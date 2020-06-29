Though the dilution did occur (which I detail herein), the trade was a disaster for me.

On June 1, 2020, I published an article laying out the reasons for which I was short Genius Brands International (GNUS); chief among them being the forthcoming tidal wave of stock dilution. I then promptly got run over by the stock! Though it's somewhat painful to re-live, I think it's worth reviewing my trade and mistakes as a real life example of the dangers of short-selling. I'll then spend the remainder of the article updating recent developments at the company.

Anatomy of a Bad Trade Despite Due Diligence Being Correct

The trade began as I saw keen interest in GNUS on message boards and the stock was at the top of the popularity changes at Robinhood, as shown in this graphic taken from my earlier article.

(screenshot taken by author 5/30/2020)

As I then read up on the company and learned of the massive forthcoming dilution, I studied the stock chart considering an entry point. Given that trade volume had been inordinately high for a few weeks and that the stock was at the top of the Robinhood list, I thought that investor interest had essentially peaked such that I just needed good price action to put on my short position.

Here is a chart of GNUS' price action at the time I wrote my article, I have added annotation showing where and why I got into the short position. As can be seen, the stock had traded for a few weeks with much, much higher volume than previously, and when the stock price shot up and then fell on May 28th on very heavy volume, I thought the stock was "broken". As a result I shorted with an average price of about $1.80.

(source)

The chart below shows what happened next, with my trade annotations. Notice that what on the chart above looks like a meaningful price spike, eventually ends up being nothing more than a blip! Over the next few days after I'd put on my short, the stock continued to rise, eventually shooting up to as high as $11.73! I was forced to cover a substantial portion of my short at prices in the $7's and $8's; with the consequence that now even if the stock were to trade down to $0 (which it won't), I've guaranteed a large loss on the trade. And this doesn't even count borrow fees that I've had to pay for the privilege of being run over!

(source)

Lessons Learned

Trying to make some lemonade of my trading lemons, I've taken away three trading lessons from the debacle which may be of some use to others.

Position sizing. Position sizing is critical and in the case of this trade I actually considered myself to have taken a conservative, i.e. very manageable, position size. I could have comfortably seen the stock double on me and even a triple was within the planned scope. But a greater than six-fold increase forced me to stop out near the eventual highs. When there are plenty of ideas available, as is the case in the current market environment, taking much smaller positions in each is probably the wisest course of action. Waiting for the catalyst event. In my article, referring to the forthcoming launch of the Kartoon Channel!, I wrote somewhat cavalierly that "the catalyst event -- which should see a sell the news reaction -- is two weeks away." The implication was that the catalyst was very near, so the trade should work out in a reasonable amount of time. And in my defense, I thought, for the reasons mentioned above, that interest in the stock had already peaked. But in retrospect, the much safer trade would have been to put the short on the day before the event. Even if that didn't maximize the potential gain, there would have been next to no potential for a multi-day run against me. I will be much better about this in the future. Shorting is difficult. The final takeaway is simply that shorting is very difficult. In particular, when a short goes against you, your account is going down, while the liability of the short is increasing. This doesn't happen with long positions, as a losing position becomes a smaller part of a declining portfolio. There's an allure to being a contrarian, but the dangers of shorting can't be overstated, even if one implements the other lessons learned.

GNUS Update

Current Share Count and Future Dilution

In a previous section heading, I included the idea that my due diligence was correct. What I was alluding to is that there has indeed been a deluge of dilution, and still more to come. A form S-3 filed with the SEC on June 26, 2020 to register 59,523,812 new shares has some of the gory details.

There is so much dilution, that I'm quoting the S-3 but with heavy elision to condense it. See the link above to get the full text. (All emphasis mine)

March 2020 Secured Convertible Note and Warrant Private Placement On March 11, 2020, we entered into the March 2020 SPA with certain accredited investors (each an “Investor” and collectively, the “Investors”) pursuant to which we agreed to sell and issue (1) the Secured Convertible Notes to the Investors in the aggregate principal amount of $13,750,000 and $11,000,000 funding amount (reflecting an original issue discount of $2,750,000) and (2) warrants to purchase 65,476,190 shares of our common stock, exercisable for a period of five years at an initial exercise price of $0.26 per share (the “Warrants”), for consideration consisting of ((i)) a cash payment of $7,000,000, and (ii)) full recourse cash secured promissory notes payable by the Investors to the Company (each, an “Investor Note” and collectively, the “Investor Notes”) in the principal amount of $4,000,000 (the “Investor Notes Principal”) (collectively, the “March 2020 Financing”). Andy Heyward, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, participated as an Investor and invested $1,000,000 in connection with the March 2020 Financing, all of which was paid at the closing and not pursuant to an Investor Note. The Special Equities Group, LLC, a division of Bradley Woods & Co. LTD, acted as placement agent and received warrants to purchase 6,547,619 shares at an exercise price of $0.26 per share (the “Placement Agent Warrants”). The Company agreed to hold a stockholder meeting to approve the issuance of shares of our common stock. Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Secured Convertible Notes and the Warrants, the Company agreed that the following would apply or become effective only following Stockholder Approval: (1) the conversion price of the Secured Convertible Notes would be reduced to $0.21 per share and may be further reduced to any amount and for any period of time deemed appropriate by the board of directors of the Company, (2) the exercise price of the Warrants would be immediately reduced to $0.21 per share and may be further reduced to any amount and for any period of time deemed appropriate by the board of directors of the Company, (4) existing warrant holders that participated in the Financing (representing warrants to purchase an aggregate of 8,715,229 shares of our common stock) would have their existing warrants’ exercise prices reduced to $0.21 On May 15, 2020, the Company received the necessary Stockholder Approval in connection with the Nasdaq proposals described above. On June 23, 2020, the Investors prepaid the Investor Notes and converted all of the Notes into an aggregate of 59,523,812 shares of our common stock. In connection with such agreement to prepay the Investor Notes and convert all of the Notes into shares of our common stock, we agreed to file this registration statement covering the resale of such shares. March 2020 Securities Purchase Agreement On March 22, 2020, a registered direct offering by the Company directly to the March Investors, an aggregate of 4,000,000 shares of our common stock, at an offering price of $0.2568 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 million before deducting offering expenses. May 2020 Securities Purchase Agreements On May 7, 2020, a registered direct offering by the Company directly to the May 7th Investors, an aggregate of 8,000,000 shares of our common stock, at an offering price of $0.35 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $2.8 million before deducting offering expenses. On May 8, 2020, a registered direct offering by the Company directly to the May 8th Investors, an aggregate of 12,000,000 shares of our common stock, at an offering price of $0.454 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $5.448 million before deducting offering expenses. On May 18, 2020, a registered direct offering by the Company directly to the May 18th Investors, an aggregate of 7,500,000 shares of our common stock, at an offering price of $1.20 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $9.0 million before deducting offering expenses (the “May 18th Registered Offering”). On May 28, 2020, a registered direct offering by the Company directly to the May 28th Investors, an aggregate of 20,000,000 shares of our common stock, at an offering price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million before deducting offering expenses (the “May 28th Registered Offering”).

Thus the company raised a substantial amount of cash but essentially valued the company at much less than $0.50 a share, and even re-priced a number of instruments down from $0.26 to $0.21. Moreover there are still 74M warrants outstanding with strike prices of $0.21.

The share count currently looks like this, but will continue to expand rapidly as warrants are exercised.

Data by YCharts

And lest one thought that the note buyers were long term investors -- highly confident in GNUS' stellar future -- here is how many shares they're selling, versus how many they are holding on to:

(source)

Given that the company and its institutional investors have a better handle on the company's proper valuation than do retail investors, I adduce these transactions as further evidence supporting my previous sub $0.50 stock price target.

Kartoon Channel! Launched

The Kartoon Channel! launched as expected. It's too early to get final Google Search result data for the period since the launch, but early indications are that any buzz the channel may have had has already waned:

(source, dotted line is with incomplete data)

Update on Llama Llama

LLama is one of the more prominent properties in GNUS' portfolio, one to which they ascribe great hope (see my previous article). So it's interesting to note that:

The amount paid for a season by Netflix was less than $3M and Llama Llama is unlikely to be renewed for a third season based not only on the company's silence on the topic, but also on the fact that the renewal for season 2 came by June 19, 2019.

Again, this emphasizes the discrepancy of GNUS' market valuation relative to its content library and franchises.

New Offering On Track

The best news for GNUS is that its STAN LEE'S SUPERHERO KINDERGARTEN is said to be on track for a Q1, 2021 release. The company released this video hyping those who are involved in its production.

Updated Robinhood Holdings

Finally, I leave you with the current Robinhood holdings, which shows a decline since the launch of the Kartoon Channel! This again affirms my earlier lesson regarding waiting for a catalyst event before acting.

(source)

Disclosure: I am/we are short GNUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.