Earlier I published an article highlighting why I believed that high yielding AbbVie (ABBV) has the potential to generate a double-digit CAGR for investors in the coming years due to the combination of its very low valuation and very high dividend yield.

When I look back at my success as an investor, it's clear that the value investing approach which relies on targeting irrationally cheap stocks and then relying on mean reversion to eventually generate gains has been paramount. When I combine with value-oriented approach with safe and reliable dividend yields, I'm able to produce even larger returns. And finally, due to my focus on reliably increasing passive income, the party isn't over, per say, when the mean reversion occurs, because even when my holdings reach full (or even over-valued) I'm content to hold onto my unrealized gains and simply allow the growing dividends to compound over the long-term.

What's more, when buying dividend growth stocks at irrational discounts, I'm not only setting myself up for large capital gains via mean reversion and multiple expansion, but I am also increasing the size of my passive income stream because when stocks are cheap they have "accidentally" high dividend yields (to steal a phrase from Jim Cramer) and I can buy more shares for the same amount of invested capital than I would have been able to if they were trading for higher prices that coincided with my fair value estimates.

And finally, I will say, that sitting on large unrealized gains that have been produced by the value-oriented approach helps me to maintain my long-term mindset because worried about capital preservation rarely overwhelm my psyche when I know that my cost basis is so low and protected by the wide margins of safety that I originally locked in.

It's well known that time is the dividend growth investor's best friend in terms of the long-term compounding process. Even with this knowledge in mind, I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't sometimes tempted to run for the hills. Thankfully, my investment strategy/system puts aids in place to help me stay disciplined; wide margins of safety and high yields on cost, chief amongst them.

I mentioned that AbbVie piece because if you read that, you may as well go ahead and skip this next section of text because it is a repeat from that article. I've decided to turn this into a bit of a series, due to the fact that there are a handful of undervalued high yielders in the market right now that meet the double-digit CAGR potential threshold. In this piece, I'll be talking about another out-of-favor, beaten down high yielder: AT&T (T). So, if you want to get to the meat of the piece, skip down to the next sub-header after this one.

Using Value and Yield to Generate Strong Total Returns

When I'm worried about market volatility, I find myself focusing on two things that provide peace of mind: strong secular growth and high (yet, safe) dividend yields.

Even though these two things exist on the opposite send of the equity spectrum, both of these metrics provide security in the markets as investors flock to them when looking for defense.

Right now, all of the high growth stocks that benefit from strong secular tailwinds that I track have had strong runs as of late and appear to be overvalued. However, there are a handful of attractively valued, high yield stocks left in today's market. These will be the focus on this piece.

When speaking of yields, I say relatively safe because there is no such thing as a sure thing when it comes to dividend income. Investors always need to be aware of this and closely track dividend safety measures so that they don't end up chasing yield and experiencing the catastrophic meltdowns that often coincide with a dividend cut. I've said it before and I'll say it again: a dividend's yield is only as good as the dividend's safety.

As many of you know, my primary goal in the market is to generate a reliably increasing passive income stream. I do this by owning equities that increase their dividends year in and year out and re-investing those dividends over time. In over 8 years of portfolio management, I've only experienced 4 dividend cuts within my portfolio. Now, if you ask me, that is 4 too many. However, no one is perfect.

One of the dividend cuts I experienced was the result of yield chasing. I bought CBL Associates (CBL) a few years ago when the yield was high and the stock appeared to be cheap. As it turns out, the stock was cheap for good reason. I thought the dividend was well covered by funds from operations and therefore, I ignored the secular headwinds facing the stock. That first ever dividend cut stung and I haven't forgotten the feeling. I learned a lesson with CBL about chasing yield and I have no plans to make that mistake twice.

3 of the cuts that I've experienced have come during 2020 in response to the black swan that is COVID-19. Boeing (BA), Disney (DIS), and Invesco (IVZ) have all announced dividend cuts/suspensions thus far during 2020. I suppose one could argue that these companies could avoid a dividend cut by paying excessively high dividends in the second half of 2020 to make up for the lower payments early in the year, but if I had to guess, that's not what these management teams plan to do.

I've tried not to beat myself up to bad about the COVID-19 cuts because this is a black swan event that offers unprecedented issues for names in the travel and leisure space. I also remain thankful that my disciplined approach has resulted in strong dividend income for my portfolio throughout the COVID-19 environment thus far. Year-to-date, my passive income stream is up roughly 12% and that's 100% organic growth (I haven't made a deposit into my brokerage accounts in years due to my wife returning to graduate school).

I've maintained my focus on the organic growth that my portfolio produces and hope to continue that double-digit growth trend by continuing to accumulate shares of high-quality companies at below-average prices. I say all of this to make one thing clear: I believe that irrationally chasing yield is a dangerous practice and therefore, that is not what I plan to do when it comes to my personal portfolio and that is not what I believe long-term income-oriented investors should do when it comes to their own investments.

But, this article isn't just about dividend income. Before, I mentioned the allure of blue chip growth names with secular tailwinds. I like to own these types of names because of the growth that they can create in a variety of macro environments. However, when thinking about generating strong total returns, investors can use deep value and the mean reversion principle to produce similarly attractive results.

In this piece, I hope to show why, by focusing on income-oriented metrics with regard to safe, sustainable dividends and the underlying fundamentals of such companies relative to their historical averages and my personal fair value estimates, I can hope to achieve strong, double-digit CAGRs moving forward with relatively little risk.

To start this section off, I'm going to go ahead and say that I'm well aware of AT&T's enormous debt load. Over the last two years, I've written more words that I'd ever care to count about this company's balance sheet. What's more, all of those words are nothing but a small drop in the bucket compared to the overall coverage that this mega-cap company and its M&A actions have received in recent years.

It's clear that Randall Stephenson attempted to solidify his legacy via empire-building tactics throughout his tenure at the top at AT&T. With the benefit of hindsight available, it's fairly clear that his mistimed the DirecTV purchase terribly, spending roughly $67b on the satellite company on what was clearly the dawn of the digital streaming age. He tried to rectify this maneuver by buying Time Warner, giving AT&T top-notch content creation capabilities, which should differentiate its distribution model from other wireless providers. Only time will tell whether or not the Time Warner move was the right one or not. As of today, I think it's too soon to tell.

So, instead of focusing on the debt on the balance sheet and past blunders, I'm going to continue to do what I've done for years now as I've accumulated a large AT&T position: focus instead, on the cash flows.

In today's low interest rate world, I don't see debt loads as a tremendous issue or hurdle for management teams to cross due to the easy monetary policies that have been enacted worldwide. I don't see any realistic catalysts that might drive rates higher, anytime soon, and with that in mind, debt doesn't bother me...so long as it is serviceable.

And, in AT&T's case, the company's cash flows continue to meet its debt, its dividend, and its capex obligations with room to spare. The management team hit its debt ratio goals at the end of 2019 and moving forward, I suspect that they will continue to prioritizing paying down debt.

In 2019, the company generated $29.2b in free cash flows. The company's operating cash flow was $48.7b and the company's capex was $19.4b.

Management has recently come out and expressed confidence regarding the strength of the company's cash flows in 2020 as well, saying that it doesn't expect the COVID-19 headwinds to create a significant headwind with regard to cash flows covering the dividend, capex, and debt repayment plans.

With this in mind, I think that T's recent weakness is irrational and therefore, investors have an opportunity to buy shares at extraordinarily cheap levels here below $30/share. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, other than the depths of the March dip earlier in the year, T's 8.53x blended P/E multiple is the cheapest valuation that the stock has traded at during the past 2 decades. Combine this, with the stock's 7.15% dividend yield, and I think you've got a real winner on your hands.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Analysts expect T to generate $3.24/share in 2020. This does represent a 9% y/y fall, which is especially bad because the bounce back that analysts expect to see is relatively tepid, meaning that it could take 3-4 years for T's EPS levels to return to where they were at the end of 2019.

However, even with this slow growth headwind, I still believe that T shares present a wonderful opportunity for both income-oriented and contrarian deep value investors, due to the total returns that the stock could generate if the P/E multiple where to return to levels that are anywhere close to its long-term average.

At $29.08/share, T is trading for just 8.97x its 2020 EPS consensus estimate. The stock's long-term average P/E multiple is 13.99x. I understand the argument that the stock deserves to be trading at a discount to the long-term multiple because of the damage that the increased debt load has done to the balance sheet in recent years. With this in mind, I'm happy to look at more recent P/E averages when attempting to make an argument for mean reversion.

T's 5-year average blended P/E ratio is 12.13x. T's 3-year average blended P/E ratio is 10.6x. Generally speaking, I prefer to use the longest term averages when looking at a mature name like this that produces relatively steady growth figures since they include the most data; however, for the sake of staying conservative, I will happily split the difference between the 5 year and 3-year averages and use an 11x multiple to help me arrive at my fair value estimates

11x T's 2020 EPS outlook of $3.24/share is $35.64. 11x analyst consensus 2021 EPS of $3.29 is $36.19. Once again, I'll split the difference here and use the $36/share round number as my conservative FV estimate for T (personally, I like to use a 12x multiple, which is why I've been using a ~40/share FV estimate when talking about T, but since I'm making big claims here about double-digit CAGR potential, I want to use the most conservative figures that seem reasonable).

So, let's say that you buy T today at $29.08, hold for 18 months, and the company is able to hit the analyst EPS target of $3.29 by the end of next year. During this period of time, you will have collected roughly $3.20 in dividends. Assuming I'm right about mean reversion occurring and the stock is trading at an 11x multiple (which would still represent a 20%+ discount to the long-term average) you'd be looking at an 18-month CAGR of 22.42%.

If T is able to hit its 2022 consensus EPS estimate of $3.44, the multiple expands to my 11x target via mean reversion, and the company continues on its annual ~2% dividend increase trajectory, you will be looking at a share price of ~$37.85 and you will have collected roughly $5.45 in dividends, resulting in a 30-month total return CAGR of 17.37%.

If T's multiple were to expand back towards the long-term average in the 14x area, investors buying today could be looking at 30-month CAGRs nearly 28%.

To me, it's fairly easy to stay patient with T when I am receiving a 7%+ dividend yield. And, being that this dividend is well covered by both earnings and cash flows (T's forward-looking EPS payout ratio is just 64%), I have little concerns about its safety/sustainability from a dividend growth standpoint.

I expect this company to continue to pay its dividend while it pays down its debt and continues to invest heavily in its business as we push towards the 5G revolution.

Either way you slice it, whether we're talking about a ~15% CAGR or a 30% CAGR, those are fantastic total return results from a stodgy, slow growth, defensive name in the telecom space like AT&T.

This just goes to show the power of buying very low priced stocks and sitting back, collecting the dividend, and waiting for the market's sentiment to change. To me, there appears to be very little downside when it comes to purchasing a blue chip like T at recessionary level valuations. These types of investments allow me to generate yield, protect my capital, and give myself strong upside potential. It's a win-win-win, which is why I plan to continue to add to my already overweight T position via selective dividend re-investments so long as shares stay this cheap.

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, ABBV, DIS, IVZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.