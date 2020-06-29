Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) has been a stock that has been out of favor for a few years now, as it has fallen 90% since 2017. The company released Q1 earnings June 25, and the stock rocketed up almost 30% on the news. To me, this is the official launch of the turnaround. The stock has been stuck in an ugly downtrend for 3.5-years and has finally broken it. COVID-19 has cost the company millions, but it has also helped drive traffic to their stores in these uncertain times due to being a testing site. As the second wave starts to move across America, testing is going to increase, which should continue to drive traffic into stores as the company strives to become profitable again over the next few years.

How Were The Earnings?

The stock didn't explode almost 30% just because it was a sunny day (at least where I was). The stock exploded on the earnings release Thursday morning. They are nowhere near out of the woods, but this was a good start to a potential turnaround story. Some of the highlights from the earnings call include:

All data from the earnings press release

Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.34

Revenue of $6.03B, a beat by $420M. Up over 12% year over year. Strong growth in both Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services Segments

Q1 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations of $107.4M, compared to $110.3M a year ago

COVID-19 had a $30M net negative impact on Q1 Adjusted EBITDA

They saw a net loss of $72.7M. That's a 26.8% year-over-year improvement

Expects to generate positive free cash flow in 2021

Even though the company saw a $30M negative impact because of COVID-19, there is no doubt the panic-buying of toilet paper, general cleaning products, sanitizers, and wipes helped carry the growth in revenue. Now, don't be fooled, Rite Aid isn't going to turn into a growth monster by any means. It is what it is, a retail drug store. But, as you can see below, after falling off a cliff in 2017, there appears to be some stabilization. As long as they can continue to grow revenue, the stock price should follow.

The real "growth" over the next few years should be in earnings as the company tracks down profitability. The company has a very volatile history when it comes to earnings. This isn't something shareholders like to see. Pair that with negative earnings and you can see why the stock is down almost 90% since 2017. What is encouraging is the trend that we are seeing and analysts are predicting. If the earnings can get back to positive numbers in 2022 or 2023, this would be very good news.

Rite Aid has seen an increase in traffic due to being a site for COVID-19 testing. This is good news because it means more bodies in the door, but it may also deter healthy people from visiting for fear of falling ill. Being a go-to for some of the sanitation products as mentioned above has also really helped sales increase. This has helped online sales as well.

What Challenges Do They Face?

Looking forward, all guidance was pulled due to COVID-19. This is on par with most companies across almost all sectors. The uncertainty makes it very hard to predict but is also an easy out to reduce the shock and awe if they so happen to miss on earnings. As mentioned earlier, they are expecting to generate positive free cash flow in 2021. To stay fiscally responsible, they are also cutting capital expenditures from $350M to $275M.

Acute Prescription volume is a concern for the company. They have seen a decline due to COVID-19. This is mostly caused by a decrease in surgeries and general doctor visits. This should bounce back now that surgeries are starting to happen across the country at higher rates again. A second wave may have an impact here as well, though.

The balance sheet isn't the prettiest out there, but the company keeps working to try and improve it, like the debt exchange offer that came out with earnings. Their debt to equity ratio is extremely high right now. This will obviously improve quite drastically as the company edges closer to becoming profitable again.

What Does The Price Say?

I know, in the past, I have talked about how much more important horizontal price lines are, but this does not mean trends are to be ignored. The trend is always your friend. Rite Aid has been headed south since 2017. The stock still has a long way to go before we're talking about a new high, but the break of the 3.5-year trend is a positive start.

Looking above, we can see that we have bumped up against this line quite a bit in the past 6 months, and today, we smashed through it on a 27% day due to Q1 earnings. This could be confirmation that the bottom is in, at least for now. A couple days of confirmation next week will really go into solidifying the beginning of a new trend.

Looking more at horizontal price lines, we can see what may be in store for the stock in the near future. Looking below, we can see that the bottom that was in has support dating back to the financial crisis in 2008-2009. We did not get quite this low last summer, but there was solid support there if we did. If we manage to break through the $5.35 level, I would look for the stock to touch the previous lows.

As for where I think we are more likely to head, given the break of the downtrend, I am looking for around $29.00 for a short-term price target. Looking back, we can see this level supported the price in the early 2000s, and has been resistance multiple times since. This is almost 80% from where we are today, and that's after an almost 30% single-day increase. It's safe to say that I am bullish on Rite Aid.

Looking below, we can see why Rite Aid has been on my watch list for a little while now. We have this almost perfect triangle that has formed over the last 6 months, including one fake each way. This only confirms why I think we could see some explosive moves coming out of Rite Aid.

I picked shares up this morning on the earnings release at $14.59. I would expect some selling to take place Friday morning, which could be a buying opportunity before it gets picked up and carried forward on Monday. If that doesn't happen, then the stock will continue to rip forward towards $18.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is still work to be done, but Rite Aid has performed very well, given the current global crisis that isn't going away anytime soon. Being a testing site is turning out to be a net benefit, for now. We will see if that continues as the case count in the United States continues to increase. Technically, the stock has broken out of an ugly 3.5-year downtrend and looks to continue to push higher. I am long RAD as the turnaround finally gets underway. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.