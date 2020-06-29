Q2 new home sales outlook is likely to cause volatility in the stock, but the industry fundamentals are strong for long term success.

Introduction

PulteGroup (PHM) stock is up only 3.82% in the past year and remains about 30% lower than its February highs, despite the company's fundamentals being stronger than the pre-COVID period.

This article explains the strength in the company's fundamentals, its strong performance in 2020 so far and its relatively cheap valuation.

Background

PulteGroup has 863 active communities in 42 markets located throughout 23 states and has 6 reporting segments of business, separated by geographical region.

The company also had a healthy backlog at the end of Q1. Backlog represents orders for homes that have not yet closed. We can see a 20% increase in backlogs since Dec 2019, indicating strength in home buyer interest and healthy closing counts in the upcoming quarters.

Growing Demand for Homes

After years of moribund building activity, we observe some improvement during the last part of the decade. Home ownership rate increased last year for the first time since 2004, mainly driven by younger buyers who set on to purchase their first homes. Single-family home starts increased 2.9% for the 12 months ending in February, according to U.S. Census data.

Rising prices has been a challenge for most first-time home buyers. A lack of inventory has been a major price driving factor.

While new home sales have traditionally represented less than 15% of overall U.S. home sales (new and existing homes). Sales of new single-family houses climbed 16.6% in May from April. I anticipate progressive improvements, given the low interest rates.

Digitizing the Business

Home builders have quickly adopted technology to continue selling homes during the pandemic. We can see virtual tours and electronic contracts, to limit impact from the virus-driven lock downs.

Pictures and videos can be deceiving, but being new homes, the requirement to visit in-person will be lower than in the case of an existing home. I anticipate the company to leverage these more effectively in the years to come, since digital tours and contracting can be cost effective in the long term.

In May, the company announced plans to reduce its targeted overhead expense through a combination of layoffs, furloughs and other cost cutting initiatives, and expects to incur a second-quarter charge of about $10 million for severance and related expenses.

Historically Low Mortgage Rates

The 30-year mortgage rate at this time is at some of its lowest levels in the past decade. I am mindful that unemployment is on the rise at this time, and discretionary spending will be arrested if the situation continues. However, I believe renters would be more incentivized to own a home given these rates.

Also, as the work-from-home trend expands, individuals are more likely to move away from urban areas. With many companies announcing permanent work-from- home possibilities, the burden to stay closer to the workplace will be eased significantly.

Valuation

Home builders have been undervalued in comparison with the broader market since the financial crisis of 2008. That is consistent with the lower no. of home starts since the highs in the 2000-2005 period. Hence it wouldn't make sense to compare PulteGroup with the SP500 valuation and say home builders are undervalued.

Instead, it would make sense to compare home builders with each other and evaluate the growth in their closings, to determine a suitable valuation. (D.R. Horton (DHI), NVR Inc. (NVR), KB Homes (KBH), LGI Homes (LGIH) and Lennar Corporation (LEN).

I believe the company continues to trade in its lower range of PE over the years, despite fundamentals being strong for the housing market

Also, observing the recovery since the March lows, in my opinion, PulteGroup has not reached its former price range yet, and continues trading at a ~30% discount to its February highs. It is visible that other home builder stocks have recovered better.

In my opinion, with a more respectable EV/EBITDA multiple (in comparison with peer home builders), a potential near term target price of $45 is possible. Moreover, this target price is consistent with the company's price level in February.

I believe PulteGroup has performed well so far in 2020 and is well positioned to perform as well as any other leading new home builder and believe it to be a value opportunity for long term investors.

Dividend yields better than a savings account

To supplement cheap valuation, PulteGroup pays an $0.48 annual dividend, representing a ~1.5% annualized yield. PHM isn't a dividend play, but the dividend yields better than your average savings account.

Recent Sales Situation

Reports from the US Census Bureau reveal that new home sales in April were better than March by 0.6%, despite being lower YoY by 6%. However, May sales were 16% above April and 13% higher YoY. Based on these, I already see a good first 2 months of Q2 for new home builders.

Sales are counted when the contracts are signed. However, those don't immediately count as closings. May closings were depressed by the drop in contract signings in March and April, when lock downs were most severe.

There is a bearish sentiment towards home builders, due to KB Homes (KBH) reporting lower Q2 orders and higher cancellations.

With respect to cancellations, we ended the quarter with a substantial backlog of 5,800 buyers. With counties and city shut down and lay off furloughs and wage reductions intensified, we took a proactive approach to confirming the intentions and capabilities of our customers in backlog - Q2 Conference Call

Entry level home builder LGI Homes (LGIH) has so far sold more homes in YTD 2020 compared with last year. We do see a small decline in the months of April and May. Despite Q2 concerns, I think home builders are positioned to do well in the long term.

PulteGroup sold 5,373 home during the first quarter, a 16% YoY increase. Momentum has been strong since the start of the year. The pandemic has most likely disturbed the momentum, but historically low interest rates are likely prevent the momentum from fully fading away.

Conclusion

While I believe fundamentals are strong for home builders to grow in the near to long term. There are concerns such as a second wave of the coronavirus cases and job losses through layoffs due to permanent impact on businesses. Yet, the valuation of PulteGroup remains attractive at this time. I recommend PulteGroup to long term investors.

