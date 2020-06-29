Investors should keep an eye on this company. The cyclical nature of its business can give patient investors good entry points when Mr. Market feels pessimistic about its future results.

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) describes itself as a "tech-leading" air and liquid filtration business. That description is not far from the truth. One of the appeals of Donaldson as an investment idea is its "razor-blade" business model, which is driven by its investments in R&D to create proprietary products and winning contracts with OEMs early in the design stage, leading to a sticky replacement business afterward. The company's proprietary products also lead to a higher-margin business compared to a more commoditized filter replacement market, contributing to higher returns on capital. Donaldson's return on invested capital for the last 10 years has ranged between 15% and 20%, hinting to some degree of competitive advantage.

Investors should keep an eye on this company. The cyclical nature of its business can give patient investors good entry points when Mr. Market feels pessimistic about its future results. For example, during the last 10 years, the company has had three mini-cycles, with the industrial recession between 2014 and 2016, a good opportunity to assess an investment case. Over the long term, Donaldson's strong competitive position and excellent business model gives it sustainable staying power.

Before COVID-19 hit the global economy, the company was already sounding the alarms of a cycle top when reporting fiscal-year end results (its fiscal year begins in July). By the first quarter, revenues showed a decline of 4.1% compared to the prior-year period, followed by declines of 5.9% and 11.7% in its second and most recent quarter, respectively.

At this point, we would rather wait for a better entry point, as COVID-19 is putting more pressure and uncertainty to an already pre-virus weak environment.

The Big Picture

By looking at the consolidated results of Donaldson from 2010 to 2019, we can clearly see the cyclical nature of its business model. We could also see three mini trends starting from 2010 to 2014, where the company enjoyed some tailwinds in its sector. That pushed revenues from $1.8M to $2.4B. From 2015 to 2016, the company went through a recessionary period, with sales dropping approximately 8% from their high in 2014. That was followed by a short burst of strong growth between 2017 and 2019, with revenues reaching $2.8B as of its last fiscal year.

However, what we like the most about Donaldson is its discipline to keep costs under control, even in tough environments. The cyclical nature of its business model has had a relatively modest impact on gross and operating income margins. The cost of goods sold as a percent of total sales has remained within a tight range of 66.7% at the highest point to 64.5% at its lows, translating into average gross profit margins of 34.7%. Pretty impressive for a manufacturing company.

Below its gross profit line, the company has always kept a consistent investment in R&D at 2.3% on average as a percent of total sales. From 2010 to 2019, Donaldson has invested a total of $576M in R&D efforts, which helps it in maintaining and growing its "razor-blade" business model. Equally important has been the discipline of management to keep SG&A costs under control. For example, while revenues have grown by $968M in a nine-year period, SG&A costs have only increased by $122M. So even if gross profits have grown at a lesser pace than revenues, controlling cost below the gross profit line has allowed Donaldson to take advantage of its operating leverage, which has resulted in SG&A costs to decrease as a percent of sales from 20% to 17.5%. Operating income, as a result, has been compounding at a five-year CAGR of 7.7%, while five-year CAGR of revenues stands at 6.8%, for a 90-basis point positive spread. That spread has allowed EPS, adjusting for one-time charges ($23M in restructuring charges for the past nine years), to grow from $1.05 to $2.05. Even in times of stress, Donaldson has kept its net income in positive territory.

R&D investments fuel growth

Behind the strength of Donaldson's business model is its high levels of investment in R&D. This has resulted in the company having a portfolio of 1,800 patents protecting its innovations and investments. Recently, the company announced it is almost done with its new R&D facility. Since R&D is an essential part of its business model, the company is not slowing down its progress due to COVID-19 or general economic weakness. This new facility would help the company in breaking ground towards new industries, such as food and beverage, for which it is barely expanding, and the medical and pharmaceutical industries. A jump into these areas would help reduce the cyclicality within its business model, as they are more consumer-oriented. It also increases the company's total addressable market for potential growth:

By fueling innovation through R&D, Donaldson can maintain its margins in an otherwise commoditized market. Once the company reaches a contract with a manufacturer, the replacement of filters is a necessary cost to keep engines and machines working at optimal levels. However, these filters have proprietary technology in them which prevents customers from switching to competing products. Also, since filters are low-cost compared to the total cost of a new engine build, but a critical player in performance, customers would rather pay for a high-quality product than risk malfunction.

The company is also working to bring connectivity into its products. For example, last year the company announced an innovation that would connect its filters to an analytics program allowing individuals to monitor the air filters in their trucks, ensuring maintenance is given at the optimal time:

Zambon said "standardiz[ing] all the maintenance practices based just off time or mileage-based intervals really creates a lot of inefficiencies." Servicing too early means wasting money and exposing complex engine parts to contaminants, while an older filter collects more dirt and restricts air flow, causing the engine to work harder and burn more fuel. Instead of running until normal service and wrecking a $40,000 engine, you change a $2,000 part, he said. - Fleetowner.com

That is how the company manages to stay ahead of the competition, which again is the result of its R&D investments.

The Bottom Line

Donaldson is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 2.2x. Its 10-year average sales multiple is 2.3x. Given the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the fact that the company was already entering a downturn within the sectors of the economy it does business on, we are waiting for a bigger margin of safety before making an investment decision.

The idea of electric vehicles is a constant theme raised by analysts in its investor conferences. Management believes that the electrification of trucks still has a long way to go to make it commercially viable:

Where electrification is today is not to the level of technology breakthrough that it will help within construction, mining and agriculture. A farmer today would have to plow his field for about 4 hours, take a lunch break, I guess, charge the battery, come back and replow again, and the farmers are not going to do that and neither is anyone else in business. And so you have to have significant breakthrough of electrification in order for that to make a difference within those markets. - Gabelli Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

Also, there is the idea of a long turnover cycle in trucks, and with millions still in the road, management expects it could take a decade before it sees an impact in its business. That also depends on how quickly EV technology advances and the adoption by the consumer.

With a healthy balance sheet and strong FCF generation, we believe Donaldson is well-positioned to weather the storm, as it has for many business cycles. As an investment idea, we are waiting for the dust to settle before making an investment decision and a bigger margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.