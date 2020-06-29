The restaurant supplier industry has seen dismal times in 2020. Sysco (SYY), the retailing giant which is focused on supplying food and related products to the restaurant industry, is currently down 38.86% YTD (year-to-date). Shares got battered during the pandemic as almost all of its end customers in the hospitality, restaurant, and education institution business were forced to shut down operations.

However, the downward share price trend seems to be reversing as the U.S. economy gears up for coming out of the lockdown. While the level of restaurant operations is nowhere close to pre-Covid 19 levels, the industry is definitely trending in the right direction. Sysco’s solid business model makes it one of the most likely restaurant suppliers to rebound and even come out stronger from the pandemic.

Sysco seems well-positioned to face the ongoing pandemic.

Sysco’s share price has been hammered since March 2020 and not without good reason. The pandemic caused an almost instant shift in consumer behavior from dine-out to dine-in. With the disease showing no signs dramatically slowing down in the coming weeks, this trend will most likely last for a considerable time frame.

The impact was seen in the company’s third-quarter financial performance, where revenues dropped YoY by 6.5% to $13.7 billion and were even short of the consensus by $344.95 million. The company’s non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 also fell short of the consensus by $0.15.

However, not all is lost. The quick-serve restaurants with drive-thru capability are emerging as stars in this battered industry. We are also seeing a new crop of ghost kitchens, which are repurposed restaurants working exclusively for takeout or delivery channel. Fine-dining and smaller restaurants have also started focusing on takeouts and delivery. Sysco has taken an active role in helping the clients with their digital presence, which in turn translates into higher customer engagement and then business. This coupled with a gradual increase in operational restaurants resulted in a sequential week-over-week improvement in demand for Sysco’s supplies in April. The company also reported a 10% week-over-week rise in total customers served in April.

Then again, to offset the impact of reduced food supplies to restaurants, the company has come up with a COVID-19 selling bundle called Focus-15 COVID Package. This package contains critical goods such as cleaning products, takeout containers, paper goods, and PPE and is being sold to customers who find it difficult to source these products.

Sysco definitely stands to benefit in the long run, as it will land up picking share from smaller players who fail to survive the crisis. High capital requirements and low margins will pose challenges for new entrants in the market, which is again a big positive for Sysco. Market share gains can translate into above-average revenue growth for Sysco even in these dismal times.

To offset the negative impact on margins, the company has already reduced expenses by $500 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company is focusing on operating efficiency through measures such as headcount reduction, variable cost optimization, optimal transportation fleet management, and overall improvements in technology. A drop in the number of restaurants has also helped Sysco reduced its miles driven by the fleet. The company is also in a position to ramp up capacity in case demand takes a turn for the better.

Sysco’s low operating leverage remains a big positive for the company. Since inventory turnaround time is low, chances of the company holding onto massive inventories in times of very low demand remain slim. In case of demand tanking even further, the company is in a position to eliminate a major portion of the operating costs.

Finally, the food distributor has also been playing around with new sales channels. The company has started supplying to retailers and grocery stores and is also working on the direct-to-consumer channel.

Sysco is a dividend king.

Although Sysco has temporarily halted its share repurchase program, the company continues to return value to shareholders in the form of dividends. In fact, the company has been consistently increasing dividend payout for the last 51 years and has finally made the transition from the elite list of Dividend aristocrats to the super-elite list of Dividend Kings. The company’s dividend yield is a healthy 3.44%, while the TTM dividend payout has been $1.80 per share. This stock is definitely an enticing pick for income-focused investors considering its cash generation capacity. While the pandemic is a major topline headwind for the company, the company will most likely continue paying dividends thanks to its profitability and robust liquidity.

Investors should consider these risks.

The struggling economy and the restaurant industry are the biggest risk factors for the food distribution company, Sysco. In case there is a full-fledged second wave of Covid-19 infections and the recession intensifies, the already affected consumer confidence will further decline. This can result in further slashing of discretionary spending, which is already at a low level.

Sysco is also facing the impact of reduced volumes in the restaurant sector, considering that this target market accounts for over 62% of the company’s total revenues. The recovery for the restaurant industry will most likely be protracted, considering that the social distancing restrictions require limiting capacity. With restaurants not allowed to function at full scale, Sysco is inadvertently experiencing the pinch in form of reduced demand for supplies especially from fine-dining restaurants and smaller local restaurants.

Locally managed restaurants in a weaker financial state may not survive this crisis. The pandemic has posed survival challenges even for the best of the restaurant industry, considering the topline impact of the ongoing recession, Covid-19 related social distancing regulations, and increased operating expenses associated with safety precautions. Sysco has significant exposure to the locally managed restaurant business and may see the impact of the above-mentioned trends in its topline. Further, locally managed customers are more lucrative for Sysco in terms of profitability as compared to national chains. The bigger chains manage to negotiate higher discounts. Hence, there also remains a significant risk to Sysco’s margins in the coming quarters.

Sysco is also facing demand challenges in other end markets such as education and travel & leisure. Although the food distribution business is highly fragmented with over 15,000 vendors, Sysco, US Foods (USFD) and Performance Food Group (PFGC) are the big players and compete aggressively with each other.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $58. The company is currently trading at a PE of 19.76x, a forward PE of 22.01x, and PS multiple of 0.46x. I believe that the current valuation, although higher than peers, is low considering the company’s healthy balance sheet, broad-scale operations, operating efficiency, widespread geographic presence, and overall stable business. I believe that the target price of $64 is a better reflection of this industry leader’s potential in the next 12 months.

Sysco entered the pandemic times with a robust balance sheet. At the end of March 2020, the company had an overall liquidity of more than $6.0 billion. This is a commendable number considering that Sysco clocked revenues of $59.5 billion in the last twelve months ending March 2020. The company is in a position to survive the current recessionary environment, thanks to the financial flexibility afforded by the balance sheet. In fact, the available liquidity is also sufficient to enable the company to sustain during a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections. Not many companies can be considered to be as reliable during these volatile times.

Recently, many analysts have turned optimistic about the company. On June 24, JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe raised target price to $57 from $54 and reiterated an Overweight rating. On June 5, Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded the company’s rating to Overweight from Equal Weight and increased target price to $70 from $50. On June 1, Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan upgraded the company’s rating to Overweight from Neutral and raised the target price to $64, up from $58.

Sysco has also seen an inflow of significant smart money. At the end of March 2020, the company was in 35 hedge funds portfolios. In fact, in May 2020, Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management also upped their stake in the company by 700,00 shares, bringing total ownership to 5% of the outstanding shares. Trian now has a $1.4 billion worth stake in Sysco.

Today or tomorrow, the restaurant industry is bound to gather steam. Although there remain significant concerns not only about the restaurant industry but also about the overall global economy, Sysco seems capable of overcoming these challenges. While Sysco is a stable business, it is definitely tied to the business cycle. Hence, I believe that retail investors with above-average risk appetite and average investment horizon of one to two years should definitely consider adding this stock to their portfolios in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.