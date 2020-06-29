Further Consolidation In Mall REITs Looks Inevitable

It has been a brutal half-decade for mall REITs. The 2020 pandemic-induced recession is accelerating valuation declines that were already in place. The long-established trend of accelerating e-commerce has collided with a separate trend of increasingly leveraged retailers. This is resulting in a wave of bankruptcy that will reduce the store counts and restructure balance sheets back to sustainable levels.

But physical retail will still exist, malls will find ways to adapt and some of these are already in process ( see article here on some ways this is happening). In a similar manner to its tenants, the mall owners will need to adapt and innovate. They will also require large resources to re-purpose anchor spaces, and develop surrounding areas to build better destinations. All of this will require money, and resources are not available to all REITs at the moment, increasing the urgency to do something.

The mall REIT industry is already shrinking and will need to shrink further. As revenues decline, operating leverage starts to work in reverse and fixed overhead costs reduce margins faster than sales. This situation almost naturally calls for consolidation, and some consolidation is already starting to happen. Looking at the industry composition, there are two REITs that are potential targets, Macerich (MAC) and Taubman (TCO) and two others, Simon Property Group (SPG), and Brookfield´s GGP (private) that are potential acquirers.

The tree REITs are regarded widely as being the highest quality operators. They own almost exclusively A-rated malls. Together with these three, another relevant player which is Brookfield´s General Growth Properties. GGP was taken private by Canadian private equity operator Brookfield in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008. Given the nature of its owner, it is likely a consolidation opportunity is under study as well for GGP.

The first successful deal in this direction happened in February of this year, with Simon signing an agreement to acquire TCO for $3.6 Bln in cash. Given how things have developed since February, SPG is now trying to terminate this deal. The underlying intent may be to renegotiate to a lower acquisition price, it’s not possible to know for sure. However, conditions are ripe for combinations and this initial action is proof. Simon was the early mover, note it also tried to acquire Macerich (MAC) in 2018 but failed.

With regard to relative size, SPG is about 4x the size of the other two REITs combined. Underscoring its dominant position in the sector.

Data by YCharts

The fundamentals:

The following table is a compilation of data points from the respective 10-Ks. Significant deterioration is expected in these fundamentals in the next few months. The point here is to look at the relative performance of each "coming into" the crisis. Because we are focusing on A-rated malls, most KPIs are similar; rent per squared foot, occupancy, and average mall size, for instance. The smaller REITs have better sales per squared foot (over $800), but higher gearing as well. This makes them especially vulnerable targets during a recession.

With regard to productivity, it is worthwhile to note that despite all the bankruptcy news and the retail apocalypse commentary, the fundamentals were not bad as of year-end 2019. Occupancy has held up well and at the same time sales per square foot has remained elevated. This underscores the theory that class-A malls are in a far more sustainable position than others.

The bottom part of the preceding table shows a very simplified valuation analysis. It takes incoming rent - excluding maintenance revenues - and divides it by an assumed cap-rate (or discount rate in perpetuity) of 7.5%. There is no science behind this discount rate. In this case it represents about 700 bps over risk-free rate. The resulting implied equity value of each REIT is in all three cases much higher than current market cap (see below).

Data by YCharts

Unless one of the smaller REITs faces actual distress, I don’t believe a deal at current prices can be accomplished. The target board of directors or shareholders would not approve. A more reasonable price is the one calculated in the table above using the assumed cap-rate. This method yielded - for the targets - $7 Bln valuation for MAC and $4 Bln valuation for TCO. In the case of TCO this is very close to the $3.6 Bln offered by SPG. Note that the Simon deal was for 80% of the equity, implying $4.5 Bln for 100% of the REIT. This actual transaction validates the cap-rate used for this group, at least in a pre-pandemic condition.

The market cap for TCO is too high. It should be trading below the value for MAC, given my estimates above and its smaller size. However, its value is elevated by the prospect of litigation outcome forcing SPG to follow through with its purchase. That is, merger arbitrage funds are holding TCO stock with a view of the deal being enforced through litigation or renegotiated at a lower price - but not scrapped.

Consolidation scenario:

The following table lists some potential savings (or synergies) from consolidating the three entities into one. An outcome like this may not be probable, but it is also not impossible. Simon owns 200 out of the total 276 total units (and the total is about 20% of all US malls). This would not be massive concentration. I believe SPG has the balance sheet to come up with a $11 Bln price for the other two. Or a combination of cash and shares may help finance the acquisitions.

Assumed purchase Price - $7 Bln for MAC and $4 Bln for TCO $11,000 m Savings and other synergies: Savings on interest expenses (50bps on $ 8 Bln) $40 m/yr Savings on headcount and office lease (one HQ) $40 m/yr Savings on C-Suite $15 m/yr Savings on compliance (three public entities into one) $10 m/yr Savings on board of directors (three boards become one) $5 m/yr Rent increases from bargaining power (150bps) $90 m/yr Total: $200 m/yr Incremental value of synergies at 12x FFO multiple $2.4 Bln

The increased FFO from $200m in savings and improvements translates to about $2.4 Bln of incremental value. This amount seems attractive enough (more than 20% of assumed purchase price). Granted, some of these assumptions may be off. There is not enough granularity in disclosures to avoid using rough estimates. The reader may adjust this $200 m/yr up or down, as desired. On the other hand, the $11 Bln price may be too high, representing almost 3x current market cap of TCO and MAC combined. A lower price would make the case for consolidation much more attractive.

Conclusion:

Out of the three public REITs, only Simon is in a position to be acquisitive at the moment and is already showing strong inclinations to exercise this optionality. Even assuming a significant premium to currently depressed valuations, potential synergies seem to be strong enough to entice consolidation in the industry going forward. Brookfield´s GGP is an unknown quantity, it may be contemplating something similar; or it may not. But its mere existence may spur Simon into further action.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.