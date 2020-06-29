Despite the crash in oil prices, some shale oil drillers have forecast free cash flows for the current year but PDE Energy (PDCE) is a rare company that expects to generate excess cash not only in 2020 but also in 2021. The Denver, Colorado-based oil producer burned cash in the first quarter but it will get better in the future as it benefits from a reduction in capital expenditures, crude oil hedges, and improvement in oil prices. The strong levels of free cash flows will allow PDC Energy to repay near-term debt while preserving or growing its liquidity. I think PDC Energy is a great oil stock for investors to consider.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

This will be a tough year for oil producers. Although US oil price has doubled in the last few weeks from $20 to almost $40 per barrel, it is still far below this year's peak of more than $60. The commodity could average around $35 in 2020, as per the US Energy Information Administration's forecast, down from $57 in 2019. This drop in oil prices will drag the profits of the exploration and production industry.

The oil producers will find it difficult to generate enough cash flows to fully fund their capital expenditures. But those companies who have robust crude oil hedges, such as Diamondback Energy (FANG), Parsley Energy (PE), and Concho Resources (CXO), might continue generating decent levels of cash flows this year. The exploration and production companies, however, do not have sufficient hedge coverage for 2021. The operators have hedged an average of 14% of next year's production, as per Goldman Sachs's estimate. The current year's problems will get masked by the hedging gains but the industry might burn significant cash in 2021 if oil prices stay low. PDC Energy, however, has forecast free cash flows for 2020 and 2021 and it looks well-positioned to achieve this target.

PDC Energy swung to a net loss and faced a cash flow deficit in Q1-2020, thanks to the weakness in commodity prices. PDC Energy produced 185,000 boe per day, including oil production of 65,000 bpd in Q1-2020, depicting an increase of 50% from a year earlier. This growth can be attributed to the acquisition of SRC Energy which closed in early-2020. The company, however, reported a 34% drop in commodity prices on an oil equivalent basis. PDC Energy managed to post a 9.2% increase in adjusted operating income (EBITDAX) to $228.1 million as the acquisition-related production growth offset the negative impact of low prices. However, the company swung to a net loss of $8.07 per share from a profit of $0.27 per share, as adjusted but including impairment charges. Excluding impairments brings the adjusted loss to $0.98 per share.

PDC Energy's adjusted cash flow from operations increased by 9% to $209.8 million, thanks to the support from crude oil hedges. The cash flows, however, weren't enough to cover the capital expenditures of $260.8 million and the company ended the period with a cash flow shortfall (or negative free cash flows) of $51 million. But I expect the company to significantly improve its free cash flow profile moving forward.

PDC Energy, like virtually all of its peers, has responded to the plunge in oil prices by curtailing drilling activity. The company has brought its rig count at its core Wattenberg area down from 3 to 1 rig and plans to run the single unit throughout the remainder of the year. It has also released the completion crew in the area. At the Delaware Basin, PDC Energy has suspended activity by releasing the completion crew and drilling rig. Although PDC Energy has said that it might resume work at Wattenberg by Q4-2020 if commodity prices improve, it has no such plans for Delaware Basin. The company also voluntarily cut May production by around 25% and might cut output in June as well. The reduction in activity and curtailments will push PDC Energy's total production lower, after adjusting for the acquisition.

PDC Energy expects to produce a total of 170,000 to 180,000 boe per day, including oil production of 60,000 to 65,000 bpd, in 2020. The total production guidance is below the company's Q1-2020 output and the top end of the oil output forecast range matches the Q1-2020 production. This indicates the company's total production will decline in the coming quarters as compared to Q1-2020, although oil production might hold steady. On a year-over-year basis, PDC Energy's total production will drop by 10% and oil production will fall by 20% from the combined output of PDC Energy and SRC Energy in 2019.

The good thing, however, is that the aggressive reduction in drilling activity will allow PDC Energy to significantly cut capital expenditures. That's going to help the company greatly in preserving cash flows. For the full year, PDC Energy now expects to spend around $500 to $600 million as capital expenditures, down 50% from its original forecast of $1 to $1.1 billion and 56% from $1.25 billion spent by PDC and SRC in 2019.

The company has already spent almost half of this year's budget in the first quarter. The front-end loaded capital program pushed PDC Energy towards negative free cash flows in the first quarter. But this will reverse in the upcoming quarters when cash outflows as capital expenditures will decline substantially, helping the company push towards free cash flows. PDC Energy expects to spend around $150 million as capital expenditures in Q2-2020, less than $50 million in Q3-2020, and more than $100 million in the final quarter, with each quarter depicting a big drop from Q1-2020 expenditures.

Image: PDCE Investor Presentation, May 2020

Although cash outflows as capital expenditures will fall by more than 40% in the upcoming quarters from Q1-2020, the cash flow from operations will show resilience. PDC Energy benefits from having robust hedge coverage for the rest of the year which minimizes the company's exposure to the oil price weakness. By mid-April, the company had around 75% of the estimated oil production for the rest of the year hedged at a weighted average floor price of $58 per barrel. A majority of the company's crude oil hedges consist of fixed-price swap contracts that offer robust downside protection.

PDC Energy's un-hedged barrels, however, will still be exposed to the oil price weakness. The negative impact will likely peak in Q2-2020 in which the bottom for the oil prices may get established, barring any unforeseen commodity shocks in the future. I think WTI could end up averaging in the high-$20s per barrel (WTI) in Q2-2020, considering this month's price movements of $35 to $40 per barrel and monthly averages of $16.55 for April and roughly $29 for May. The prices will be significantly below the Q1-2020 average of $46 per barrel. PDC Energy's production will also decline in Q2-2020, as indicated earlier. This may push earnings and cash flows lower, although the impact on cash flows will be relatively muted due to the crude oil hedges. The company might not generate strong levels of free cash flows in Q2-2020 but it might still largely live within cash flows.

From the second half of 2020, however, PDC Energy's earnings and cash flows will start receiving some support from commodity prices as WTI climbs to $40s a barrel. The current futures contracts show prices rising to $41 by the end of the year. If the strip holds, then I expect PDC Energy will start bringing all of the curtailed volumes back online. As a result, the company's production may begin to improve from Q3-2020. This improvement in prices and production should push the company's earnings and cash flows higher. Its CapEx, on the other hand, will decline further, helping push the company towards free cash flows. PDC Energy expects to generate more than $125 million of free cash flows in 2020, most of which will likely come in H2-2020.

The increase in oil prices also sets up PDC Energy well for 2021. This will give the company confidence to continue increasing production. Next year, the company can modestly ramp up activity at the Wattenberg and Delaware regions. It will also end the year with 200 drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs), which will enable the company to quickly increase supplies without putting substantial capital. PDC Energy's capital requirements for 2021 are also quite low, which could be partly due to the high level of DUCs. It has given a 2020-21 capital investment guidance of $1 to $1.2 billion which implies largely flat levels of expenditure for 2021 from 2020. Its production, however, will increase. The company expects to grow oil output by 5% to 10% in 2021. The production growth, combined with the improvement in oil prices and flat CapEx, puts PDC Energy in a strong position to deliver free cash flows in 2021 as well.

PDC Energy has forecast $225 million of free cash flows on a cumulative basis between 2020 and 2021. The company's cash flows might receive support from crude oil hedges in 2021 as well. The company has currently hedged 30% of next year's oil production at a weighted average floor of $50 per barrel. The recent rise in oil prices will allow PDC Energy to increase its hedge coverage for 2021 at a decent price, particularly for the second half of the year for which its output is lightly covered.

Note that PDC Energy has taken a rather bleak view on oil prices for its free cash flow calculation. It expects the commodity to average just $15 per barrel in Q2-2020, $25 in H2-2020, and $30 in 2021. The commodity, however, is widely expected to average in the $30s to $40s a barrel range in this period. In the higher oil price environment, PDC Energy will likely deliver guidance-beating levels of free cash flows.

The free cash flows will enable PDC Energy to repay its near-term debt. In my opinion, the company's financial health is in decent shape. It had $1.9 billion of debt and $1.1 billion of liquidity which mostly consisted of funds available from the $1.7 billion revolving credit facility. Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at 66%, below the small-to-mid-cap peer median of more than 70%, as per my calculation.

PDC Energy is facing a near-term maturity of 1.125% convertible notes worth $200 million which will become due in Sep-2021. The company doesn't have any other near-term debt maturity. I think the convertibles were one area of concern since they might have forced PDC Energy to draw additional funds from the revolver to repay the debt. The drawings might have deteriorated the company's financial health. But I think the company will likely end up generating well over $225 million of free cash flows through 2021. Instead of relying on debt, PDC Energy will use the free cash flows to repay the convertibles. And it may be left with excess cash after debt repayment, which will strengthen the company's liquidity.

PDC Energy stock has surged by more than 45% since mid-April on the back of the oil price rally but the stock is still down almost 50% on a year-to-date basis. The company's shares are priced 3.9x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below its historical average of 5.4x and sector median of 8.1x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I expect the stock to recover as oil prices steadily increase, the company restores production, grows earnings, and posts strong levels of free cash flows. I think PDC energy is a great company that offers better visibility into future free cash flows than others and investors should consider buying on weakness as it trades at a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.