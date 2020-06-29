If their share price reverts back to around their average dividend yield of 5.50% in two years, then these returns expand to a highly desirable 20% per annum.

Introduction

Due to the economic turmoil stemming from the coronavirus, many large companies have reduced or even completely suspended their dividends, which is a horrible situation for many income-focused investors. Since AT&T (T) has a dividend yield slightly over 7%, they offer investors an excellent dividend investment opportunity that helps shelter them from low interest rates.

Background

Since acquiring Time Warner, they have become a truly massive company with operations spanning various business segments, as the table included below displays. The Entertainment Group and Warner Media house the areas of their company that are facing the widely discussed secular declines and have seen the largest disruptions from the coronavirus.

Image Source: Author.

Data Source: AT&T’s Q1 2020 8-K and 2019 10-K SEC Filings.

It would only be natural for some investors to be concerned that these pressures could scuttle their dividend, like has been the situation for many other companies. Thankfully, they appear well-positioned and capable of sustaining their dividend even under severe scenarios, as explained in a previous article. The two most important takeaways for the remainder of this article are that firstly, they have easily covered their dividend payments with free cash flow, which should continue even if certain business segments were to be significantly impacted. The second important takeaway is that their leverage is moderate and whilst it does not threaten their ability to remain a going concern, further deleveraging is still required.

Image Source: Author.

Simple Valuations

Since they are a mature and steady dividend investment, the first valuation takes a simple approach and thus assumes that once operating conditions stabilize their dividend yield will revert towards its long-term average. Whilst it can be seen in the graph included below that their dividend yield has varied across the years with a low of around 4.50% and a high of around 7.50%, it seems reasonable to place their long-term average at 5.50%.

The next primary assumption is regarding the direction for their dividend in the future and given the aforementioned strong coverage it seems unlikely to be reduced. Although due to their aforementioned moderate leverage and headwinds from certain business segments, it also stands to reason that there will likely be low growth and thus to remain conservative and provide a margin of safety, it was assumed that their quarterly dividend remains unchanged perpetually into the future at $0.52 per share. This means that even if their share price and dividends simply track sideways, which is extremely likely at minimum, then investors can still get compounded annual returns of a decent 7.15% before any associated tax consequences.

If it were to take two years for their share price to revert to a 5.50% dividend yield, then their share price would increase to $37.82. This would mean that their compounded annual returns would be an impressive 14.04% as of the time of writing, before any dividends and associated tax consequences. Once dividends are included, this would push their compounded annual returns to a rarely seen 20.15% before any associated tax consequences, which would be extremely desirable for any investor.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are primarily desired by income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. The valuation produced a result of $34.19 per share, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 17.57% higher as of the time of writing. This means that their shares are still undervalued even if their dividend never increases again, which considering their aforementioned strong coverage is quite unlikely even though growth will still be low.

To further illustrate how their odds are stacked favorably in the long term for investors, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. It can be seen in the graph included below that a solid 68% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above their current share price. This is a positive result and when combined with the low average value of the negative returns, it indicates that investors have minimal downside risk with this dividend investment opportunity. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

Image Source: Author.

One final consideration to review is the inflation-adjusted payback period for their dividends, as the quicker a shareholder sees their capital returned, the less their probability of losing money in simple non-risk-adjusted terms. After reviewing the graph included below it can be seen that it only takes around 17.5 years for their dividends to repay the initial investment, assuming that inflation averages 2.50% per annum. This is reasonably fast, as evidenced by the example scenario that was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum perpetually into the future.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.78 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on 26th June 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Whilst they are certainly not the most exciting or interesting company, they still offer investors an excellent dividend investment opportunity. Seeing as though they seem to offer very strong potential returns even with an underwhelming future scenario, I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from AT&T’s Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K (previously linked) and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.