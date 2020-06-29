U.S. Lagging G7 In Post-Lockdown Economic Recovery

The stock market is going to struggle to post new highs until daily infections decrease again.

The US has moved from a peaked scenario to join a host of second-wave countries struggling to contain infections after lockdowns.

Economic mobility in the US increasing at a slower pace than COVID-19 infections, contrary to the rest of G7.

Introduction

From a peak of 35,925 daily new COVID-19 infections on 25th April, 2020, to a trough of 16,212 on 16th May, 2020, it appeared the US had the coronavirus pandemic under control. However, since then, we are now clocking over 44,000 new cases per day in a clear second wave of infections.

An increase in new infections are not necessarily a bad thing for the economy, provided the economy is returning at a pace that far exceeds the rate of new infections. It is unrealistic to expect long-drawn out lockdowns, so provided the initial lockdown tames the infections so that healthcare can become prepared or cope with caseload, a gradual reopening of the economy with reduced caseloads is a desirable outcome.

The second wave of infections we are seeing now is a result of a combination of some states opening up economies too early, low compliance with social distancing and masking measures and, no doubt, many rallies/protests.

Instead of using traditional economic indicators that have a month or more delay, we can examine high-frequency (weekly) data from the Google community mobility indices to try and figure out how economies are recovering. These indices use Android smartphones and Google Maps requests to anonymously track movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.

During lockdown, residential movement typically goes up and workplace movement trends down. To adequately track traditional economic activity, we can subtract residential movement from workplace movement to derive an Economic Mobility Index and represent this as a % of the pre-lockdown trend.

Instead of plotting the Economic Mobility Indices versus time, we can plot them versus cumulative infections to achieve a two-dimensional effect to gauge mobility improvement versus infections, as we have done below:

The charts have been designed so that we can use the 45-degree angle line as a guide for how well we are doing. If the mobility curves are trending above 45 degrees, mobility is improving at a faster pace than infections, which is a desirable outcome. If the curves are trending below 45-degree angles, then infections are outpacing mobility improvements, which is a less desirable outcome.

We can see from the above chart that the US mobility curve is at a 19.4-degree angle, which means we are not getting "bang for our buck" with the lifting of restrictions, as infections are outpacing mobility improvements. The UK, at 43.1 degrees, is faring much better, with infections marginally outpacing mobility improvements, whilst Canada, at a 46.7-degree angle, has mobility marginally outpacing infections.

France, Italy and Germany are doing very well with angles in excess of 73 degrees. They are getting great bang for their buck by relaxing restrictions, and there appears to be no post-lockdown "second waves" of infections.

Whilst the national US figures are interesting, we can see that outcomes on a state-wide level vary significantly:

Before we make observations, some explanations on the charts above will prove useful. These weekly charts of the 12 main US statewide epicenters contributing 70% of total US infections and 60% of total US GDP are designed to measure the pace of economic re-opening and recovery, as well as provide early warning of a potential second wave of infections that could derail the recovery in question and send the stock market into another tailspin.

The left vertical y-axis = 7-day average of workplace less residential Google mobility indices as a % relative to pre-lockdown baseline. The right vertical y-axis = Rt reproductive rate - the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. If Rt is < 1.0, the virus will stop spreading. The horizontal x-axis = cumulative COVID-19 reported infections (in thousands, measured daily).

For the Blue mobility curve:

Flatter slopes < 45 degrees are less desirable outcomes and indicative of slow mobility recovery and/or increasing infection rates (infections rise faster than mobility) Steeper slopes > 45-degree angles are better outcomes characterized by rapid mobility recovery and/or decreasing infection rates (mobility rising faster than infections)

For the Orange Rt curve:

Flatter slopes with Rt < 1 are more desirable outcomes and indicative of lower growth in disease infectiousness (less likely second wave of infections) Steeper slopes with Rt > 1 are worse outcomes indicative of higher growth in disease infectiousness (more likely second wave of infections) Rt Slopes < Mobility slopes are highly desirable, meaning mobility is increasing faster than infectiousness

About the Slopes

Slopes for Mobility and Rt curves are represented as angles in degrees, with horizontal being 0 degrees and vertical being 90 degrees. Angles below horizontal are negative. Angles are calculated as the slopes of the trajectories of the curves as defined by the last 14 days' data points.

Observations

US states seem to be either doing really well or really bad. There are very few in between.

New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are all performing exceptionally well with:

Mobility outpacing infections, Mobility outpacing Rt, and Rt less than 1

Michigan is performing reasonably well with mobility outpacing infections, mobility outpacing Rt but Rt greater than 1. This could fall back into a second wave of infections.

Maryland & Virginia are performing "OK," with Rt less than 1 but infection growth still outpacing economic mobility improvements.

All the other 4 states are performing badly, with daily infections outpacing mobility improvements, mobility improvements marginal and Rt > 1.

Apart from a few economically large states mentioned above, the US National COVID-19 performance peaked a week ago and appears on the decline as it enters a second-wave status. We track 10 metrics daily to score the US National COVID-19 situation, with the latest status below:

Our highest 7-day average of daily score of 8.1 was achieved on May 28, 2020, and has been on a steady decline since as various metrics deteriorated. The US now joins the "second-wave" club - countries where daily infections peaked, but then started growing again as lockdowns were lifted:

Investor Takeaway

The initial sharp rally of the US stock market was a combination of huge doses of Fed stimulus and optimism about the decreasing new virus caseloads and opening up of the economy.

The reality is that the Fed stimulus is now tapering off and the economic benefits of re-opening the economy are providing diminishing returns in many US states that contribute large amounts to GDP.

Relying on further gains in the stock market now is going to require huge lumps of hope, faith and luck. Both stimulus and economic tailwinds have come to a halt. For us to realistically bank on solid gains in the US stock markets is going to require one or more of the following conditions:

The Fed responds with more stimulus in reaction to the second wave of infections. Infections come under control and increase slower than economic mobility in many states that contribute large amounts to the economy. The stock market corrects 10% to provide upside for buy-the-dip demand. Focusing on well-priced share counters with large exposure to those states that are performing well with regard to improvements to mobility and slow rates of daily infections (those with steep angles > 45 degrees in the mobility/infection charts above).

Given that we estimate the US stock market is now already 15-20% overvalued according to the RecessionALERT Valuation Index (NYSEARCA:RAVI) and that the current rally puts the odds of a short-term correction above 90% probability from our market-top probability model, the risk-to-reward ratios do not favor a near-term bullish view until one or more of the four conditions above are present.

Data Sources

All charts are designed and created by RecessionALERT.com and taken from its COVID-19 page. US State and other country economic mobility data is sourced from Google's community mobility reports project. US state COVID-19 infection data are sourced from The Covid Tracking Project. COVID-19 infection data for US (national) and other countries is sourced from Our World In Data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.