The rally that began in merchant refiner HollyFrontier's (HFC) shares late last March is officially over. The steady reopening of the economies of the southern U.S. states in which the company's operations are focused had caused its share price earlier this month to rebound to levels last seen in early March (see figure). That rally peaked three weeks ago as it became evident that demand for refined fuels in the U.S. is remaining low on a seasonal basis despite the reopenings. The decline by HollyFrontier's share price then accelerated last week as a resurging coronavirus infection rate in the southern U.S. dominated headlines, prompting Texas to partially reverse its own reopening.

Data by YCharts

HollyFrontier's experience in 2020 was, until very recently, quite similar to that of the broader merchant refining sector. Its share price fell drastically in February and March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S. It began to recover shortly thereafter, though, as investors' fears began to be replaced by optimism that demand for gasoline would exceed usual volumes this summer as vacationers abandoned airplanes for cars; the rapid decline of crude prices also boosted sentiment given that refining margin expansion normally occurs when prices decline. By early June HollyFrontier's share price was back to pre-March levels, if not yet at 2020's highs.

HollyFrontier's operating outlook is now being hampered by the disparate rates of COVID-19's growth across U.S. regions, however. Demand for refined fuels has so far not aligned with expectations this summer. Demand for the most important refined fuel, gasoline, has rebounded from its April lows but remains 18% below the usual volume for this time of the year on a 4-week average basis, even accounting for a large increase in the latest weekly data (see figure). Demand volumes for diesel fuel and especially jet fuel are also below their respective seasonal levels, resulting in an average U.S. refinery utilization rate of only 75% at a time of the year when it is normally well above 90%.

Source: EIA (2020).

If drivers were spending less time on the roads than had been expected as the statewide reopenings commenced, then those expectations have been revised lower still in response to the latest rates of new COVID-19 infections in many states. Led by the setting of single-day records in southern states such as Arizona and Texas, among others, the number of new cases being reported nationwide has increased by more than 50% since the start of June, exceeding the previous high that was reached in early April as the virus swept through New York City. Most of the PADD 2 and PADD 3 states that HollyFrontier markets its refined fuels in are experiencing rapid increases in daily new infection rates, leading Arkansas, New Mexico, and Texas to either pause or reverse the reopening of their economies. More states are likely to follow in the coming weeks given that hospitals in those such as Arizona are already approaching maximum ICU capacity. (Nor is HollyFrontier's smaller PADD 4 market safe following the warning by health officials in Utah of a potential "complete shutdown" of that state.)

While the U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] unfortunately does not publish fuel demand data for the different PADD regions, there is other evidence that the demand recovery in the PADD 2 and PADD 3 regions is faltering. Gasoline stocks are 5-10% higher in those regions than is normal for late June. This has happened despite refinery utilization rates in the same regions being substantially below seasonal levels (see figure).

Source: EIA (2020).

The biggest concern for HollyFrontier's investors at this point in time is that the PADD 2 and PADD 3 states in which the company operates reverse their reopenings, causing refined fuels demand volumes there to plateau or even decline. A "W-shaped" demand recovery curve would quickly cause the refiner's own utilization rate to move lower, depressing its Q2/Q3 earnings still further. This could still occur even absent a reimplementation of the lockdown orders that were omnipresent prior to Memorial Day if residents of those states that suddenly find themselves on the pandemic's front lines individually decide to cancel travel plans and other forms of gasoline demand in response.

Analysts have revised their estimates of HollyFrontier's FY 2020 and even FY 2021 earnings lower in recent weeks as the infection rates have accelerated across the PADD 3 region. The consensus estimates, which had increased in the second half of May as the reopenings began, are now back near or even below their earlier lows (see figure). The consensus FY 2020 EBITDA estimate is 26% lower now than it was at the beginning of Q2, while that for FY 2021 has declined by 11% over the same period. Earnings estimates tend to lag headlines, and investors can expect these figures to move correspondingly lower as consumers in PADD 3 states respond to the latest COVID-19 developments.

Data by YCharts

HollyFrontier still offers investors much to like: its share price is near its (pre-March) 5-year low and its shares offer a dividend yield of 5%. Moreover, barring the unlikely event of yet another multi-month lockdown across the PADD 2 and PADD 3 regions, it is unlikely to experience any of the cash flow problems that some of its peers in other regions are expected to encounter. That said, the response of investors in the refining sector to the most recent COVID-19 news, combined with epidemiologists' warnings that the infection growth rate is unlikely to slow on its own, makes it likely that patient investors will be able to obtain HollyFrontier's shares for a better price in the relative near future. This is a company to watch from the sidelines for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.