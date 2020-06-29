Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VWAGY, OTC:VLKPF) is apparently considering an acquisition of car rental company Europcar Mobility Group SA. The main motivation for those deliberations seems to be the relatively cheap price tag of the potential target. Eurazeo SE (OTCPK:EUZOF) - which bought the company from Volkswagen in 2006 - still owns 29.9 percent of the share capital. Another 5.4 percent are held as treasury shares. So, a deal would be rather feasible once there is an agreement with the French private equity investor. I, for one, believe that a takeover - while certainly possible in terms of financial firepower - would make little strategic sense for Volkswagen. Below, I will explain my thinking.

Europcar Is Cheap For A Reason

Whenever something appears to be comparatively cheap, it tends to attract buyers. Often, that ends up in the acquisition of goods, services and just stuff in general that the buyer does not really need or have much use for. The current deliberations arguably follow a similar line of thought, as they are apparently triggered by the opportunity to make an acquisition at a relatively cheap price: Volkswagen sold Europcar at an enterprise value of about €3.3 billion in 2006 (about €1.26 billion for the equity itself). Now, the company has a market capitalization of merely about €370 million.

Yet, there is, of course, a reason why Europcar is so cheap. The impact of the coronavirus (or more precisely of the measures taken to slow down its spread) has hit its business to a point where its very existence could have been endangered without an outside intervention. The company recently secured a €307 million stabilization package. The main component of this package is a 90 percent state-guaranteed €220 million loan. It is near impossible to predict how far the profits will recover due to the prevailing uncertainty if or when there will be a vaccination and/or treatment, and whether governments would once again be willing to impose forced lockdowns if and when a second wave of infections emerges. Furthermore, it cannot be predicted with certainty whether there might be lasting changes in customer behavior due to health concerns.

Even before the corona shock, Europcar was facing obvious financial difficulties. 2019 net profit declined 72.8 percent YoY. Almost all blocks of cost rose faster than revenue (+3.2 percent), with fleet holding cost (+6.5 percent) increasing the most. Weak profit margins have been a problem with Volkswagen overall for a while (the Porsche and Skoda brands being notable exceptions). The addition of Europcar would fit that pattern.

It should not be forgotten either that the real cost of an acquisition would not only consist of the price paid for the equity, but also include a substantial debt component. As of March 31st, the company had slightly above €1 billion in net debt. The figure has likely grown since given the ongoing pandemic.

Added Complexity

The (re-)integration of Europcar would also add additional complexity to the group. There are already various "new mobility" offerings within the group, including MOIA ride sharing and classical car sharing under the WeShare brand. With Europcar, there would also be classic car rental operations under various brands, as well as another car sharing concept in the form of Ubeeqo. It would not be easy to condense this mix into a stringent and cost-efficient operation. Doing so would also have the potential to divert attention away from the far more important manufacturing business. After all, the wish to concentrate on the core business was the primary motivation to sell Europcar in the first place.

The structure of Europcar's fleet would not be too helpful, either. As of now, the company obviously employs not only Volkswagen group brands. It would probably not make too much sense for Volkswagen to own a division that is an important customer of its direct rivals in its core business. Admittedly, that could be rectified fairly soon given the short average holding period of a rental car. And arguably, a fleet that relies on only a small number of technical platforms might have advantages in terms of efficiency. That, however, does not change the fact that Volkswagen would essentially be selling to itself. While this would boost the number of unit shipments on paper, it does not really help the bottom line.

Volkswagen has historically had an unhealthy habit of empire building. One particular episode is the acquisition of Rolls-Royce in 1998. But wait, isn't Rolls-Royce owned by BMW AG (OTCPK:BYMOF, OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:BAMXF)? Yes, it is. And that is because Volkswagen acquired Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. but forgot to secure the rights to the Rolls-Royce name - which was subsequently sold to BMW by Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEF, OTCPK:RYCEY). Another example is the revival of the Bugatti brand, which produced losses for years despite seven-figure entry-level prices per car. I believe that Europcar would be likely to become yet another distraction that would "enlarge the empire" but not strengthen the bottom line materially (if not outright weaken it).

Conclusion

Volkswagen could easily afford to buy Europcar. Given the annual after-tax result of more than €14 billion in 2019, the amount of about €1.5 billion (give or take, including debts and a certain premium) that Europcar would cost does not present much of an obstacle.

Still, it should not be forgotten that Volkswagen will need massive sums elsewhere going forward. The group plans to largely phase out internal combustion engines by 2050. That alone will take billions to achieve. There is furthermore still the Dieselgate cost. Recently, Germany's Bundesgerichtshof (i.e., the Federal High Court) ruled against the company in the last instance (the case is VI ZR 252/19), making it all but certain that it will eventually have to pay damages in many more similar cases still pending. Tactical delays may bring the total sum down (as the value of a vehicles use by the plaintiff is deducted, and there are no punitive damages under German law), but still, it is huge. With the ruling, the company's position in settlement negotiations has deteriorated too.

And all that aside, it does not really make sense for a car manufacturer to own a car rental division in the first place. Just acquiring Europcar as a financial investment may, in theory, have a realistic chance of success, as a turnaround is certainly within the realm of the possible. Yet, Volkswagen as a car manufacturer arguably is not particularly qualified to do so. Other potential buyers - Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) and Cerberus are believed to be interested - are much more competent in that regard.

The case for Volkswagen as a strategic buyer, on the other hand, is dubious as well. While among most car manufacturers the transformation into "mobility providers" is the talk of the town right now, the fact is that so far there is not even proof that this is a financially viable business model for a company that actually produces cars. Even Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - which is widely hailed as the car company of the future (although, if you ask me, the current valuation is debatable, to say the least) - has a rather classic business model.

So, all in all, I believe that there are far better/more important areas for Volkswagen to spend its money on rather than repurchasing Europcar. And even if there were none, I would still argue for returning it to shareholders either in the form of dividends or buybacks instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.



Kindly note that this article was written on June 25th. There may be more recent developments by the time of publication