Introduction

Some companies are able to attain moats. These businesses are able to maintain competitive advantages and so market share over its competitors, these businesses can be very lucrative to shareholders, and it's every investor's dream to pick one up at a cheap price.

Pinterest (PINS) is a platform for people to find inspiration, people use it for all kinds of reasons. For example, Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann uses it for:

I use Pinterest for everything. Book collections, trips, hobbies. It's all there. I planned my wedding on it. When I had a kid, I planned all his stuff on it. So it was nice to discover that I wasn't the only one. ~Ben Silbermann

In this write-up, I will explain why I believe Pinterest has one of the strongest moats I have ever seen in an internet company, and why Pinterest will create tons of value for shareholders in the next decade.

Pinterest's strong brand

The first reason why Pinterest has such a strong moat is thanks to Pinterest's outstanding brand. The Prophet Brand Relevance index determines the most relevant, strongest brands in customers' lives. These are companies that make a difference. These brands 'engage, surprise and connect'. These are brands that 'push themselves' and 'continually redefine what's possible.' And surprise, Pinterest is number ten on the list. Other companies on the list are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). So what actually is so special about Pinterest according to the Prophet?

"Pinterest prides itself on being the last positive corner of the internet, and users agree. It ranks No. 1 in our survey on “Makes me feel inspired” and “Engages with me in new and creative ways.” People come here for ideas, with 85% saying its where they go to start a new project. It has 200 billion ideas, but also brims with love and kindness."~Prophet

Many Pinterest users associate the platform with positive emotions like inspiration, love and kindness. It is not by accident that Pinterest has the highest customer satisfaction of any Social Media according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

'ACSI data show the site rates best in class for content relevance and information variety. For Pinners, even ads appear to meet their needs. Pinterest ranks highest for providing a level of advertising that is most acceptable to users. It also scores the top mark for mobile app quality, which ACSI measures for the first time this year.' ~ACSI

(Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index.)

I believe that the foundation of success for any company is based upon creating value for customers. In the case of Pinterest's users, the value Pinterest creates is inspiring them to improve their lives in whatever way possible. Did you know that a customer's emotional reaction to an ad is far more important than the ad's content? Pinterest nails that, their users are in the right mindset to view ads because they are ready to be inspired.

Over time when the platform improves, Pinterest will be able to better understand their users and improve the effectiveness of their ads. Companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have a quantity approach with advertisements, show lots of ads, wait till an ad converses, repeat. Pinterest has the ability to show qualitative advertisements at the right moment, for Pinterest users the ads do not feel like ads, they are just like other content. This has a much higher potential payout, and increases customer satisfaction, as shown by the data.

Pinterest has no competition

The second reason why Pinterest has such a strong moat is that it truly has no competition. Sometimes I read articles on Seeking Alpha where authors state that Pinterest is experiencing increased competition. In my opinion, advertising is all about the users, if people use a certain platform the advertisers will follow. Pinterest is not competing with any other Social Media, it truly is not even a Social Media, since it is not about connecting with other people. Other authors point at companies like Twitter and Snap (SNAP), as the big competitors of Pinterest. People use Snapchat and Twitter for totally different reasons, it is a totally different ball game. Snapchat is a platform to share your life with friends, Twitter is a platform to discuss and read the opinions of others.

Pinterest is a platform that inspires users to improve their life, it is not about others, it is about the user. Pinterest is even revolutionizing the way we search, instead of putting some words in a search bar, you can take a picture and Pinterest is able to find likewise items in seconds. So for people, Twitter, Snapchat or even Facebook will not replace Pinterest, because those platforms create value in a different way.

I have never heard of someone opening Snapchat, Twitter or even Facebook to get inspired, and if they do, then they are a small minority. Instagram is the closest what comes to a Pinterest competitor, but also, in this case, there is a vastly different user experience. There is nothing like Pinterest, there are no competitors. As elaborated earlier, companies with strong moats are able to maintain competitive advantages over its competitors in the long term, and in my opinion, Pinterest is a prime example of this.

According to this paper, Twitter users most often experience the emotions 'calm, relaxed and at ease'. Totally different from Pinterest where emotions as interest and optimism are much more common. Yes, these companies compete with each other for the same advertisers. But in the mind of the users, they reflect something totally different, and at the end, the user is what makes or breaks a platform. So the common bearish argument of increased competition shows a misunderstanding of Pinterest.

Pinterest's userbase

The first reason why Pinterest is set to create tons of value for shareholders is the demographics of its users. It perfectly fits the needs of advertisers.

(Source: Hootsuite.)

According to Pinterest two-thirds of their userbase are women. In particular, eight out of 10 US moms are on Pinterest. According to Bloomberg, 70-80% of all purchasing decisions are made by women, exactly the userbase of Pinterest, and remember Pinterest is a platform for inspiration. Millennials are Pinterest's main age demographic, which is a great advantage. These are people just starting families, making tons of purchasing decisions. This also shows in the data:

An analysis by Oracle of retail transactions from 2016 to 2017 showed that on average Pinterest households were 39% more likely to buy retail products, and they spent 29% more than the average household.~Pinterest

Currently, it is realistic that these active Pinterest users will remain active on the platform for their entire life. This is their way of getting inspired, and there is no better way to get inspired. Pinterest has the most content, Pinterest has the best algorithm and Pinterest has the strongest brand. Their kids will grow up knowing what Pinterest is, and associate the same emotions with Pinterest, over time Pinterest gets high usage numbers in all the demographics.

Pinterest's strong growth

The second reason why Pinterest will create tons of value for shareholders is its outstanding user growth, and eventually revenue growth. Over the last few years, Pinterest has seen very strong user growth. Mostly in the 'international' market, but also the United States has seen modest user growth. In Q12020, US user growth YoY was 6%, while international saw a user growth of 35%. This showcases how valuable Pinterest is to people and that it continues to expand into the world, to become an inspiration powerhouse.

(Source: Statista)

But that high user growth occurs in emerging markets. For example, Pinterest's userbase is massively expanding in India and Brazil. Countries with users that have very little buying power. While the average revenue per user, ARPU, in the United States remains high, the ARPU in 'international' remains low. And it seems like management is unable to grow that ARPU, potentially showcasing mismanagement, but nothing is further from the truth, ARPU is simply an output value with two conflicting variables.

Pinterest is expanding its advertising services in most western countries, where user growth is suspected to be much smaller. Here Pinterest management believes it can currently create value for shareholders. But the emerging markets require much more time to mature before Pinterest can step in and build an adequate advertising platform. Investors want Pinterest to attain a higher international ARPU but the irony is that investors also want Pinterest to have a high user growth.

The reality is that the new users are in emerging markets, where Pinterest has not built a well-functioning advertising ecosystem. This is not bad since over the long term emerging markets will create value for shareholders. But in the short term, Pinterest's massive user growth is diluting its ARPU. That's why I recommend investors to ignore international ARPU for the time being, since it is simply an output value. And Pinterest's management is capable but slow-moving. They like to expand carefully and make good investments, that means that the short-term results might not be optimal. Management knows it is not about the next year but about the next decade.

(Source: Pinterest IR)

Valuation

Like most other Social Media, Pinterest is selling at a high price to sales ratio. This means the market is pricing in tons of growth and eventually expects profitability to rise. Currently, Pinterest is barely profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis but it is still bleeding cash. Obviously, that is not great. But management is investing tons of money into building a visual platform, an algorithm to improve the user experience. In the long term, I believe Pinterest is able to use its moat to acquire high-profit margins and pay shareholders healthy dividends. Yes, Pinterest's current valuation prices in high expectations, but not absurdly high, Pinterest deserves a high valuation since it is ready to become a wonderful company.

Conclusion

Over time companies with strong moats tend to have high-profit margins. Pinterest has one of the strongest moats I have ever seen in an internet company. Currently, the valuation seems high, but the expectations of the market are not irrational. Pinterest is a wonderful company that can continue to grow, not for years, but decades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.