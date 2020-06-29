This is another example of making profit while others in the group’s leading stocks are resting. But they’ve only been right 5 of every 8 of the past 5 years’ 100 such forecasts, so no guarantees. Just good odds.

Compared to dozens of other semiconductor equipment stocks it’s way ahead on the Reward vs. Risk scale.

ACLS’s odds-on prospect has a history of capital gains in 6 out of every 8 prior forecasts with likely upside-to-downside balances like today, at net CAGRs of +84%.

Not for a long-term hold; this may be a 3-month or less position.

Investment Thesis

Active Investing strategy involves anticipating coming prices; Passive Investing strategy (buy&hold) involves celebrating continuance of a hoped-for past-price "trend".

This article takes the self-protecting current hedging actions of Market-Makers [MMs] accomplished in open markets for derivative securities as competitively-vetted forecasts of near-term coming price prospects. When realized, reinvested gains compound into CAGRs far above market averages or other passive strategies.

Historic evidences of outcomes of prior MM forecasts provide the means of evaluating price-loss risk experiences against price-gain achievements in selecting odds-on choices to further the aim of capital-gain wealth-building portfolios.

Additionally, to make appropriate comparisons with alternative investment competitors we look to see what stocks Yahoo Finance records as ones which "other people watch". Those are what we in this article are comparing Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) against, as well as some 2800 other stocks for which the market-making community provides implied near-term price range forecasts this day.

Here's how the company is viewed via Yahoo Finance:

Description

"Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts."

Who knows what coming stock prices will be?

No one, for sure. But Market-makers [MMs] have to make educated guesses hundreds of times each market day.

It's the classic case of decisions under uncertainty. Their risks are reduced by hedging, the act of buying price-change insurance. What they will pay and how the hedge is structured tells just hw far they think the hedged-stock's price is likely to go.

That answers much of the first of 3 important questions: How big a change is likely?

The other two are "How likely is it to get there?" and "How long may it take?" Answers to these are suggested by how well the MMs determine the first question, by real market prices subsequent to the hedge deal.

MMs don't come to a big-$ fight armed only with hearsay-fantasy notions.

Some 100,000 or more world-wide employees of MMs (38,000 at GS alone, plus 60,000 at MS) collect information on a 24x7x365 basis for in-house evaluation and market-making decisions. By humans, so they're not error-free; by the ever-present uncertainty of the future.

But their guesses are among the best to be had, and provide a score-keeping history from which to base personal-preference choices. Figure 1 provides some competitive alternative semiconductor equipment investment prospect price Reward vs. Risk tradeoffs. Including 5 stocks Yahoo Finance finds investing-information-seekers also explore along with ACLS.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from SPY at location [8], to CCMP at [2] to ACLS at [11].

While Figure 1's comparisons provide a perspective on many of this group's alternative investment candidates, several conditions contribute to reward and risk. A principal question for both are "how likely are these to happen", and "can their impact be improved upon?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts and the histories of all outcomes from those of the same up-to-down prospects in the past 5 years of daily forecasts for the 10 best of those ETF candidates.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit [fom] and distinguishes ACLS's capital gain prospects from nearly all of the others. SPY on this scale today is an also-ran; what likely to be next week/month?

Contrasting Investing Alternatives

This table presents data on the best odds-on ETFs most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by this article in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

[S] presents a simple measure of the size of the MMs' forecasts as an indication of the presence of future uncertainty.

ACLS Forecasts trend

Figure 3 provides a visual comparison of the trends of MM-hedging price range forecasts daily of the just-past 6 months. The heavy dot in the vertical-bar ranges is the closing price on the day the forecast was made. It splits each forecast into upside and downside price change prospects.

Figure 3

Source: Author

The forecast range at the right-hand edge of the picture tell ACLS's current near price reward~risk, with its price quote dot low in its forecast range, at a Range Index [RI] of 24.

How likely to rise or fall is suggested by the small lower pictures of RI frequency in the past 5 years of 1261 daily forecasts. ACLS has far more past experiences of higher prices (and RIs) than lower ones.

Conclusion

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) offers far better odds for gain than the other competitors. In a capital-gain oriented portfolio among most current candidates, ACLS is competitive, save for the best 20 among the full population of stocks having MM forecasts.

