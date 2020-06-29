Its $1.5B debt load is at junk levels. It may need to borrow more to shore up liquidity.

Source: Barron's

Several traditional retailers have struggled to make the transition to online sales. Comparable sales have been falling at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) for several quarters. Earlier this year the company signed a deal to sell a sizable portion of its real estate to a private equity firm; the deal should help shore up liquidity, while management tries to rightsize the business. In its most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $3.1 billion, down 6% Y/Y.

Comparable sales fell about 6%, which included a 10% decline in stores and a 16% increase via digital channels. For the quarter ended November 2019, comparable sales via the digital channel fell. Bed Bath & Beyond reversed the trend this quarter, which was a positive sign. Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have consistently generated double-digit growth in online sales. If a retailer does not have an online presence then it may as well not exist, in my opinion. New CEO Mark Tritton was brought onboard to help turn the business around. Improving the company's online presence and culling under-performing stores should be a top priority.

In the past, Bed Bath & Beyond lacked an optimal pricing strategy to compete online. If the company has to lower prices then it must also reduce its cost structure to be more in line with a digital world. Competitors like Walmart and Target have generated double-digit growth from their digital platforms for several consecutive quarters. Others like J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) have struggled after failing to make the transition.

Management closed several stores in 2019. The company is also converting about 25% of Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores in the U.S. and Canada into regional fulfillment centers. The goal is to assign orders locally, which could lead to quicker deliveries. If the company can generate a similar amount of sales through fewer stores then it could potentially drive efficiency gains.

Margins Fell

The retail environment has been marked by discounts and promotions to help drive traffic into stores. This has had a negative impact on margins. BBBY reported a gross margin of 32.6%, down 210 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The company also experienced an increase in net direct-to-customer shipping expense due to higher penetration of digital sales. Gross profit was $1.0 billion, down 12% Y/Y. I anticipate more declines in gross profit due to a decline in scale.

SG&A expense was $1.0 billion, up 10% Y/Y. The increase was due to consulting fees and an increase in advertising and digital marketing. It could be difficult to cut SG&A as the company builds out its digital platform. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 33.1%, up nearly 500 basis points versus the year-earlier period. EBITDA was $82 million, down over 70% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 2.6% versus 9.3% in the year-earlier period.

In April, the temporarily company closed about half its stores due to the pandemic. Management planned to open about 600 stores in June. The temporary store closings will likely cause revenue and margins to fall sharply in the following quarter. Going forward, BBBY may have to rely on its digital platform, which is still unproven.

Credit Metrics In Focus

BBBY has cash and securities of $1.4 billion. Its working capital was $1.4 billion, down from $1.8 billion in the year-earlier period. The company's current liabilities increased to $2.5 billion from $2.1 billion in the year-earlier period; this implied BBBY has been stretching its payables. This contributed to its free cash flow ("FCF") of $500 million during the quarter. The game of stretching payables amid declining revenue cannot last forever.

BBBY has debt of $1.5 billion, which is nearly 10x last 12 months' ("LTM") EBITDA. The company just secured an $850 million asset-based loan to help shore up liquidity. This means its debt load could increase, despite its free0falling EBITDA. BBBY bulls could counter that the company's $1.4 billion cash balance could negate its debt load. Sans cash, the company's working capital would be practically zero. BBBY is slowing liquidating working capital to help fund itself. Secondly, the company will have to invest heavily in its digital platform to become competitive. This requires capital that the company may not have. This is a long-winded way of saying BBBY likely cannot service debt and build an effective digital platform amid free-falling EBITDA.

Conclusion

BBBY is down over 10% Y/Y. Its rising debt load and falling EBITDA are concerning. Sell BBBY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.