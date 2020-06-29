Image source

Apparel retailer and wholesaler HanesBrands (HBI) has had a rough go of it in the past few years. A slew of acquisitions meant to boost growth simply haven’t, and the company’s share price has reflected that reality. The COVID-19-related shutdowns across the US this year haven’t done any favors for HanesBrands either, and the stock is well off of its pre-crisis highs.

Still, HanesBrands pays an enormous dividend and according to my work, the dividend looks safe. Further, if we look out into 2021 and beyond, when results should normalize, HanesBrands is very cheap. This combination makes it worth a look on the long side for investors that want high levels of income, and are value-seekers.

2020 will be tough, but brighter days are ahead

HanesBrands has 229 of its own stores in the US, and it is a wholesaler to a wide variety of other retailers that sell Hanes products on their shelves. The company is therefore quite beholden to foot traffic and retail spending for consumers to buy its products.

Thus, when COVID-19-related shutdowns hit, Hanes saw its revenue plummet. Q1 sales declined 17% thanks to these shutdowns, and Q2 promises to be worse for the same reason. However, the company reckons sales would have grown by 1.6% in Q1 were it not for the impact of COVID-19, currency impacts, and divestitures. In other words, things aren’t quite as bad as they would seem on the surface.

That’s a good thing because on the surface, it’s pretty ugly, as we can see above. Revenue is expected to fall ~19% this year after Q1’s decline and what is certain to be a terrible Q2. However, into next year, we should see a rebound that should help normalize results, at least somewhat.

The boost for 2021’s top line is expected to be about 10%, so nowhere near all of projected top line losses for this year, but a strong start. The thing is that I think this actually works in the favor of the bulls because expectations are so low, and HanesBrands has been a perennial underperformer. That is why the valuation is so low and why the expected rebound is so small next year relative to declines for this year. That leaves room for an upside surprise, or at the very least, makes it easier for the company to hit expectations.

The same sort of story is true on the earnings front, as we can see below.

Unsurprisingly, earnings are taking a nosedive this year. Current estimates are for $0.67 in EPS for 2020, and $1.31 for next year. These are down from $1.76 last year so the declines are sizable to say the least. However, given how far the stock has fallen and the size of the dividend yield, I think this level of earnings is more than enough to warrant buying the stock.

The dividend looks safe, and the stock is cheap

I realize that turnaround stories and companies that are struggling generally trade with cheap multiples for a reason. After all, investors will pay a lot more for a proven winner than an underdog that is trying to figure out how to become a winner. Still, HanesBrands, in my view, can continue to pay the dividend and is priced for a larger earnings decline than appears to be the case right now.

Below, we have HanesBrands’ cash from operations, capex, and free cash flow from the past three years, as well as estimates for this year and next, all in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

HanesBrands is a very capex-light business, which means that when it produces earnings, its free cash flow conversion is outstanding. This company has a $3.6 billion market capitalization right now and has produced at least $560 million in FCF for the past three years, with estimates for next year right at that same amount.

Even this year, the company is slated to hit $238 million in FCF despite plummeting revenue and profits. The upshot of this is that HanesBrands can use this cash to return to shareholders, buy back stock, or pay down some of its ample debt load.

This is critical because the main reason I like HanesBrands right now is the yield. The company continues to declare its 15-cent per share quarterly dividend, which is good for a strong current yield of nearly 6%. With the broader market at about a third of that level, and risk-free rates near zero, that’s a very attractive source of income.

The dividend costs just over $200 million annually, so under normal circumstances, the company produces roughly twice the amount of cash it needs to keep the dividend flowing to shareholders. This year will be different, but there should be enough cash to maintain the payout, especially considering the $1+ billion of cash and liquidity the company has available to it. Thus, I think the yield is safe with the caveat that if the economy is shut down again due to a second wave of COVID-19, all bets are off.

With the stock trading at just 8 times below-trend earnings for next year, I think HanesBrands not only offers an attractive yield, but a low-risk valuation as well. The stock was valued with mid-teens earnings multiples for much of the past decade, but the earnings growth profile was stronger then. Thus, I don’t expect a PE ratio of 15 or something like that anytime soon, but 11 or 12 is quite reasonable. That offers significant upside for bulls while downside should be limited with the current forward multiple of 8.

When you couple the multiple with the nearly-6% yield, I see HanesBrands as an attractive stock. There aren’t many places to get a 5.7% yield and a value multiple, but HanesBrands has them both. The principal risk is that the reopening of the economy doesn’t goes as planned, but I see some of that risk priced in already with the low earnings multiple. If you can look past that, you get a 5.7% yield and some meaningful potential for upside in the valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.