How To Beat The Next Black Swan

In the article below, I provide 5 reasons why we might be shifting from a secular period of disinflation to a secular period of rising inflation.

After 40 years of disinflation and falling yields, inflation simply isn't in the vernacular for most investors.

In simplistic terms, a 'black swan' event occurs when everyone is looking to their left, but then get hit from the right.

Over my investing career, I've witnessed three black swan events:

1) In 1999, most investors thought the Internet had created a new paradigm for revenue-less companies. Since cash flows were nonexistent for many Internet companies, valuations were based on eyeballs and untapped potential. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Internet stocks collapsed.

2) In 2005/6/7, most people thought houses were a sure thing. Everyone was buying and flipping "McMansions", and assets, in general, benefited from an economy that could do no wrong. Then, it all unraveled and the financial system collapsed.

3) In 2019, we had the greatest economy ever, according to some. Unemployment was at record lows as stocks approached all-time highs. There was no reason for the longest expansion on record to end. Then, COVID-19 hit.

During each of these examples, most of the population was looking left, but then got sucker-punched from the right.

The next black swan

I believe there is a significant probability that inflation is the next black swan to hit investors.

I don't necessarily think inflation will inevitably lead to a fast collapse in asset prices, although it could. Instead, inflation could simply erode the real value of stocks and bonds over the course of a decade or two. However, as we saw during the last three black swan events when models don't explicitly account for a major change in thinking crashes can occur.

Currently, models don't account for inflation because nobody is expecting it in any significant way. Inflation expectations for the next 30 years are below 2%. The blue line in the chart below illustrates Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's model of current expectations as of June 20, 2020. After 40 years of disinflation and falling yields, inflation simply isn't in the vernacular for most investors.

Think about this for a second: an inflation rate of 4% would be more than double expectations over a 30-year horizon. It also happens to be more than double the yield on a 30-year US Treasury bond.

Consider the broad implications if inflation were to more than double. Inflation is a key component of time value calculations, as it is part of the rate used to discount future cash flows. Valuations could head south.

Given that average inflation in the US between 1913 and 2013 was 3.2%, a 4% inflation rate doesn't require a stretch of the imagination. Now, consider the broad implications if inflation hit 6%, 8%, 10%. It could be devastating.

Why was inflation so elusive after the Global Financial Crisis?

Between 1980 and today, much of the Western world has experienced secular disinflation. Central bank credibility, growing computing power, improved telecommunications, the Internet, automation, and the offshoring of manufacturing helped drive productivity growth and keep prices low.

People expected this to change as the Global Financial Crisis ripped apart the economy in 2009 and central banks supported the financial system with a wide range of programs. Central bank balance sheets exploded, as they opened the discount window to a wide range of assets held by banks. At that time, many predicted this would be inflationary. They were wrong.

What actually happened was liquidity became trapped in the financial system. The banks were saved and strengthened, but money supply never expanded like many expected.

In addition, at that time, trade relations with China were comparatively strong. The Walmart-ization of America meant imported goods from China helped to keep prices low. Coupled with falling housing prices, US inflation remained subdued.

I believe today might be different.

Why inflation now?

There are five broad trends pointing to higher inflation in the near future:

1. End of China deflationary subsidy: Trade relations with China were already deteriorating leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to bring manufacturing jobs back to America.

COVID-19 only accelerated this trend, as key supply chain dependencies became vulnerable, highlighting the need for domestic production. While I don't anticipate all manufacturing to magically move back to North America, it is clear the tides are turning. What's more, as China's economic dominance grows and it gains military confidence, a cold war between America and China will only worsen trade relations. America wishes to retain its dominant position in geopolitics, which invariably means keeping China down.

As trade relations deteriorate, the American consumer will benefit less from cheap overseas labor. Bringing manufacturing jobs back to America means higher input costs and prices.

2. Monetization of government debt: Since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis, once unthinkable monetary and fiscal policies are now commonplace. Without necessarily expressly stating this as policy, many central banks around the world are effectively monetizing government debt. While this alone might not necessarily be inflation, as much government spending simply fills a hole left by the private sector (and gets trapped in the banking system), debt monetization opens the door to more political forces driving monetary policy (and money supply) decisions.

At a time when government tax revenues are cratering due to the COVID-19 economic crisis, it becomes increasingly likely that additional spending as the crisis drags on must be covered by more debt and debt monetization.

3. Helicopter money: What's unique about fiscal spending and debt monetization during the COVID-19 economic catastrophe is that we just got a sampling of helicopter money (aka MMT or UBI). Rather than push money through the traditional (and largely ineffective) monetary policy transmission mechanisms, governments around the world immediately reacted to the COVID-19 crisis by putting money directly into the hands of consumers and businesses.

Indeed, bank balances and the savings rate have skyrocketed as it is now individuals - rather than financial institutions - that are hoarding cash. However, unlike financial institutions, individuals will spend the money as lockdowns ease, forcing the money into the economy.

At the moment, this helicopter money isn't inflationary. It is simply filling a hole. The problem with these programs is they are politically difficult to reverse once started, even if the programs eventually become inflationary.

4. Implicit guarantee backing corporate bond market: In addition to sending cash and wage subsidies to individuals and businesses, the US Treasury - in partnership with the Federal Reserve - has now created special purpose vehicles to buy commercial debt. In effect, this provides a ceiling to bond yields, not because they are suddenly great credits but because someone is willing to buy at any cost.

This incentivizes financial institutions to lend to otherwise unworthy companies. In contrast to during the Global Financial Crisis when central bank money remained trapped in the banking system, money is flowing to the private sector.

Over the course of two months, commercial and industrial loans have grown by almost $1 trillion. To put this into perspective, it took almost 8 years for the last $1 trillion in commercial and industrial loans to be created. It is with this lending and government debt monetization that new money is created and enters the economic system inflating the money supply.

5. Growing political control over money creation: Implicit in some of my previous points is that fiscal and monetary mechanisms are becoming increasingly intertwined. We are headed in a direction where it is becoming increasingly politically acceptable and beneficial to simply give money to the population. Moreover, the special purpose vehicles used to support the commercial loan market - while funded by the Federal Reserve - are owned and operated by the US Treasury. We haven't crossed the Rubicon yet, but the temptation to use 'free' money for political purposes exists today. Politicians are not known for resisting temptation, and once we head down that path it is very difficult - and increasingly painful - to reverse course.

Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, however, hyperinflation is often a political phenomenon. I'm not pulling the hyperinflation alarm, but my point is once politicians get more control over the money supply inflation can easily surpass traditional levels.

Show me the money

Money is entering the economy at unprecedented speed, as shown by the two charts below. The first shows the absolute level of M1 money stock going vertical over the past couple months. M1 has increased by roughly $1 trillion over the past couple months - something that took about 5 years to achieve previously.

M1 includes funds that are readily accessible for spending. M1 consists of: (1) currency outside the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve Banks, and the vaults of depository institutions; (2) traveler's checks of nonbank issuers; (3) demand deposits; and (4) other checkable deposits, which consist primarily of negotiable order of withdrawal accounts at depository institutions and credit union share draft accounts. M1 is probably the closest proxy for cash ready to be used for consumption.

More striking is the rate of change in M1 money stock. The current M1 growth is the highest on record, reaching 34% year over year growth in May. As a reminder, we are only in the early stages of the COVID-19 economic disaster. While the economy may be rising, it will support government for years.

Many might look at these money supply growth charts and argue that money velocity is too low for inflation to occur. What they forget, however, is that a) money supply growth can overwhelm the lack of velocity and b) velocity can change. The chart below shows M1 money velocity over 6 decades. What you'll notice is money velocity spent much of the time rising.

America right now lacks the productivity growth to absorb such increases in the money supply. Therefore, once the deflationary gap is filled, much of the credit growth and debt monetization is potentially inflationary.

Looking forward

I could be wrong. That comes with the territory when trying to predict a black swan. Black swans are unpredictable and, therefore, unverifiable by most measures.

It is reasonable for people to expect low inflation to continue. Most of us under 50 have ever experienced is a gentle decline of inflationary pressures. The disinflation (and corollary decline in yields) over the past 40 years has created the ultimate tailwind for all risk assets. It is unreasonable to quickly accept anything much different. Yet, this is what makes it such a critical risk to protect against. Nobody is expecting it, so if inflation rises materially, it could create an economic disaster and massive transfer of wealth from savers to borrowers.

Consider this: Immediately preceding the secular disinflation of the past four decades was a 25-year period of rising inflation. In 1955, if you told someone the 10yr US Treasury yield would eventually hit over 14%, would they have believed you? Yet, it got so bad that by the time 1980 came along, the whole world would have laughed at the thought of a traditional 60/40 portfolio. Investing was dead. Now, imagine telling someone in 1980 that the 10yr US Treasury yield would eventually hit a low of 32bps. As you can see, "reality" is shaped on evidence and experience. So, I wouldn't expect inflation to be the consensus view right now.

US Inflation Rate

What worked during the last inflationary period?

If inflation remains reasonably controlled and rises very gradually, I wouldn't be surprised if some equities did well in such an environment. Asset-heavy industrials - like GM (GM), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Exxon (XOM) or Canadian National Railway (CNI) - might do well as their ROA rises in an inflationary environment.

Other companies that might also do well are ones that can easily pass rising costs to their customers. These could be companies in oligopolistic positions selling highly inelastic goods. Companies like BCE (BCE), Altria (MO), and Duke Energy (DUK) come to mind.

Unfortunately, this plan of attack might stop working if inflation rises even higher or becomes unpredictable. If that were to occur, fewer companies would be able to keep up. This coupled with rising discount rates would pressure all risk assets. The 1970s resemble such an era.

During the 1970s, stocks and bonds were among the worst-performing asset classes. I dug up the chart below from Salomon Inc. breaking down the best-performing assets during the stagflationary 1970s. During this period, real assets outperformed financial assets.

Putting into action

For many investors, protecting and profiting from a change in the inflation tide requires the addition of assets that tend to be underrepresented in typical portfolios. While it might be easy to buy exposure to real assets like oil, gold, and silver via individual stocks or ETFs, the allocation decisions require some careful thought.

For example, investing in oil isn't as simple as buying the United States Oil Fund (USO). Oil commodity ETFs like USO buy futures contracts, subjecting unitholders to the nuances of the futures curve. The negative roll yield created by an oil futures curve in contango makes this an undesirable option for buy-and-hold investors. Instead, I'd choose an ETF that holds energy producers like Vanguard Energy Index ETF (VDE) or Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE).

In contrast, investors can get exposure to a precious metal's spot price by owning the physical metal (i.e. by purchasing bars and coins) or via an ETF that holds physical bullion. While I recognize some of the concerns about gold ETFs, they still play a role as a more liquid exposure to a real asset. Some precious metals ETFs to consider include SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), iShares Gold Trust (IAU), Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), and Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

While the actual percentage allocation to real assets is highly dependent on personal circumstances (e.g. risk tolerance, time horizon) I think over the next decade investors might benefit from allocating 10-20% of their portfolios to real assets.

At a minimum, investors should remain vigilant about watching for inflationary signals if they are to protect and profit from the next black swan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO, LMT, SGOL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice. Please contact a registered investment professional to discuss your personal financial circumstances. While every effort was made to ensure accuracy, the information in this article contains no warranties with regards to accuracy.