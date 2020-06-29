This Is Not Like The Dotcom Bubble

The projections of the next five years in cloud spending show that this trend is only starting out, and there's still time to get in.

The huge earnings growth of tech companies since 2010 justifies the huge outperformance. This is not just sentiment, but a fundamental change.

That leads some to believe that the technology market is in a dotcom-like bubble again.

The Nasdaq has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin in every possible time frame since 2010. Over the last 10 years, the outperformance is 252%.

Introduction

To the bewilderment of many investors, the market has been on a tear since the March lows. Last week, I wrote an article in which I stated that I expect that stocks will keep rising. The key is asset inflation.

But not all gains are evenly distributed as you have probably noticed. The tech sector has outpaced all other sectors, making many think that there is a new dotcom-like bubble brewing. While you won't hear me claim that tech and in particular SaaS stocks (Software-as-a-Service) are cheap, I don't see a dotcom-like bubble, but a much more fundamental change that investors who call this a bubble might have missed. In this article, I'll explain why.

The numbers

The lead of the Nasdaq (QQQ) over the S&P 500 (SPY) has been remarkable. For each and every time period you take since 2010, you'll see that the Nasdaq beats the S&P 500 by a wide margin. Let's look at the numbers.

This is the YTD (year-to-date) return:

Data by YCharts

In just half a year, that's a difference of almost 20%. Remarkable. And the longer the time period, the bigger the outperformance of the Nasdaq. This is the one-year return:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the one-year difference is already more than 25%. This is the three-year return:

Data by YCharts

Again, more outperformance by the Nasdaq, with 50% of alpha over the last three years. This is the five-year return, where the difference between the two climbs to 76.8%:

Data by YCharts

The difference in the 10-year return is really eye-popping, with an outperformance of 252.4%:

Data by YCharts

This huge outperformance of the Nasdaq has led to comments that this is like the dotcom bubble all over again. I think those comments are wrong.

Although it's often seen as a generally accepted truth in investing, I don't believe in reversal to the mean. I'm not saying it doesn't exist at all, but I think some outstanding stocks can escape the gravity of reversal to the mean for very long periods of time. A prime example here are the FAANG stocks which were considered extremely overvalued for very long stretches of time.

People who believe in reversal to the mean claim that this outperformance of tech stocks can't continue. They have been wrong for the last decade, and I firmly believe they will continue to be wrong. The reason is that this shift is not just sentiment, but based on fundamental shifts.

Are tech stocks too expensive?

To evaluate if tech is too expensive, I want to start with the US stock market in general. It has really crushed all other markets in the developed countries in the world over the last decade:

(Source)

As you can see, the US gained 250% over the last decade, while the EAFE index (the biggest companies of all developed countries ex-USA and ex-Canada) is only up 61% over that same decade. That's an outperformance of 189%.

But why is this? The next chart shows the answer. It can be summarized in one concept: big tech.

Take out Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX) and Microsoft (MSFT) and the S&P 500 doesn't even outpace the world index substantially.

(Source)

So is big tech where the so-called bubble is? As it contribute to so much of the gains, that would be a logical conclusion. But "logical" doesn't mean correct.

Look at this graph of the American tech sector's earnings of the LTM (last twelve months) of the last decades versus the world's company earnings without tech:

(Source)

What you see is an explosion from 2010 onwards. Mind you, this graph is not about the stock returns, but about the earnings growth of tech stocks.

And the next chart also shows basically the same thing but from another perspective. It visualizes the percentage of the investment money going to industrial equipment compared to software:

(Source)

As you can see, around the year 2010, software spending overtook that of industrial equipment, and it keeps widening the gap. That's why I claimed that the outperformance of tech is not just sentiment, but based in reality. So it's very logical that tech lifts up the US and, inside the US, the Nasdaq versus the S&P 500 index.

Let people shout "dotcom bubble" all they want. With this information, there's little to see any substance to that claim. The huge earnings explosion of the tech sector shows that this is not a bubble but the market that gets it.

In the dotcom bubble, Amazon had a P/S ratio of 30. Although you see companies valued like that too now, the circumstances are very different. Amazon, just a simple bookseller back then, had razor-thin gross margins. Thanks to AWS (Amazon Web Services) and its scale, Amazon now has 40% gross margins. Its P/S ratio? Just 4.6.

The only one of the six big tech companies that has a double-digit P/S ratio is Microsoft, and just barely, with 10.95. But it has gross margins of almost 70%. Netflix has a P/S of 9.5, Facebook trades at 9 times sales, and Apple and Alphabet are between 5 and 6.

This is not comparable to the very high P/S ratios of the dotcom bubble.

Is the bubble in SaaS?

I can hear some say that the bubble is not in those tech stocks but in SaaS. I don't deny that there is overvaluation in some stocks. But in general, commenters who claim that SaaS stocks are valued ridiculously high ignore two important elements: high growth for years in a row and high gross margins.

Let's take Alteryx (AYX) as an example, a stock that trades at a P/S of 24, which a lot consider as too high. These are the projections for revenue growth:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Another example: ServiceNow (NOW), which now trades at about 20 times its revenue. Because of the sustainable high growth, that P/S ratio comes down a lot:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I could give many more examples like this, but you get the picture. As investing always looks forward, the premium prices do make sense.

You should also know that the picture will probably look even better because a lot of these companies in high-growth mode are serial overdeliverers and beat the expectations quarter after quarter and often by quite a big margin.

Also important are the high gross margins. ServiceNow's gross margin is 77%. That of Alteryx is even 90%. Incredible numbers, which were inconceivable just a decade ago. If these companies wanted, they'd be incredibly profitable at any time. This is the new paradigm in action. Amazon introduced this new era: huge investments, low or no profits to take more market share. Investors focusing on GAAP earnings miss the point here.

There's still time

Are you afraid that you have missed the boat now that tech has been such a huge winner over the last decade? You shouldn't worry. There's still time to get in.

The last decade saw the transition from desktop to mobile. Apple started selling the first iPhone in 2008 and that launch fueled the transition.

The next decade will be that of the cloud, although it probably feels as if this is already old news to some. Amazon boosted the cloud revolution with AWS, and Microsoft, which had missed the mobile train completely, immediately jumped on the opportunity with Azure, making it a well-performing stock again.

But the interesting thing is that on top of the new platforms, new paradigms are formed. Facebook only became a real juggernaut once it could enter and conquer the mobile market. Google was already a big search engine, but Android catapulted it to real dominance.

This graph of JPMorgan shows that you still have time to get in if you are underinvested in cloud and SaaS stocks. In the next five years, IT budgets will be spent more and more on cloud-based products:

(Source)

I'm pretty sure that in five years, in 2025, you can take the right chart and make a similar projection for the next five years. Changing complete industries often goes much slower than most people think. While there is some of the growth of this cloud shift already baked into the stocks, the fact that there is a long runway for the transformation means that investing with a long-term mindset makes investments in SaaS stocks an investment for every investor to consider.

The shift to cloud-based services is still rolling, and I think the introduction of 5G will open up completely new possibilities that we can't even dream of today. SaaS will be front and center of this movement.

Conclusion

The Nasdaq has outpaced the S&P 500 by a margin that becomes wider and wider. The big tech companies are not that expensive and the great outperformance of the tech sector in earnings since 2010 shows that the outperformance of the tech sector is warranted.

The projections for cloud spending indicate that the money shift is still in full force and it will probably go on much longer than the next five years. That means that investors with a long-term mindset shouldn't worry too much about valuations. The high multiples often come down very fast because a lot of tech companies grow their sales very fast. They also deserve a higher multiple because of their high gross margins.

