If Marathon offers its own money to Workhorse, I would expect it to use the government’s money to finance Workhorse.

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will soon need new financing to pursue its operations. In my view, the recent spike in the share price indicates that there is stock demand. It seems that many investors believe that the company will obtain new funds. I do believe so. With well-known customers, drone patents, and one shareholder managing the Legacy Securities Public Private Investment Program Fund, Workhorse will most likely receive new financing. As a result, the share price will probably creep up.

Growing Market Opportunity And Innovative Business Model

With many customers working from home, most traders are expecting the e-commerce sector to grow at a massive rate. Before the COVID-19, the US e-commerce industry was growing rapidly. The new situation will most likely make the industry grow even faster.

The growing e-commerce sector acts as a driver for the growth of the logistics market. The US e-commerce industry was valued at USD 400 billion in 2017 and is expected to register an exponential growth rate. By 2023, the industry is expected to account for 7% of all US retail sales. Source: Mordor Intelligence

If the US e-commerce industry sees a spike in its activity, there is another sector which will most likely benefit; the freight and logistics market sector. Expecting to reach a market opportunity of $912 billion by 2023, the North American freight and logistics market will most likely benefit from the COVID-19 situation. We may have to work from home, but somebody will have to bring us food, gifts, electronic devices, or chocolate. I don't think that transportation is about to change much.

Among the companies that will benefit from the necessary increase in transportation, there is Workhorse Group. Offering cost-effective solutions to the commercial transportation sector, Workhorse Group serves a market of close to $18.0 billion.

Transportation companies replace 350,000 delivery trucks per year. Workhorse Group does not only offer electric vehicles, but also aircraft, monitoring systems, and technology that are less harmful to the environment. While the technology appears to be futuristic, notice that the company reports sales. It was founded 13 years ago. The future of the company is exhibited below:

Source: IR Presentation

The company has operated for more than a decade because Workhorse had a significant amount of time to obtain technology validation from large customers. UPS (NYSE:UPS), DHL, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and other large companies were willing to partner with Workhorse. It does not mean that the company reports recurrent sales. That's a pity. However, it is always very beneficial knowing that large customers appreciate your products and may acquire, in the coming years, new vehicles from you:

Source: IR Presentation

If you are one of those investors believing that Amazon (AMZN) will take over Walmart (WMT), you will also appreciate Workhorse Group, Inc. In a recent presentation to investors, I could see these two large corporations listed as Workhorse's customers. Again, let me reiterate that the company does not have recurrent sales. Workhorse does not have a contract indicating that these super partners will buy a number of trucks in the future.

Source: IR Presentation

Workhorse Group Entered The Drone Market - Intellectual Property

The company is also operating in the drone market with HorseFly, a drone that can be integrated into the company's electric trucks. Note that the company's technology complies with the Federal Aviation Administration Regulation rules. Large partners like UPS commenced to try the company's system in 2017:

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

In my view, the market opportunity for the company's drone technology is not that significant. There are not that many transportation companies, like UPS, which may be willing to install the company's drones. However, what matters here is the company's proprietary technology and the patents accumulated. If the drone industry develops its applications, Workhorse Group will be very well prepared to offer its technology. In addition, we know that Workhorse is an innovative group. Let's imagine that airplanes, electric cars, offshore oil companies, hotels, hospitals, sports stadiums or theaters are willing to use delivery drone. In my opinion, Workhorse would definitely be a great partner to work with.

We rely on trade secret protections to protect our proprietary technology as well as several registered patents and five patent applications. Our patents relate to the vehicle chassis assembly, vehicle header and drive module and manifold for electric motor drive assembly. Our existing patent applications relates to the onboard generator drive system for electric vehicles and the delivery drone. Our success will, in part, depend on our ability to obtain additional trademarks and patents. Source: 10-K

Source: 10-K

Balance Sheet

I don't believe that growth investors will carefully study the company's balance sheet. At the end of the day, what matters here is Workhorse's business model and technology. In my opinion, the most relevant thing to look at is whether the company will have cash on hand to sustain future operations. As of March 31, 2020, Workhorse Group reported cash of $16 million. In 2019 and 2018, the net cash used in operating activities was equal to $36 million and $21 million respectively. It means that in 2020, the company may need to sell some equity to finance its operations. In my view, growth investors will not panic when Workhorse Group announces a new raise of capital. Bear in mind that after the IPO, the company sold equity many times.

Source: 10-K

With respect to other sources of financing, Workhorse Group successfully sold warrants and convertible notes. As of March 31, 2020, the current amount of convertible notes was equal to $20 million. Workhorse will most likely need cash on hand to pay note holders. As I said, I am not worried about the company's financial situation. I don't see why the funds, which financed Workhorse Group in the past, would not do it now.

Source: 10-K

Relevant Growth Investors Gave Money To The Company

Among the shareholders, I could identify Marathon, an investment manager with more than $14 billion under management. Interestingly, the company is one of the money managers selected for managing the Legacy Securities Public Private Investment Program ("PPIP") Fund.

I believe that Workhorse Group would receive money from Marathon when the company decides to raise capital. If Marathon offers its own money to Workhorse, I would expect it to use the government's money to finance Workhorse.

Source: Perenews

The other large investment firm financing Workhorse Group is Arosa Capital with $699.2 million in assets under management. I took a look at Arosa's investment philosophy. The firm identifies transformative and secular trends and emerging sectors. In the past, Arosa believed that Workhorse's business model and the electric vehicle industry represent an interesting opportunity. I wonder why it would not do it now.

Source: Arosa Capital

Competitors Are Not Offering 100% Electric Vehicles

According to the company's annual report, the company's competitors, mainly Ford (F) and Freightliner, decided not to offer 100% electric vehicles in the company's segment. In my opinion, this is very beneficial for Workhorse Group. It means that transportation companies interested in respecting the environment will most likely need to choose Workhorse Group. I don't really know many companies which operate in a segment of the market in which they are the only player. It is another very beneficial feature of Workhorse Group Inc.

I Bought Shares

When I found out about the company's innovative technology and partners, I bought shares. Since the IPO, the company's share price ranged from $1 to $10-11. In June 2020, the shares were sold at $8-10. Thus, the share price is currently in the upper range of the 52-week range.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I don't believe that anybody can say confidently that the shares are currently overvalued or undervalued. There is a significant number of short sellers in this name, which means that many traders believe that the shares are expensive. They could be wrong. If Marathon believes that Workhorse's technology is good enough to receive money from the Legacy Securities Public Private Investment Program Fund, the share price may spike up. Taking into consideration this fact, I see two scenarios. If the company receives money to pursue its operations, Workhorse will most likely report more sales from technology sold to UPS and the other partners. On the contrary, there can be the worst-case scenario; the company does not receive financing. As a result, Workhorse would have to sell some of its patents and perhaps some business units in order to obtain cash. Seeing conversion of debt and equity dilution is also likely, which may ultimately lead to a decrease in equity valuation.

Investors looking at the company's EV/Sales ratio and EV/EBITDA ratio may find very absurd valuation figures. Workhorse Group is still a growth stock, so financial analysts will obtain little information from these financial figures.

Source: 10-K

In 2019 and 2018, Workhorse Group reported sales of $0.376 million and $0.76 million respectively. Besides, in 2019, losses from operations were equal to $8 million. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, losses from operations were also equal to $8 million and sales were less than $1 million. In my view, the company's financial figures do not seem that relevant because it is still at a growth stage.

In my view, Workhorse's play is all about believing whether its technology is a game changer or not. If sufficient money managers, including the PPIP money managers, believe that the technology is valuable, Workhorse's share price will spike up.

We are talking about a market of $18 billion, and the company is the only player offering 100% electric vehicles. Thus, I believe that investment analysts will see significant opportunities in this business. Short sellers need to understand these facts because they are currently facing significant risks. I bought shares a long time ago, and I am not afraid of their activities.

Source: Fintel

Certain Risks

I identified two main risks. Firstly, in my view, if the Trump administration decides to decrease its support to clean energies, Workhorse Group may sell fewer electric vehicles. I am not telling my opinion about political decisions, but let me point out the consequences of this measure:

If President Trump and/or the United States Congress take action or publicly speak out about the need to eliminate or further reduce legislation, regulations and incentives supporting alternative energy or take action to further support the use of fossil fuels, such actions may result in a decrease in demand for alternative energy in the United States and may materially harm our business, financial condition and operating results. Source: 10-K

The number of customers is also another risk. In the last annual report, the company highlighted that it does not have long-term contracts. Workhorse Group also noted that it owns a limited number of clients. If the company loses one of them, the reduction in sales may be significant:

A significant portion of our projected future revenue is expected to be generated from a limited number of fleet customers. Additionally, much of our business model is focused on building relationships with a few large fleet customers. Currently, we have no contracts with customers that include long-term commitments or minimum volumes that ensure future sales of vehicles. As such, a customer may take actions that negatively affect us for reasons that we cannot anticipate or control, such as reasons related to the customer's financial condition, changes in the customer's business strategy or operations or as the result of the perceived performance or cost-effectiveness of our vehicles. Source: 10-K

Conclusion: Innovative Technology And Well-Known Shareholders

Workhorse Group is not risk free. There are many uncertainties like the company's debt, and the lack of a significant number of clients. With that, not many companies out there can say that they have a shareholder managing the Legacy Securities Public Private Investment Program Fund. I have not seen a single article disclosing this fact about Workhorse Group. Besides, the amount of intellectual property accumulated by Workhorse Group is significant. In my opinion, in the coming years, the company's patents may become even more valuable. Taking all these facts into consideration, in my view, if the company receives money from investors, the share price will most likely creep up north.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WKHS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.