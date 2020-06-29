While the stock is attractive at these levels, those with a more cautious approach can choose to sell a put option for a potential entry price in the $140s.

Back in February, before COVID-19 and related market turbulence, I wrote an article about L3Harris (LHX) and came to the conclusion that while it comes at a high valuation, the company is certainly trending in the right direction since the merger and could be an interesting target for investors with a long-term view.

In this article, we will quickly look at the updated situation, current valuation, and explore an option strategy which could be of interest to those who do not believe the current valuation is low enough.

Changes from February

I will jump straight to the point: COVID-19.

L3Harris and its peers are generally well-protected from short-term fluctuations in the economy due to the large majority of their clients being government agencies.

While the government side of operations should be business as usual, L3Harris does have some exposure to the civilian market, most notably related to commercial air travel. They successfully divested their airport security business in May 2020 but are still left with some exposure mainly due to their flight training, flight simulators, air traffic management and commercial avionics businesses.

Other factors, such as increased costs and/or lowered productivity at the company's facilities as well as supply chain interruptions, may also create short-term headwinds.

As a result of the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, the management made the following changes to their 2020 guidance.

(Source: L3Harris Q1 2020 report)

What is notable here is that they have only lowered their organic revenue growth guidance from 5%-7% to 3%-5% while lowering their non-GAAP EPS guidance by less than 2%.

While there are a lot of question marks as to the effects of the pandemic, at least, the management of L3Harris believes that the impact to them will be minimal due to a large portion of their revenue coming directly or indirectly from the US government.

Valuation

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As you can see in the chart above, L3Harris (blue) and the S&P 500 index (red) have gone nicely hand in hand for the majority of the past year. However, in recent weeks, L3Harris has seen its share price tumble from over $200 to $165.

The share price has declined 17.5% in a short amount of time, significantly more than any of the major indexes. There are no news or major events which I can find to explain this decline.

This recent decline allows us to buy a quality company with relatively low exposure to COVID-19 for a price that was previously only seen once in the company's short history, during the March 2020 selloff.

Looking at their historical P/E ratio, we can also confirm that the current ratio of ~23 is below historical average.

(Source: YCharts)

Forward P/E ratio is 23.75 with the low-end of the updated 2020 guidance ($6.95) and 22.45 assuming high-end of guidance. ($7.35) Both these numbers do fall below what we are used to seeing for L3Harris, and as such, the company does finally seem to be fairly valued compared to its own history.

Put Option - Entry Possibility For The Cautious

We have already established that L3Harris is, in my opinion, a well-functioning company with a good long-term business plan and is not heavily affected by the COVID-19 crisis. We have also established that it is trading at a low valuation relative to its historical price since the creation of the company on the 29th of June 2019.

Those who still find the valuation too high, or simply prefer a more cautious approach, could consider selling put options to either bank the premium or to go long in L3Harris stock at an entry price in the $140s.

$142.01 is the lowest price the stock has traded at since the merger. I would imagine that getting close to this price would satisfy even the most cautious investors out there, and as such, I've laid down a couple of put option sales which would bring the potential entry price close to the all-time low.

Option 1: July 17 PUT @ $150

Premium: $200 or 1.2%

Currently 10% above strike

Potential entry price: $148 (4.2% above 52-week low)

Option 2*: August 21 PUT @ $145

Premium: $380 or 2.30%

Currently 13.8% above strike

Potential entry price: $141.2 (0.5% below 52-week low)

Both option ideas above are well out of the money and, as such, are unlikely to be exercised unless the market experiences a broader decline.

These examples are not intended as trading advice. Instead, they are used as examples on how you can position yourself into a position where you are looking at either profiting from the option expiring worthless or gaining access to a great company at really attractive valuation.

*Please note that L3Harris will release their Q2 2020 results before the expiration of this put option.

(Option prices and share price used in calculations were taken on the 25th of June 2020, shortly after market open.)

Conclusion

While L3Harris may see some slight revenue and EPS pressure in 2020 due to COVID-19, the long-term fundamentals of the company are unchanged.

L3Harris stock has, for most of its short existence, traded above $200 and currently looks relatively cheap at $165.

Should you find the company interesting but the valuation to be too high, either of the put options above would push your potential entry price into the $140s, close to the all-time low of $142.01 for L3Harris.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author has a short position on certain LHX put options, and may initiate other similar positions in the future.



This article mentions some ideas about potential trades regarding options, please be aware of the risks associated with these trading instruments.