10.5G deposition equipment has been a tailwind for Applied Materials, but a drop in 10.5G lithography systems will impact its revenues in 2020.

Now because of COVID-19, an oversupply of panels has grown from only 7% in Q4 2017 to 26% in Q2 2020.

Applied Materials is facing significant headwinds from within the semiconductor industry and from the China Trade/Technology/Currency war.

The display industry (LCD and OLED), which smarted from an oversupply of large panels and a stagnant smartphone market in 2019, has been hit with another compounding effect of COVID-19.

Supply/Demand

Chart 1 shows supply and demand for large glass display panels, which are used in TVs, PCs, and other displays >10 inches. In Q4 2017, there was an excess capacity of just 7%. That rose in 2019 with the production of 10.5G panels from Chinese companies BOE, CSOT, and Sakai. As a result, excess capacity increased to 16% in Q1 2019. Excess capacity decreased through the year to 13% in Q4 2019 as the industry recovered and purchases of large-area (55” and above) increased, according to The Information Network's report titled "OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions and Market Analysis."

It is important to note that while supply increased in Q4 2018-Q1 2019, demand dropped significantly, exasperating the oversupply. I estimate that LCD TVs increased 2% to 225 million units YoY while OLED TVs increased to 3 million units. Desktop PCs were flat YoY at 100 million units while notebook PCs decreased 2% to 156 million units.

Chart 1

Display Lithography Systems

These large panels are made on two different display plants. The 10.5G plant, mentioned above, process a motherglass with dimensions of 2,940 mm high x 3,370 mm wide. Each motherglass can be used to cut 6, 75” panels or 8, 65” panels.

A 7.5G motherglass can be used to cut 6, 47” panels and an 8.5G motherglass can be used to cut 6, 55” panels. Thus, depending on the ultimate TV screen size, display manufacturers will optimize the number of cuts and the size of the motherglass.

Chart 2 shows shipments of Nikon’s (OTCPK:NINOY) lithography tools for CY Q1 2017 through CY Q1 2020. The company makes lithography systems in three sizes and is the only company that makes systems to process 10.5G motherglass. Competitor Canon (CAJ) does not make 10.5G systems. The 5G/6G lithography system is used to process panels for smartphones.

Chart 2 shows that the drop in 7G/8G lithography systems, which peaked in Q3 2018 at 13 units, to none in Q1 2020. Equally important, 10.5G systems peaked in Q3 2019 at 7, but dropped to just 2 in Q1 2020.

Chart 2

AMAT's Display Revenues Correlate With Nikon's 10.5G Litho Sales

Applied Materials (AMAT) supplies deposition equipment used to form the backplane for LCD and OLED displays. While there are other technologies such as laser anneal for backplane processing from other equipment companies like AP Systems, they are only competitive for 7G/8G and 5G/6G motherglass.

For 10.5G motherglass, AMAT's deposition tools are the only ones capable of uniform thin film coating of glass this size. Nikon is the sole supplier of 10.5G lithography tools. According to Chart 2, the significant drop in Nikon's 10.5G system shipments, which should correlate with shipments of AMAT's 10.5G systems, does not bode well for AMAT revenues in 2020.

Investor Takeaway

This article shows that there is a direct correlation between supply, demand, equipment revenues, and material (glass) revenues. As a result of COVID-19, display demand will be flat YoY in 2019 at 209 million m2, following an increase of 3.9% in 2018. Supply will increase 1.7% in 2020 following an increase of 9.3% in 2019.

Demand for LCD TVs will also be flat YoY in 2020 at 160 million m2, while demand for OLED TVs will increase 32%. Table 1 summarizes YoY changes (note numbers are rounded).

Even before COVID-19, the display industry was faced with an oversupply, primarily brought on by the construction of 10.5G display plants in China to make motherglass for large TV panels. Applied Materials is the only company making deposition equipment for a 10.5G motherglass, while Nikon is the only company making a 10.5G lithography system. The drop in 10.5G lithography systems sold will translate to equipment revenues for AMAT.

In fact, the drop in 7G/8G and 5G/6G lithography systems according to Chart 2 are also headwinds, as AMAT competes with deposition systems for these size motherglass as well.

