Northrop Grumman has fallen back down quite a bit, from $340 to $300/share, and this makes the company not only appealing, but a very possible 19-24% annual return investment.

I've kept my eye on the defense company Northrop-Grumman since I missed the opportunity back in the first corona crash.

Some of my readers say that finding undervalued companies in the recovering market is becoming harder. While I do agree that we don't see the same sort of ridiculous, fun valuations for excellent companies of 3 months back, that isn't necessarily true for all companies.

In this article, we'll look at an example of a company which despite initially recovering, has dropped back down and can now be had at quite an excellent discount to forward earnings and trends. In fact, the company in question is, as of the date I'm writing this article, so well-valued that it's even slightly below the corona valuations in March.

Which company do I mean?

Let's look at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC).

Northrop Grumman - What does the company do?

Northrop Grumman describes itself as a leading global security company. Whether it be on land, at sea, in the air or in space or cyberspace, NOC offers customers a broad portfolio of platforms, systems and solutions for various client needs.

It is, without a doubt and seeking not to mince words, one of the planet's largest weapons manufacturers and military technology providers. It also ranks high in the fortune-500 and has around 90 000 employees. The company's history can be traced back to the early 20th century in 1939 when it was formed as the Northrop Corporation. At the end of the cold war, the company then bought Grumman Aerospace as well as Westinghouse, TRW Inc., and others, which came to form the backbone of the company we're currently reviewing.

Most recently, the company closed a large merger with Orbital ATK, wherein they became a wholly-owned subsidiary and one of NOC's business segments - the Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems business sector.

Today, Northrop Grumman offers its products, platforms, and services in four sectors - that also comprise the reportable segments.

Aeronautics systems researches, develops and manufactures manned and unmanned aircraft, high-energy lasers, microelectronics as well as related systems. Customers range from the private to the public sector, but major clients include the DoD and government. Products are used for intelligence, surveillance, attack operations and communications. Customers are found across the American DoD/Military and government.

(Source: Northrop Grumman presentation)

Space systems aims to capture the growing focus on space, missiles, and propulsion. The character of the segment is obscure, given nearly 45% of sales are to restricted customers. 16% of segment 2019 sales are to NASA. Segment capabilities focus on Missile defense systems, space sensors, payloads and ground systems, and a new focus on deep space exploration technology.

(Source: ESA)

Mission Systems is the sector where we find radar systems, infrared systems, acoustic and other sensors, cyber warfare solutions, space mission systems, missile guidance/integration, navigation, and similar things.

Defense Systems provides the market with things like battle management and missile systems, guided missiles, training program as well as what the company calls full life cycle service, where we find support functions for the company's software, weapons system, and aircraft. Support comes in the form of Supply chain management support, modernization, legacy improvements, and others. Customers include the Social Security Administration, DoD, and the Department of State. Nearly 30% of segment sales go to the army.

(Source: Spaceflight now)

Unsurprisingly, one of the company's largest strengths can also be considered one of its greatest weaknesses - its reliance on government contracts, and specifically the US government. The US government accounts for 83% of company sales. While no singular program accounted for more than 10% of total sales in 2019, investors need to understand the extreme ties of NOC to its contracts and programs with the government, to understand the cadence of its profits and why things may go down.

(Source: 2019 10-K)

Company peers and competitors include companies such as General Dynamics (GD), Boeing (BA), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), and others. The key characteristics of the industry and how business is done, which we'll see later in the valuation portion, include long operating cycles broken by periods of intense competition in bidding for programs - although it's common that the programs at times are shared by several competitors. The company's business cannot be considered seasonal, but it can be considered cyclical.

As we can see above, the company's sales are usually split between fixed-price work and cost-type work, with a not-inconsiderable amount of international business in the former. Despite being somewhat diversified in terms of sales...

(Source: Northrop Grumman presentation)

...the company remains nearly a one-trick pony in terms of customers. The export climate is improving, and the past few years have seen a slowly decreasing reliance on domestic contracts - down from 87% to 83% in the past 5-6 years. The process, as such, is very slow but it's ongoing.

So, what is Northrop Grumman? It's a defense, aerospace, and space company, making its money by researching, developing, and improving on products and services related to defense, offense, exploration, and similar areas. The company is one of the primary players in its field, and with sales of several dozen billions worth, each year should be considered significant to look at for any investor.

Northrop Grumman - How has the company been doing?

Corona has, naturally, affected NOC in some ways, as the staff has been forced to work from home and expectations for profits have had to be adjusted. However, in the broader spectrum, 1Q20 offered no significant COVID-19 effect to results. This may change going forward, and the overall negative market returns did impact company EPS, but fundamental metrics in the company were excellent.

Why?

Sales increase of 5% YoY, to $8.6B for the quarter, despite strong comps.

Operating margins strong at 11.1%.

$7.9B net contract awards, increasing the company backlog to $64.2B in total.

While impacted overall, Northrop Grumman maintains its operating margin and FCF guidance despite corona.

Despite corona, EPS grew to $5.15, up from $5.06 YoY.

Company expectations for the segments remain largely unchanged.

(Source: Northrop Grumman 1Q20)

That being said, the company does of course have COVID-19 expectations, in the form of increased costs (offset by cost reductions), supply chain and labor impacts - which are expected to grow in 2Q20 - and a recovery of the slowed operational pace in 2Q20.

However, here we experience one of NOC's greatest strengths. The company's customers are government organizations and the military. These institutions don't get to defer payments for the company's products or services and the contracts they have engaged in. Because of this there has been little to no financial impact, and this can be expected to continue going forward.

Currently, the company's focus is on harvesting cost synergies and managing the new operational structure the company adopted as of 2020. One of the primary focal points is the company's space segment and the development portion of the company's portfolio. The risk here is that such a focus will result in margin pressure, as the company spends more resources on research, but the company thinks that this will over time result in volume which translates into higher-margin projects.

NOC is also currently developing the B-21 Bomber for the air force's growing bomber fleet - to which the air force has released some very positive statements as to their confidence in the program, and in the bomber fleet including the B-21. The company is also heavily involved in the development of the F-35, specifically the mission systems that are integrated into the aircraft. Here, the company is 12-18 months ahead of the delivery cycle. In this project, NOC shares heavily with Lockheed Martin (LMT).

(Source: Defence Connect)

A word or two about international. The company sees this growing modestly. However, part of the reason we probably won't see impressive volume growth or very positive trends in terms of a more broad international exposure is that Northrop Grumman is developing extremely high-end technologies, much of which isn't just difficult/unexportable, but which NOC isn't allowed to export. NOC simply can't take the technology they put into the new ICBMs and offer it to other customers.

So in the end, we can expect positive international trends and growth - but not as fast as we might like in order to potentially mitigate some of the negative trends of a down cycle.

Conclusively - we can expect a positive 2Q20, albeit with a higher degree of impact from COVID-19, but with a return to normal operating pace unless things somehow grow worse.

Let's look at risks.

Northrop Grumman - What are the risks?

For the company, I see a few things, none of which should be considered a surprise by those familiar with the type of company.

The company, much like peers I've written about previously, is a defense company , with large amounts of revenue originating from weapons systems and defense contracts/products or infrastructure. This industry has cyclical tendencies and is exposed to political realities which, at times, can bring the companies operating it into a tailspin. It has done so before, and it will happen again. The exposure to these realities is not something discussable - it's a part of what you're investing in.

, with large amounts of revenue originating from weapons systems and defense contracts/products or infrastructure. This industry has cyclical tendencies and is exposed to political realities which, at times, can bring the companies operating it into a tailspin. It has done so before, and it will happen again. The exposure to these realities is not something discussable - it's a part of what you're investing in. We need only look at company history to see what a downturn does to the company. During the years following the recession, earnings growth numbers were spotty, ranging from negative 7% to 5-11% earnings growth annually. We'll look at this more in valuation, but there are market climates where this company's comparatively small international exposure, as opposed to its large US government/military one, is not only a drawback, but a downright liability.

does to the company. During the years following the recession, earnings growth numbers were spotty, ranging from negative 7% to 5-11% earnings growth annually. We'll look at this more in valuation, but there are market climates where this company's comparatively small international exposure, as opposed to its large US government/military one, is not only a drawback, but a downright liability. Due to the slow-growing nature of the defense industry as a whole, companies within the industry attempt to boost profitability, synergies, and efficiencies through the frequent use of M&As. As we know, these can be risky and seldom do not result in the effects a company wishes. We'll look at what the company did with Orbital ATK here, as this seems to have been a rather successful M&A as far as we can currently see.

(Source: Northrop Grumman)

As with all my articles on weapons companies, I want to emphasize the not inconsiderable matter of the ethics of investing in a company that researches, develops and manufactures products made to, if not kill other people, at least keep them in check or be used as a deterrent in war. Northrop Grumman will develop the next generation (or be part of) of ICBMs - products designed to carry a nuclear payload capable of killing millions. As with peers like General Dynamics, I am personally not bothered by investing in the industry - this is a legal, profitable, and admirable business under excellent leadership - but this is a choice each investor needs to make. Arguments could be made that products by many companies ruin people's lives - defense is just one of the more self-evident of these.

I also want to point you to my previous articles on other defense/aerospace companies where I further speak to these tendencies and realities.

Northrop Grumman - What is the valuation?

Now we leave risks behind and move into the positive. Let's take a look here.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

We can see a few things. First, the stock price development, including the down period between the recession and 2014, in large parts mirrors the development of peers such as General Dynamics. Secondly, the company has achieved excellent synergies in its M&As and thanks to current positive expectations and forecast, are set to grow earnings significantly as we move forward.

Northrop Grumman is BBB rated - which isn't as good as GD or some of its peers. Orbital ATK has taken on significant debt, meaning the company's NTM net debt/EBITDA currently stands at around 3.8X - higher than we prefer and higher than the company has previously been. NOC also has a sub-6X interest coverage and a 0.7X net debt to capital ratio on an LTM basis.

However, positives abound. Sales have been growing since 2015, the company has been buying back shares since 2010, and the company's RoE has gone up from 15% in 2010 to 25% on an LTM basis. EPS growth has been steady at 7-14% on average for the past 8-9 years, and for the past few years, the company has seen impressive sales growth. EPS looks excellent - in part due to share buybacks, but also due to sales growth.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

So while part of these trends is buybacks, we can also find them fundamentally supported by sales increases and impressive actual performance, not just financial engineering.

Dividend payout is ridiculously safe and lower even than some peers at 25% of LTM EPS and 30% of LTM FCF. The company's high debt and other things mean that it receives just one notch below a "Very safe" dividend rating, coming in at a "Safe" rating which pushes it to class 2 in my system.

However, its dividend growth rate - and we can go back as far as 20 years - is as high as 10%, so no matter what data points we look at, fundamental metrics here are positive. I've worked to include the so-called Chowder Number in my system for the past few weeks. The Chowder number assists in picking stocks on the basis of positive dividend growth based on previous performance. A simplification of the formula is Current Yield + X Year Dividend Growth = Total Return. In my tests, I've used data points found in 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, and 20-year dividend growth records.

When we look at NOC, we find that the company on a 5-year dividend growth basis gives us a Chowder number of 16, which is considered excellent. The usual target by the inventor of this method was 8, with a 3% yield and a 5% dividend growth, later adjusted to 12% (to account for moats and other things).

In short, NOC's impressive dividend growth constitutes a certain part of the appeal here.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even considering just a fair-value growth pathway for the coming few years - and analysts following NOC have a distinct tendency of underestimating the company, resulting in a record of the company beating estimates 73% of the time with 10% margin of error means that we can even consider more positive scenarios plausible, giving us rates of return that I consider realistic as high as 20% per year.

The fact is that this is a company typically found at a slight premium, now trading at a very clear discount to expected future earnings. Even if these earnings don't materialize as expected, the company trading at below 14X weighted average earnings was a flag for me - and when the market opens on Monday, I intend to take firm action here in the form of initiating a Northrop Grumman position.

Let me show you what can happen by using the past. $10,000 invested in early 2000, even considering the company's low points during this time, would result in nearly tripling the S&P 500 development over the same time, coming to a 12% annualized RoR with $11,094 worth of dividends, amounting to a position of almost $94,274.61 including dividends. As it happens, around $10,000 is also what I consider a "full" position in my portfolio, and this is what I want to build many of my holdings towards - including this company. I count on history to repeat itself, given that Northrop Grumman remains an extremely well-managed and appealing company. My fair-value target for the company disregards its market premium and puts it at a 15X earnings multiple for 2020E, which comes to $332/share. This means that this company is now 10% undervalued.

Because of this, I consider Northrop Grumman attractive here.

Thesis

Northrop Grumman checks multiple boxes for me. I want the weapons and defense companies that I own to also be involved in other things - preferably space. I want space exposure, but I'm completely unwilling to shell away money in the growth companies found here, instead trusting to already-established companies that are partially active in space, and partially active in other, profitable ventures.

Northrop Grumman offers an appealing mix of businesses. It takes some soul-searching and willingness to go into the weapons business, but in the end, I believe that advancements in space and space exploration as well as other crucial business areas (cyber, etc.) must come through companies active in governmental contracts and with military connections. The fact is that military sciences and technology, more often than not, change our lives far more drastically than other inventions.

Need I mention, the internet, GPS technology, duct tape, weather radars, microwave ovens, digital cameras, computers, jet engines, synthetic rubber tyres, superglue, canned food, penicillin, Wristwatches, freeze-drying food, EpiPens, blood banks & blood transfusions and ambulances?

All of these undeniably impactful technologies that have enriched and improved our lives, safety, and circumstances were initially developed to enhance a nation's conflict resolution abilities and/or to protect its brave soldiers. The fact is that as our society is structured, military research is one of the most likely catalysts for positive, long-term technological change. I believe this to be unchanged as we move forward, just as I believe in a nation's rights to defend itself.

Because of this, I take the nuclear missile, ammunition, and other weaponry, knowing I'll invest in other things which at some point will end up helping people as well. The reason I mention this is the number of messages I get whenever I post an article such as this, inquiring as to how I think when I invest in businesses like these (especially given my location).

So - look at Northrop Grumman. Look at its businesses and performance. Look at the valuation. I hope this article lays out clearly as to why I consider the company appealing and why you should consider it, even if you may be hesitant to invest in a company developing ICBMs.

For me, Northrop Grumman is a definite "Buy" here, and I intend to do so.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.



I'm also LONG: GD, RTX