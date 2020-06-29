We expect PureCycle to run at full capacity when its facility begins to operate in 2021, because of current existing partnerships with many big corporations.

Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) has been in negotiation to merge with a polypropylene recycling company, PureCycle Technology LLC. Because of the massive, growing polypropylene market and PureCycle's innovative solutions, we believe the business merger would be quite valuable for Graf.

Management team with SPAC experience

Graf Industrial is founded and led by James Graf. James Graf has a lot of experience in leading and working for different special purpose acquisition companies. Previously he was a director of Platinum Eagle Acquisition, which acquired Target Logistics Management to become Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH). He was also the CFO, treasurer of Double Eagle Acquisition, Silver Eagle Acquisition and Global Eagle Acquisition. James, directly and indirectly, owns 19.8% of Graf's total shares outstanding. Michael Dee, Graf's CFO, previously worked for Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing. Michael has experience in the investment industry with Temasek Holdings and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Based on the founders' team experience, we believe there is a high probability that Graf can complete the acquisition.

Like any other SPAC, Graf has warrants in its capital structure. Each warrant allowed warrant holders to purchase half a share at the exercise price of $11.50 per common share. As Graf has not done any business combination within 15 months from the IPO date, each warrant entitles warrant holders to purchase ¾ of one share at the price of $11.50 per common share.

Massive Growing Market with Good technology

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer, which could be used in a wide range of applications, including banknotes, sandbags, housewares, food & beverages, packaging, and automotive components. Because of its versatile uses, it has a substantial global market. The increasing demand for thermoplastic materials has driven the polypropylene market. In 2019, the global polypropylene market was around $126 billion. In the next three years, it is expected to grow at 12% per year to reach $192.3 billion by 2023. We can see polypropylene everywhere in our daily lives. Despite its usage popularity, it is the least recycled post-consumer plastic. Only less than 1% of the total polypropylene was recycled, while more than 99% ended up in the landfill. The unrecycled polypropylene products are quite harmful because their additives contain a wide range of toxins such as lead and cadmium.

Moreover, it takes as long as 20-30 years for polypropylene products to decompose. Burning thermoplastics is not a good option also because it would release other toxins such as dioxins and vinyl chloride which pollute the environment. As a result, the only choice for used polypropylene at the moment is to recycle them.

PureCycle Technologies has the mission to solve the above problems by recycling plastic waste. The company has patented recycling technology which detaches contaminants and odor from plastic waste to turn it into virgin-like plastic which could be reused again. With PureCycle's technology, the recycling process is a closed-loop, from the plastic waste into consumer reuse.

Source: PureCycle's website

What we like about PureCycle is the involvement of consumer giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) (NYSE:PG) right from the founding of the company. PureCycle was established based on the partnership between Procter & Gamble and Innventure LLC. The original purpose for PureCycle is to commercialize its recycling process, which fits P&G's sustainability missions. The company's chief technologist and founding Inventor, John Layman, is also P&G Corporate R&D Section Head. CEO Mike Otworth is also a co-founder and CEO of Innventure, an investment firm focusing on disruptive technologies with significant market potential.

PureCycle's first recycling facility, with the annual capability of converting 119 million pounds of waste polypropylene to approximately 107 million pounds of ultra-pure recycled polypropylene, was funded by a $185 million Exempt Facility Revenue Bond, issued by the Southern Ohio Port Authority. Moody's gave this bond the Green Bond Assessment of GB1 (Excellent), because it is expected that the bond proceeds could fund the facility construction. Although the production would begin in 2021, we expect its first facility would be at full capacity right away because many corporations need this solution. PureCycle has partnered with many big corporations such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Milliken & Company, L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), and Total (NYSE:TOT) as those corporations are committed to recycling plastics for their operations and their products to customers/consumers.

Its competitor Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) also currently generates no revenue at the moment and plans to increase its capacity to 40,000 metric tons (or 88.2 million pounds). Now Loop has a market valuation of $364 million. As PureCycle's first facility has a capacity of 107 million pounds, it should have a comparable valuation of nearly $442 million. We are waiting for more information on this potential negotiation.

Conclusions

As Graf has $117.1 million in its trust account, it might have to raise more financing to be able to acquire a 100% stake in PureCycle. Because of the growing global market, patented technology, and existing partnerships with all big corporations, we expect a good upside when Graf could merge with PureCycle Technologies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRAF.WS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.