Although the pandemic brings certain risks, the downtrend in office visits and elective procedures more than compensates for COVID related costs.

I find myself in a bit of a predicament. My area of expertise is dividend growth stocks. As an investor, I travel the buy and hold, slow but sure road to investment success.

While Cigna Corporation (CI) is technically a dividend bearing stock, a yield of .02% does not warrant my interest. However, capital gains are of importance to me, and bulls believe Cigna will outperform the market.

Of course, there is also a bear side to Cigna's story.

This, however, is not open to debate: Cigna's business has grown rapidly over the last decade. The following chart testifies to the increase in revenues over the years.

Source: Metrics from Macrotrends/Chart by Author

You might note that the year 2019 is missing. That is due to last year's tremendous growth in revenues to $153,566,000,000, more than triple 2018's sum.

So why is the stock trading nearly 20% below its 52 week high?

Naysayers will point to the specter of Medicare for All, a degree of client concentration risk, the recent loss of the company's largest PBM customer, Anthem (ANTM), integration risk associated with the company's acquisition of Express Scripts, and headwinds associated with the COVID crisis.

Bulls view the coronavirus developments as net neutral and praise a variety of initiatives and developments that should lead to a bright future for investors.

Pandemic Problems

The Department of Health and Human Services ruled that testing for coronavirus is an essential health benefit. Consequently, insurers must cover the costs.

Bloomberg estimated the price of commercial tests will range between $50 and $100. Assuming $100 per test and that 10% of the population is tested, we arrive at a system wide cost of approximately $3.1 billion.

Obviously, Cigna would not bear the entire burden. While testing and treatment related to COVID will be a drag on providers revenues, those costs are more than offset by other developments.

The pandemic caused the cancellation of many elective procedures resulting in fewer claims. In turn, this leads to a profit boost for insurers.

For example, HCA Healthcare (HCA), the largest for-profit hospital operator in the US, reported a 70% drop in outpatient surgeries and a 30% decline in inpatient admissions compared to last year.

Employers reported a 30% to 40% reduction in healthcare uses, not including visits related to COVID-19.

...testing is a drop in the bucket compared to all the surgeries that didn't happen... Ben Isgur, PwC's Health Research Institute,

Another COVID related concern is workforce reductions of companies that are clients of Cigna's. Approximately 85% of Cigna's customers are large employers. Management stated only half of employer layoffs result in benefit disruption, implying companies anticipate a return of those workers.

Growth Initiatives

Cigna teamed with Oscar Health to launch an initiative, Cigna + Oscar, designed to provide healthcare insurance for small businesses. Initially, the program will be offered in Atlanta, San Francisco, and in the four principal cities of Tennessee.

A study determined over 50% of small businesses are considering changing their insurer by 2021. The two companies plan to share risk equally under a reinsurance agreement.

The firms also project a potential market of 500,000 new small businesses launched each year.

Cigna announced a plan to introduce its Affordable Care Act coverage to include counties in Kansas, South Florida and Utah, and an expansion of coverage in Tennessee and Virginia. The company currently offers exchange plans in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The company is also working to expand its Medicare Advantage health plan to 37 additional counties (the plan is currently offered in 260 counties in 16 states). Management projects this initiative will result in a 14% increase in the company's Medicare Advantage footprint.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Cigna will also provide individual PPO Medicare Advantage plans in 43 counties across 8 states in 2020.

Management also has plans to cross-sell services from its PBM to its managed care business, and vice versa, resulting in new revenue streams from existing clients.

The Divestiture of Group Disability

Cigna will sell its group life and disability insurance unit to New York Life Insurance for $6.3 billion. Although the divestiture will result in the loss of revenues, management stated that $3 billion will be devoted to share repurchases designed to offset that loss.

The deal is expected to close in Q3 of this year. The remainder of the sale proceeds will be used to pay down debt associated with the company's acquisition of Express Scripts.

Express Scripts

In 2018, the company acquired Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM). To state the acquisition was accretive is arguably a misuse of the term.

In the third quarter of 2019, Cigna's revenues increased 237% YoY, largely due to Express Scripts.

The PBM is a part of the health services segment. The Q3 results were followed by that segment reporting $25.6 billion in adjusted revenue in Q4, versus $3.3 billion in the prior-year period.

Express Scripts processes roughly a quarter of the 6 billion prescriptions filled annually in the US. This provides Cigna with a scale advantage that results in pricing power with drug manufacturers and pharmacies. Additionally, there are switching costs for clients. Contracts with PBMs are generally 3 years in length and retention rates for the top PBMs are normally in the high 90% range.

Nonetheless, the acquisition came with a twist. Anthem (ANTM), the PBM's largest client, opted to sever its relationship with Express Scripts. Cigna has taken steps to lessen the impact; however, management projects it will only replace 75% of the lost business over the short term.

Obviously, there are execution risks involved in the acquisition, and Cigna took on considerable debt to complete the deal.

Moving Forward

Management projects $154 billion to $156 billion in revenue for 2020 with EPS of $18 to $18.6. In 2021, the company guides for EPS of $20 to $21.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Looking past 2021, the aging of America should provide a long term tailwind for the likes of Cigna. By 2030, the entire baby boomer generation will be past age 65. By 2034, those 65 and older will outnumber those under the age of 18.

With the changing demographics comes a surge in demand for medications, and herein lies the rationale for the addition of a PBM to Cigna's business model.

Source: Pharmacy Times

Debt, Dividend And Valuation

Cigna's debt to capitalization ratio was 44.7% as of March 31, down from 45.2% as of the end of 2019. Management is confident the company will reach a debt to capitalization ratio in the upper 30s by the end of 2020.

The dividend yields a paltry .02%, but is well funded. There is no reason to expect a significant increase in the dividend in the foreseeable future.

As I write these words, Cigna trades for $185.06 per share. The 12 month price target of 20 analysts is $245.85. The average target of the 8 analysts rating the company since the last quarterly results were announced is $248.50.

My Perspective

In 2019, Cigna's total revenue surpassed $153 billion, an increase from less than $49 billion in the prior year. Net income rose from 2.6 billion, or $10.54 per share in 2018, to $5.1 billion, or $13.44 per share in 2019.

From 2014 through 2019, Cigna's EPS grew at 17.5% CAGR. The company can also boast of 10 consecutive years of Commercial enrollment growth

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

Management guides for cash flow from operations to exceed $7.5 billion in 2020, and for an increase in EPS from $17.05 in 2019 to $20 to $21 in 2021. The company also projects a sharp reduction in debt.

I rate Cigna as a STRONG BUY.

It is my intent to make an initial investment in the company when the market opens on 06/29/2020.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.