Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Finds A New Home

Merger activity decreased last week with one new deal announced, two deals closing, and one deal called off.

After terminating deals with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) agreed to be acquired by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) last week.

We had removed the Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) deal from our list of active deals earlier this month after Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) attempted to walk away from its acquisition of the company. Shareholders of Taubman Centers, however, approved and adopted the merger agreement last week, even though it seems very unlikely that Simon Property will complete the deal.

Two merger amendments were announced last week. More than a year after announcing their merger agreement, Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) announced an amendment to their merger agreement. The revised value of the deal is $30.3 per share. The deal’s previous value, when announced on April 15, 2019, was $33.15 per share. Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) also announced an amendment to its merger agreement with the Stern Group, pursuant to which the purchase price has been increased by $1.63 per share from the original purchase price.

In the month of June, we have seen 10 potential deals announced, five of which were announced last week.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between June 19, 2020, and June 26, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType GNW 2.49 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 118.07% 102.61% 15.46% All Cash QES 0.95 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) 2.19 11.67% 0.79% 10.88% All Stock CETV 3.355 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) 36.51% 28.29% 8.22% All Cash LACQ 11.7 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) -1.71% -8.09% 6.38% Special Conditions GILT 6.14 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) 15.18 37.77% 33.82% 3.95% Cash Plus Stock ADSW 30.15 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 102.81 0.50% 6.42% -5.92% All Cash MSBF 11.05 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) 7.54 -11.29% -3.95% -7.34% All Stock QUMU 2.47 Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) 1.16 -24.39% -14.38% -10.01% All Stock ASFI 12.92 Stern Group (N/A) -11.22% 5.71% -16.93% All Cash TTPH 2.6 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) 4.5 -23.08% 0.00% -23.08% Special Conditions

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 71 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 11 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 25 Stock Deals 14 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 44 Total Deal Size $535.97 billion

New Deals

The acquisition of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company for $59 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the upfront cash consideration in the transaction will be as follows: (i) $2.00 per share of Tetraphase common stock (including common stock underlying restricted stock units, performance-based stock units and pre-funded warrants); (ii) $2.68 per share of Tetraphase common stock underlying the common stock warrants issued by Tetraphase in November 2019; and (iii) $2.69 per share of Tetraphase common stock underlying the common stock warrants issued by Tetraphase in January 2020. Tetraphase equity holders would also be entitled to receive, for each share of Tetraphase common stock, one non-tradeable CVR. The holders of the CVRs would be entitled to receive payments of up to an additional $16.0 million in the aggregate upon the achievement of certain net sales of XERAVA™ in the United States (U.S.) as follows: (i) $2.5 million if 2021 XERAVA U.S. net sales are $20 million; (ii) $4.5 million if XERAVA U.S. net sales are $35 million during any calendar year ending on or prior to December 31, 2024; and (iii) $9.0 million if XERAVA U.S. net sales are $55 million during any calendar year ending on or prior to December 31, 2024.

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Terminated Deals

On June 24, 2020, Tetraphase terminated its previously announced merger agreement with Melinta Therapeutics, dated as of June 4, 2020, in order to enter into the definitive merger agreement with La Jolla. In connection with the termination of the definitive merger agreement with Melinta, Tetraphase paid Melinta a termination fee in the amount of $1,150,000.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $4.16 06/30/2020 166.83% 30445.91% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.49 06/30/2020 118.07% 21548.19% FSCT 02/06/2020 Advent International (N/A) $33.00 $21.84 06/30/2020 51.10% 9325.55% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) $8.46 $6.14 10/31/2021 37.77% 28.13% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.355 06/30/2020 36.51% 6663.56% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (NASDAQ:GOOG) $7.35 $6.35 06/30/2020 15.75% 2874.02% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $119.57 06/30/2020 12.90% 2355.08% QES 05/04/2020 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) $1.06 $0.95 12/31/2020 11.67% 22.89% GRUB 06/10/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) $76.97 $69.05 03/31/2021 11.47% 15.17% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) $16.50 $15.33 12/31/2020 7.63% 14.98%

The aggregate deal consideration dropped to $535.97 billion last week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.