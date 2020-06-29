Selling puts against Tiffany stock is a way to take advantage of the merger discount currently baked into the stock price.

If you believe the merger will occur, and we do, there are great ways to profit using options.

It has a stellar balance sheet and is trading at $120, below the $135 LVMH buyout price.

Thesis

Jewelry can be a tricky business.

It can be even trickier when there’s a buyout on the table, but the pandemic has thrown the deal into question. So, on top of the jewelry business itself comes uncertainty about what happens to the business after the pandemic and the merger.

But uncertainty creates opportunity. So, before we jump into the details surrounding Tiffany & Co. (TIF), let’s first talk about the macro issues concerning the jewelry business.

The jewelry business has three variables to consider.

The first is an element that is constantly in the sector's favor. People always desire jewelry, especially women. Thanks to the greatest marketing campaign of all-time led by DeBeers ("A Diamond is Forever"), diamonds are now considered a virtual requirement anytime anyone gets married in just about every culture around the world.

So, while there is a certain base-level theoretical demand that always exists, the second variable is that the economy does play a role in whether that demand is fulfilled. We are now in a period, because of COVID-19, where that demand will not be acted upon as it is in boom times.

The third variable is that there are three tiers of jewelry providers. There are high-end jewelry companies like Tiffany. There's also the middle-market, which is where Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) operates. Then, there is the discount business.

Tiffany owns about 55% market share in jewelry collections, 26% of the engagement jewelry market and 12% of the designer jewelry market. These are big numbers in a highly fragmented market. That’s because Tiffany enjoys fantastic brand recognition. Every woman, and many men, know what “the little blue box” means. Tiffany’s is associated with elegance and luxury. That’s why they were purchased by LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), which has a host of luxury brands in its portfolio.

Tiffany’s brand is so strong that it doesn’t have to have stories everywhere in the way that Signet does with its massive footprint. Tiffany’s only sports 326 stores through the world, of which only 40% are in the US. That’s different from Signet because Tiffany’s brand is so powerful that it speaks to cultures all over the world.

Indeed, if you asked most people who came up with the marketing concept "A Diamond is Forever," we bet most would say Tiffany’s. It’s actually DeBeers that came up with that, but that doesn’t matter. It speaks to the power of the Tiffany’s name.

TIF’s balance sheet is in stellar condition with $1 billion in cash and $886 million in debt. It’s one of the few retailers that has more cash than debt.

The company is also extremely well-managed as far as cash flow goes. FCF ranges between $300 million and $600 million annually.

TIF's net income bounces around quite a bit because there are a number of variables involved in the jewelry market, which will be discussed in the “Risks” section of this article. However, the company makes several hundred million dollars each year.

Valuation

TIF stock is in a very interesting position. Prior to both the LVMH offer and the pandemic, it sold at $90 per share, and averaged about $4 per share in earnings over the previous five years, for an average P/E ratio of 22.5. The buyout was for $135 per share, a 50% premium. Then, the pandemic hit and TIF stock has been hovering around $120 per share, valuing it 30x average 5-year EPS.

Normally, we’d look at some form of PEG ratio or historical P/E ratio to determine if we had a value stock. Yet, we have a buyout offer in play, so that method won’t work. Instead, you have to decide if this merger will happen or not and what TIF stock will do if it does or does not.

Tiffany is sticking to its guns, holding firm on the deal price. While LVMH recently rattled its sabre in terms of the deal price, it backed off and isn’t challenging the terms. This fine article offers strong reasons why the merger will go through, and we agree with them.

So, besides buying TIF stock on the merger discount, you have two ways to play this situation using options.

First, we must examine macro risks as they apply whether the merger goes through or not.

Risks

We don't know how the virus situation will impact sales or for how long. It's possible that Tiffany's financial position could be severely weakened if business remains soft or stores remain closed for an extended period.

Because Tiffany’s does rely on its name and its special limited stores, that could significantly impact business. While the company does a healthy online business, the fact that it handles so many special occasion purchases often means that couples want to go to the stores themselves.

Diamonds, gold and other precious gems and metals are subject to volatility in the commodity markets. That could bring about increases in raw material costs.

Disruptions to supply chains could also cause revenue problems.

The shutdown may allow competitors to reposition.

While Tiffany owns significant market share, that gives competitors more room to take market share. Competition is always an issue, even when a huge brand is involved.

The company has about $100 million in credit receivables. Customers on these credit financing plans may default if they are unable to pay due to the virus impacting employment.

Actionable Conclusion

So, what in the world can options traders do with a $120 stock and a $135 buyout price? If the merger fails, TIF will drop to at least $90 - its pre-merger price. There aren’t options we like in this scenario.

For those who agree that the merger goes through, which we believe it will, there are some big premiums to be earned if one wishes to take a larger risk.

The riskiest plays are those in which you sell puts at or below the buyout price that are also months out. For example, the January $135 puts have a bid/ask between $13 and $17. If the merger goes through, the stock would not be put to you and you walk away with an average of $1500 per contract.

You also can hedge these by selling puts closer to the pre-merger price. The January $100 puts are selling for about $5.50. So, if the merger fails, the stock falls and you have the stock put to you at $135, here’s how things end up:

100 shares put at $135

100 shares put at $100

Average buy: $117.50

TIF $135 put premium: $15

TIF $100 put premium: $5.50

Total Premium: $20.50

Net buy-in price: $97

If TIF stock were to thus fall to $90, you are only $7 underwater on a name-brand company that will recover at some point. Just remember, the stock could fall even further than $90.

You can hedge this situation if you choose a strike price closer to $90 and buy puts. For example, the January $90 puts are selling for about $4.50. This would limit your loss to: $97-$90+$4.50 = $11.50 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.