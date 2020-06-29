The Reopening Killed The V-Shaped Recovery

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI Composite FLASH

Markit’s Composite Purchasing Managers Index has continued to recover, rising to 46.8 in mid-June from 37.0 in May. This is well off the low of 27 set in April. While it still shows the economy is in contraction (below 50.0), there is clearly a slowdown in the rate of contraction. The improvement was more pronounced in manufacturing than services, and it was evident both domestically and abroad. Still, the survey results indicate further job cuts, but at a more modest rate. For the first time since February, firms recorded higher input costs, as well as output costs. This is party due to supply chain issues, but demand is improving as well. Lastly, business confidence in the outlook continues to improve.

The concern I have about this indicator moving forward is that we have now seen a re-acceleration in the spread of the virus. Several states have halted their process of reopening and implemented new restrictions to stem the rapid rise in new cases. The states that met the expert guidelines prior to reopening are now restricting travel from states that clearly opened too soon. These developments are huge headwinds to growth. Markit forecasts a path for improvement in its PMI based on the easing of containment measures, but now we are no longer easing. We are moving in the opposite direction, and I expect to see a decline in this leading indicator next month.

Source: IHS Markit

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales continued to decline in May, falling 9.7% to an annual rate of 3.91 million, which is down 26.6% from a year ago. Inventories rose slightly to 1.55 million but is still down 18.8% from a year ago. These numbers should improve in June and July to reflect contract signings during the gradual reopening that occurred in May, but renewed concerns about the pandemic are likely to result in a double-dip for home sales later this summer.

Source: FirstTrust

New Home Sales

New homes sales saw a 16.6% surge in May to an annual rate of 676,000, but that comes on the back of a significant downward revision to April from 635,000 to 580,000. Still, sales are up 12.7% year-over-year. I suspect there is less concern about walking through a brand-new home than one belonging to a stranger. This is a timelier indicator of economic activity because sales are counted when contracts are signed as opposed to existing homes sales, which are counted at closing. New home sales are a continued bright spot for the economy.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders rose 15.8% in May, but when we exclude transportation, orders only increased 4.0%. This sounds awesome, but it follows declines of 18% in April and 17% in March, so the level of new orders is still down a whopping 13.6% from a year ago. The pick-up in orders was mostly due to a 28% increase for automakers and a less inspiring decline in cancellations for Boeing (BA), which accounted for half the improvement in overall orders. New orders for Boeing were zero. Non-defense capital goods orders, excluding transportation, which equates to business investment, rose 2.3%.

Personal Income and Spending

Personal income fell 4.2% in May, which reflects a decline in government benefits being paid, as there are no more $1,200 checks being distributed. Spending rose 8.2%, which was led by the purchase of goods, increasing 14.1%. Spending on services rose 5.4%. This is largely due to pent-up demand after the economy was shutdown the prior two months. We won’t see these kinds of numbers moving forward, as this demand has largely been met. Additionally, several states are implementing more restrictive measures to curb the spread of the virus and that will weigh heavily on consumption moving forward.

Unemployment Claims

Initial claims for the week ending June 20 were 1.48 million, which is a very modest decline from the 1.54 million who filed the week before. The steady improvement has leveled off in the month of June. Another 728,000 filed through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program established for the self-employed. This brings the total filing to an unadjusted 2.19 million, which is virtually the same as the 2.2 million filing a week earlier. Continuing claims edged lower from 20.3 million to 19.5 million, but the lack of more significant improvement tells me that just as many existing workers are losing their jobs as furloughed workers are returning to work.

Source: MarketWatch

Conclusion

You could see this coming from a mile away. As the federal government encouraged the reopening of the economy without states having met the federal guidelines for a safe and successful reopening—that being a 14-day declining number of new cases—it effectively killed the chances of realizing a V-shaped recovery. It is understandable that businesses need to reopen but doing does not guarantee that consumers will return to normal spending patterns if the virus has not been contained. In fact, consumer spending is growing slower in the states that reopened too soon where the virus continues to spread.

Source: Bloomberg

This was common sense, but it became a political issue for the administration, subverting its own objective. Now states that are starting to reopen after taking the proper containment measures are restricting travel from the states the reopened too soon. This is a huge headwind to growth. As a result, we are likely to see a deterioration in the economic indicators that saw improvement in May and early June.

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities. The Portfolio Architect was defensively positioned at the beginning of this year in anticipation of the bear market that followed, but were you? If not, consider a two-week free trial to see how it may help you be better positioned for the next major turning point in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.