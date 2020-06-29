Perhaps this change is necessary, but the relative expense of wind assets is high and markets discounting this Enel subsidiary seems to be sensible.

The Enel Russia of tomorrow will be employing wind farms to make up for lost capacity in coal, which will be very expensive.

Enel Russia has stakes in some of the largest coal assets in the world, but soon that will change.

By Felipe Bijit

Utilities continue to be a supremely interesting sector. It offers opportunities in diverse exposures across power technologies and geographies, all providing similar resilience to impacts that result from another set of coronavirus-related lock-downs. This resilience can be a consequence of consumer offsets to reduced commercial activity, with stay at home orders shifting power consumption to homes, or it can come from guaranteed remuneration schemes from governments in regulated utilities. One might think that Enel Russia, Enel's (OTCPK:ENLAY) Russian publicly listed subsidiary, is a good pick that offers this, but the price of their renewable transition creates reasons for concern that keep us on the sidelines.

Coal Divestment for Wind

Enel Russia is divesting from a massive coal asset for 20.7 billion RUB in order to funnel money into developing wind assets. Although this will essentially double the Enel Russia multiple, developing assets like that come at a pretty high price.

(Source: Enel Russia 2019 FY Pres)

Since EBITDA is forecast to be 10% lower at the end of the transition, and we assume this is coming out of their coal production, that implies a ~33% reduction in power generation from the new assets compared to the old. Considering a capacity factor of around 33.8% for wind, and the fact that every gigawatt of capacity costs about $2 billion, things will get expensive very quickly, since around 3 gigawatts of capacity will be necessary to replace the coal output as forecast.

(Source: Enel Russia FY 2019 Report)

Expensive Transition Reflected in Market Prices

Considering the figures above and not assuming any subsidies or bulk order benefits, the price of these assets could easily exceed the company's current enterprise value. This is obviously reflected in the market price, where if the forecast net debt for the transition were taken into account, the company would be trading at a massive discount.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Clearly the market is taking an in between view, acknowledging first of all that there will be substantial price benefits to bulk orders as seen in the chart below, which implies much less than $2 billion/GW, and perhaps favorable terms from Russian contractors sourcing from local markets.

(Source: Enel Russia FY 2019 Report)

Too Much Uncertainty

Since it's unclear exactly the extent to which Russia will support renewables with Decree 449, thus creating concerns around the cost of this transition, there is a lot of uncertainty. On top of general concerns around the Ruble, which is subject to evanescent political stances, without hedging a position would be even more unwise. Although the ~8% dividend yield is enticing, there are certainly a lot of concerns, and the market is not buying the full story put out by Enel Russia. Since there's clearly a big difference between where the market and the company is at, it is much better to stay on the sidelines, as this process could become very expensive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.