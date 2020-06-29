Using comps for disclosed transactions of renewable assets, as well as EDF's nuclear provisions, we conclude that the company is undervalued by markets.

However, with substantial nuclear exposure as well, it's been eschewed by markets, not taking part in the overall renewables boom.

By Felipe Bijit

Utilities continue to be a supremely interesting sector. It offers opportunities in diverse exposures across power technologies and geographies, all providing similar resilience to impacts that would result from another set of coronavirus-related lockdowns. This resilience can be a consequence of consumer offsets to reduced commercial activity, with stay-at-home orders shifting power consumption to homes, or it can come from guaranteed remuneration schemes from governments in regulated utilities.

Benefiting from both of these resilience vectors, we have Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY), which on top of low operating volatility provides ample value for investors interested in global exposures. We had an inkling of this undervaluation from the fact that meaningful market actors like Norges Bank seem to unfairly think that Enel does not meet requirements of ESG mandates, putting it in the same box as Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), even though Enel is rapidly phasing out coal as ordered by many European governments. Since we know that ESG commands a premium, we looked into the complex network of Enel subsidiaries starting with Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF), a significant company in its own right. Parsing company disclosures for difficult-to-find multiples, we discover that in addition to an ample dividend yielding at over 6%, Endesa is a value proposition to boot, likely having been eschewed due to its nuclear exposures. Overall, Endesa is a clear buy for a recessionary environment.

Endesa Assets

Endesa's assets can be divided broadly into two. The first are the regulated utility assets that are responsible for electricity distribution in the Spanish market. They are beholden to the CNMC regulatory body, which is known to be a little unaccommodating to investors in Spanish regulated utilities. Distribution activities are remunerated on the basis of government tariffs, uncoupled from demand effects. Although electricity demand has proven to be resilient in a lockdown situation as seen from corporate results in Q1 from utility companies, regulated assets' incomes are essentially without volatility insofar regulatory schemes don't change.

The second business is power generation. Some of these sales are sold on the regulatory market, but most aren't. What is really of concern is the asset mix by technology. This business spans both mainland and non-mainland activities, where non-mainland achieves sales in regulatory markets.

(Source: Consolidated Management Report 2019)

The income split can be gleaned from the following charts:

(Source: FY Presentation 2019)

Nuclear is a massive income contributor, with substantial contribution from high-value renewable assets like hydropower as well. Having a view on the asset split, and the split between regulated and non-regulated sales, we can begin to value the company incorporating the various premiums that ESG assets have.

Valuation Discussion

In order to value the company's power-generating assets, we need relevant comps. The following are compiled primarily from available disclosures on renewable asset sales.

(Source: Valkyrie Research, here and here)

For Endesa's renewable assets, we'll be applying the multiple for Red Electrica's (OTCPK:RDEIY) business, which derives almost all of its income from regulated utility activities with the Spanish transmission grid. Since the regulated WACC on transmission assets is usually similar to that of distribution assets, it is the most appropriate comp also given its shared geography.

As for the power generation assets, we've weighted the above multiples by GWh technology split to get the appropriate valuation. For non-mainland, we took the multiple for Red Electrica again since these are regulated sales, and we weighted it down to reflect a 0x value on coal assets which are being totally phased out by European law. For mainland, we've applied the multiple for nuclear assets based on the provision value calculated on an ongoing basis by French utility company EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF), which is known for having the biggest nuclear exposures. Since these provisions reflect the costs for retiring nuclear assets, with all the waste disposal required, it is a great floor for the value of nuclear assets, since we know EDF wouldn't be running these assets if it were cheaper to retire them. The rest are from multiples in precedent transactions. Using the NFP as the complete equity bridge, we get the following valuation using TTM Endesa data:

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Summary Remarks

This is a pretty substantial undervaluation implied by our multiples. As always, one should question whether such an undervaluation would be tenable in competitive markets. The train-wreck that is EDF's price performance, a company whose income generation has done well in the last five years, says a lot.

(Source: Google Finance)

Nuclear assets have clearly been eschewed, which helps reason the discount that Endesa has. Although we are not making the argument that nuclear should be valued higher, speculating on greater public approval, provisions are clearly a very low bar for what the value of extremely efficient, carbon-free energy should be. For savvy investors worried about second-wave of lockdowns, Endesa nonetheless offers great value, which translates into income through an expansive dividend yield above 6%. Given the resilience of utilities, and the greater focus of Endesa on bona fide renewable assets, it should be high on the watch list for investors waiting to move money in from the sidelines. There are of course risks, with the nuclear exposure opening it up to all sorts of problems with the EU and governments turning their attention to phasing it out, but we think given the energy economics of nuclear, government positions won't go far beyond making a show of frowning upon it as a source of energy. But in a crisis, energy is an essential commodity, and Endesa provides it in droves. At a discount and with an ample dividend, Endesa is a worthy exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.