis. However, it is worth mentioning that these results were impacted by COVID-19. First, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball tournament, known as March Madness, was cancelled, which led to less advertising revenue in the WarnerMedia segment. Second, retail stores were closed during the quarter, contributing to a decline in wireless equipment sales. Third, travel restrictions significantly lowered the amount of wireless roaming services. A non-COVID-related item worth noting that make these comparisons unfair is that there were strong theatrical revenues in the first quarter of 2019.

It is true that T has a segment that is in a secular decline, premium traditional TV subscribers. Revenue from traditional TV declined roughly 19% y/y (which is included in the communications segment, under the entertainment business group). Nonetheless, I believe T is prudently investing in other business areas to offset this decline, including building out its 5G network and its recent launch of HBO Max. It remains to be seen how much traction HBO Max will obtain in the streaming wars, but I believe it will eventually become a profitable operating segment and contribute a steady cash flow, especially given that HBO owns a significant portion of the content on the platform.

Source: About.att.com

With respect to its 5G investment, AT&T is prudently rolling out 5G very quickly and expects to be nationwide later this summer. Building and maintaining a 5G network will be extremely important and lucrative for AT&T's future given the remarkable increase in the internet of things; the number of new connected devices coming to market is incredible and this trend is only expected to accelerate.

Source: AT&T Shape

During a recent Wells Fargo conference, T's management discussed how important its 5G network will become in so many aspects of life. One example discussed was how self-driving cars will require a robust 5G network to effectively operate. Another example discussed was connecting appliances in people's homes, as wireless networks can only support hundreds of connections in a given space, but 5G can support millions. The use of 5G will soon become ubiquitous and AT&T will be set to profit off this trend.

Institutional Ownership

In the past few years, passive investing has become more ubiquitous and money has been quickly flowing out of active managers and into passive vehicles. This has been tough for active institutional investors and has led many to close and alter their approaches. By looking at T's shares owned by institutional investors, it appears that this segment of investors in T capitulated to the recent negative quarter and trimmed or sold out their stakes in T.

I believe these institutional investors had to sell to either cover redemptions or they may want to shift their investments for higher upside (but also higher risk) investments. T is not going to double this year, however, I believe it can appreciate significantly and coupled with its over 7% dividend yield, provide investors with great returns.

However, active money managers also have the requirement to appear ahead of the market and must justify their higher fees to their investors. Investing in T is not as exciting as investing in Zoom Video (ZM) or Peloton Interactive (PTON) and managers want investors to see those exciting names on their statements as opposed to boring old T, which they could just invest in themselves.

I believe this segment has already capitulated to this pressure and as you can see, this coincided with a price decline in T, which may indicate that this level is the bottom range for T.

Conclusion

AT&T certainly was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, but I believe these operational difficulties will only be temporary and given T's current price level and sustainable dividend, I believe T represents an asymmetric risk/reward investing opportunity. T may not be the most exciting addition to your portfolio, but I truly believe it is a prudent one at the current trading level.

