As Risks Mount, So Do Opportunities In The Most Hated Asset

In The Eye Of The Hurricane

When a hurricane passes over the first wave of winds and rain hits, and then there is a moment of calm in the eye of the hurricane. I believe we have been operating in the eye of a hurricane and the worst is yet to come, as we have watched investors throw caution to the wind, and ignore the effects of a pandemic, ignore health and safety warnings, and ignore the risks presented by this left tail anomaly.

For a while everything looked good. It looked like we were emerging from this crisis with a high savings rate, and plenty of demand to fuel record rises in earnings and stock prices. 100% stock portfolios were in vogue again, and the party on Wall Street re-emerged, recovering in record time from the crash that we saw in March. But as we sit here today things look much different.

We are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases in several states, a severely overvalued market, and growing economic and political risks that will put downward pressure on the equity markets, I believe, for years to come. All of this leads me to believe that there is tremendous value in the 30-year zero coupon US Treasury at 1.44%. As the economy continues to worsen, I see rates falling further, possibly even going negative at the long end, leaving a tremendous amount of value to be had for the Treasury investor.

Performance Divergence

Equity investors view the Fed as the savior of markets but so far it has not worked. The stock market has turned into a market of five stocks, with everything else being stagnant as a wide divergence between these stocks and the market, and further divergence between the Nasdaq and the rest of the market emerges. The outperformance by Nasdaq has now reached a seemingly irrational peak, diverging materially from the S&P 500 and DJIA but also from international stocks both developed and emerging.

Investment professionals are continuing to pour investor money into these technology issues, making the argument that these are no longer high beta plays but rather the new blue chips. I politely demur, these stocks are as risky as they ever were, and in fact I would make the argument they are now more risky as a result of their rapid rise. A 130 PE for Amazon (AMZN), or 35 for Microsoft (MSFT) has not mattered, nor has the fact they are trading beyond even their enterprise value in some cases. Money continues to pour in, valuations be damned. We know from history that when irrational exuberance shows itself, the inevitable reversion to the mean will painfully follow. In the 2000 tech bubble Alan Greenspan discussed irrational exuberance in 1996, stating:

But how do we know when irrational exuberance has unduly escalated asset values, which then become subject to unexpected and prolonged contractions as they have in Japan over the past decade? And how do we factor that assessment into monetary policy?"

It would be several years before the reckoning would come with the Nasdaq stock market peaking in March of 2000 and subsequently falling 81% by September of 2002. It would take over a decade for the Nasdaq to reclaim its previous high. Many will tell you this time is different, after all these companies now have very solid cash positions, positive free cash flow, and seemingly endless tailwinds as the economy continues the shift towards technology-based work environments. All those are true, but I believe much of these positive factors are baked into these companies' current market valuation, and excesses in price are present in the market.

To bring this into visual form, on a recent CNBC show they had a graphic showing that the combined market cap of just five stocks has eclipsed the value of more than 20 of their large-cap peers, excess is everywhere in this market.

Economic vs. Market Divergence

While the party continues in the stock market, the domestic and global economies are in a much different situation, where I see multiple areas of dislocation. On the domestic front, the labor market is under serious stress, with the U-6 coming in at 21.2%, demonstrating that this will take a long time to work through. On Thursday, we got the news that the labor market problems are worsening:

An additional 1.48 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a print of 1.35 million. This marks the second straight week that U.S. jobless claims data were worse than expected."

In addition, a gap has formed between GDP and potential GDP in real terms. The economy continues to run well below potential, a condition I believe will persist, as downward pressures to GDP will strengthen.

The Chief Economist for the IMF has downgraded their forecast for world GDP to -4.9%, a revision down from their previous estimate. I do not believe this will be their last revision either, as I expect the global economy to worsen materially possibly, giving rise to an even larger financial crisis that could be on the horizon. While banks in the US have entered this market healthier than ever, the Fed has reduced the capital minimum requirements. I believe in order to expand their balance sheets they are going to have to either be given more leverage capacity or will be required to suspend dividends to retain capital. Either way, I think we are in for a long road of pain for the banking sector in a world of low and increasingly negative interest rates.

Debt and GDP

U.S. government debt is almost as large as the government debts of all the other rich countries combined. I believe we are doing the right thing today by borrowing to make it through this tragic crisis, but make no mistake: It is not a free lunch, and it is not without its risks. Many advanced countries are already likely to experience strains to help their populations, especially given the likely coming wave of corporate debt problems, and the need to protect banks." -Dr. Kenneth Rogoff

In addition, the national debt continues to be a negative to GDP growth, putting downward pressure on GDP at a time when we need to be growing to deal with an increasingly deleterious economic situation. Even worse, this is not a US phenomenon. The IMF further charted that global public debt has reached levels never seen before in history. When we add in private debt, we are at over 370% of GDP in the US. This albatross around the neck of the country will lead to subdued GDP growth for decades as we work through the debt bubble.

The United Kingdom likewise has eclipsed 100% of GDP where we have seen U.K. Gilts fall to negative yields on the front end of the curve, and anemic yields at the back end with the 30-year falling to 0.64%, making the US 30-year at 1.44% look like high yield paper. Germany shows an even more extreme condition with 30-year Yields at -0.04%.

Political Risks Mount

In recent polling, Vice President Biden has taken a lead against President Trump, similar polling data at the state and local level shows that even the Senate may be in jeopardy for Republicans.

A clean sweep in November by Democrats would likely see radical changes to fiscal policy, beginning with a reversal of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA). The TCJA's reversal would mean less money for corporations to put into stock buybacks, dividends, or investments in productive assets. This along with other proposals championed by Vice President Biden could materially affect stock prices negatively. With the stock market being a forward-looking mechanism, we are likely to see this scenario begin to be priced into the market between now and the election. I believe this adds an additional layer of risk to the market and brings further evidence to the case for why this is a time for caution.

Conversely, the move toward de-globalization proposed by the current administration poses its own risks. In a recent interview concerning the virus, debt, and the economy, Dr. Kenneth Rogoff, Harvard Professor of Economics and former Chief Economist of the IMF, stated,

If the United States leads a generalized pullback in globalization, it risks putting hundreds of millions of people back into poverty. The rich countries will certainly lose some future growth, but if de-globalization goes too far, growth could easily be negative for a sustained period.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am seeing a growing pattern of risk growing around the world. Public health data continues to worsen in several states, disrupting travel and economic activity, and causing a standstill to how people are living in the affected regions. We are seeing a serious divergence in stock prices, particularly between growth and value stocks, and particularly among the five technology stocks that have dominated this market. All against a backdrop of worsening economic data, an upcoming election that poses serious risks to the capital markets, and yet investors are being told, "Don't fight the Fed," reassured also that a vaccine will come. It may, and I hope it does, but I don't invest on hope. Hope is not a strategy.

In the same interview referenced above, Dr. Rogoff continues on the risks we could face and the need for negative interest rate policy. (Emphasis mine).

...if there turns out to be a pretty rapid recovery, and most importantly a solution to COVID-19 in the form of a vaccine and/or highly effective antiviral treatments. That optimistic view seems to be underpinning the stock market at this exact moment. But this rosy view fails to incorporate the possibility of second and third waves of the pandemic hitting both regionally and globally. If that happens, there is still a long, arduous road ahead to recovery. Absent a very rapid recovery, the Fed’s policy of virtually guaranteeing every credit in the economy is just not going to be sustainable, and other tools will be needed. I believe that the only tool left to support independent monetary policy is deep negative interest rate policy..."

We are likely to eventually see deep negative rate policy take hold in the US which could push rates on Treasury bonds into negative territory even at the long end. Ultimately, this makes Treasury bonds one of the best investments in the global marketplace that I can find today. The German Bund is at -0.04% at 30 years, so at 1.44%, US Investors have a great deal of potential money to be made at the long end. Not to mention, yield curve control which could pull rates down even further.

The reason I review all this data from around the world is because it gives me a pretty good take on where Treasury rates are likely to go from here. Given the data I am seeing coming out of the global economy in the near term, as well as the structural risks that continue to exist with severe overindebtedness in the developed world, I believe we are in a risk-off world at the moment and Treasury securities make a lot of sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long US TREASURY BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.