Zogenix Buoyant on FDA Approval for Fintepla

Zogenix (ZGNX) reported that the FDA has approved its Fintepla drug for treating seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The drug may now be used for treating patients 2 years of age and older. It will be distributed under the FINTEPLA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program, a restricted distribution system. The company expects the drug candidate to be available in the market by the end of July.

The FDA based its approval on the data collected from two randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trials. The safety data was obtained from an open-label extension trial which comprised a number of patients administered Fintelpa for up to three years. The data showed that most of the participants reacted to treatment within three to four weeks. The impact of the drug candidate also remained consistent over the course of the treatment period.

The most commonly occurring adverse reactions associated with the treatment were low appetite, lethargy, fatigue and asthenia among others. Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Zogenix said, “We began this global development program nearly six years ago after researchers in Belgium recognized the potential of fenfluramine, a drug with distinct pharmacology from all other anticonvulsant agents, to treat intractable seizures in Dravet syndrome.” In the trials, the drug candidate showed significant reduction in the monthly convulsive seizure frequency.

The newly approved drug is expected to provide robust competition to Epidiolex by GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). The treatment was approved in the United States two years ago for treating Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The approval for Fintepla comes with boxed warning regarding pulmonary arterial hypertension and valvular heart disease. The patients are required to undergo echocardiograms every six months during treatment followed by once, within 3-6 months, after discontinuing the treatment.

Fintepla has demonstrated significant and sustained reduction of convulsive seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in multiple clinical studies. Zogenix is a pharmaceutical company and has a robust development pipeline. It currently has two ongoing late-stage development programs including FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Zogenix is also working on MT1621 for treating TK2 deficiency. This drug candidate is being developed by Modis Therapeutics, a Zogenix company. The company’s lead drug candidate Fintepla is currently being reviewed in Europe for treating seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives European Nod for Reblozyl

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that the European Commission has given its approval to Reblozyl for treating adults suffering from transfusion-dependent anemia. The drug is also indicated for treating patients with transfusion-dependent anemia associated with beta thalassemia. With this approval, Reblozyl is the first and only erythroid maturation agent approved in the European Union.

Bristol-Myers Squibb had used data from its pivotal Phase 3 MEDALIST and BELIEVE studies for supporting its application. These studies are intended to evaluate the ability of the drug candidate in controlling anemia associated with MDS and beta thalassemia, respectively. MEDALIST and BELIEVE both are Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-center studies.

MEDALIST met its primary endpoint by showing statistically significant improvement in RBC transfusion burden with Reblozyl. 37.9 percent of patients given Reblozyl remained independent from RBC transfusions for minimum eight weeks during the first 24 weeks of the trial. For the BELIEVE study, 21.4 percent of the patients given the drug candidate reported improvement in RBC transfusion burden during weeks 13 to 24 compared to the baseline 12-week interval prior to randomization, thus meeting the primary endpoint of the study.

Diane McDowell, of Bristol-Myers Squibb said, “Reblozyl has the potential to address the ineffective erythropoiesis associated with MDS and beta thalassemia, decrease patients’ dependence on red blood cell transfusions and impact the underlying consequences of the high burden of anemia for these patients.”

Reblozyl is a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent. Bristol-Myers Squibb is collaborating with Acceleron for developing this drug candidate. Reblozyl is currently approved in the United States for treating anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions and anemia.

Allergan Faces Setback For Its Macular Degeneration Drug

Allergan, an AbbVie (ABBV) unit, announced that the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter in response to its marketing application for its DARPin drug abicipar pegol. The FDA cited unfavorable benefit/risk ratio as a reason for the CRL quoting, “rate of intraocular inflammation observed following administration of Abicipar pegol 2mg/0.06 mL results in an unfavorable benefit-risk ratio.”

Allergan had backed its BLA with data from two identical Phase 3 trials, CEDAR and SEQUOIA. The primary endpoint for both the trials was the percentage of patients with the best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) change from baseline less than or equal to 15 letters in the study eye at Week 52.

The data demonstrated the drug candidate to be noninferior to Genentech’s Lucentis. These results were visible after six or eight injections of the drug candidate compared to 13 Lucentis injections at 52 weeks. The company was co-developing the drug candidate with Molecular Partners. Allergan had inked a deal with Molecular in 2011 and it had nearly $1.5 billion worth of milestone payments incorporated in it.

The FDA decision has come as a blow to AbbVie which only recently completed its acquisition of Allergan. The deal is estimated to be worth $63 billion. Michael R. Robinson, vice president of AbbVie said, “We continue to believe in the need for treatment options that provide patients with reliable vision gains and less frequent dosing for the treatment of nAMD. We are committed to working with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps for Abicipar pegol.” The company said that it is looking to hold a meeting with the FDA to discuss future steps.

DARPin molecules are derived from naturally occurring binding proteins and are made up of repeat sequences with capping structures. These molecules have high binding affinity and low molecular weight. They also have customizable applications. Abicipar pegol works by binding to and controlling the biologic activity of human vascular endothelial growth factor factor A.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.