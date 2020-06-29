Party Like It's 1999: Short The QQQ

For this and several other reasons, the tech sector is likely to pull back.

The market is currently near-maximum greed levels. The tech sector is seeing this more so than other sectors, and, in this sector, we are seeing RSI levels similar to those during the dot-com bubble. Optimism in tech is higher than ever in history, with the exception of the peak of the 2000 tech bubble.

However, most tech stocks are beginning to see strong resistance levels. The inflows of capital into funds have helped push everything up, but for how long? Whether this rally continues relies on that inflow to continue; if it does not, we could see a violent correction.

Overall, it is beginning to look a lot like the 1999-2000 tech bubble. While tech has been a strong sector for the past several years, only recently has the Nasdaq-to-S&P 500 ratio gotten out-of-control. You can see a huge diversion between the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), starting around the coronavirus panic:

(Source: StockCharts)

This ratio tends to mean-revert toward 0.5. This tendency implies that QQQ will pull back. Or, if you are into pair-trading, that a long-SPY, short-QQQ position constitutes a market-hedged, mean reversion play.

I'm not bullish at this point, however. Yet, I am interested in a short position on the QQQ, expecting a said pullback. I have a number of reasons that justify such a trade.

First, the tech sector has shown great performance over this quarter. After a really strong quarter in the market, funds and big investors need to sell their winners to reallocate their portfolios for the sake of diversification. It's a somewhat silly concept in the fund industry, but nevertheless, funds must sell their best stocks at the end of each quarter to adhere to their funds' rules (e.g., no more than 10% exposure to a given stock, sector, etc.).

Hence, we will likely see much profit-taking as we end Q2 and begin Q3. That profit-taking will be most palpable in the tech sector, especially with those handful of tech companies that have led the market upward. I'm thinking that FAANG stocks and Microsoft (MSFT) will see sizeable pullbacks during this time.

Second, the market is looking a lot like 2000, and history repeats itself. When growth:value ratio spikes like this, the market tends to crash. We see extreme growth:value ratios right before the 1980 crash, the 2015 crash, and - most notably - the 2000 dot-com crash.

As before the 2000 crash, today we see a large spike in the amount of call buying. High amounts of optimistic speculation via call buying are correlated with a subsequent fall in the market. While the year 2000 traders did not have access to easy trading platforms (and zero-commission trading), the relatively high amount of call buying did occur right before the crash, likely indicating that traders wanted to hedge their downside risk via long calls rather than outright buying overvalued stocks:

Third, this rally is almost certainly driven in part by fear of missing out (FOMO). Many missed the dip-buying opportunity in March and, seeing the market rally after the correction, feel that they have to get in now to ride the rest of this rally. Emotion-driven investing and trading rarely work out, and high positive sentiment is inversely correlated to market gains.

Overall, the market is highly likely to correct, though whether that correction will be next week or next quarter is yet uncertain. I believe sooner is more likely than later. Many are already positioning themselves for a drop in asset prices, as evidenced by the rally in gold, a go-to safe-haven asset.

In short, at the very least, I wouldn't chase this market. Analysts were too pessimistic in March and are now experiencing FOMO, raising their price targets and buying in. Historically, the market pulls back during such times.

I plan to take a short position in tech, via QQQ, for the reasons above. I will be playing it short via options. My strategies follow.

If you just want to short tech, buy Jul17 $250 QQQ puts.

If you want to hedge the market yet stay long (i.e., don't want to experience FOMO):

Buy Jul17 $250 QQQ puts Buy Jul17 $240 QQQ calls

The former trade is quite simple, allowing you to mimic shorting Nasdaq without the risk of outright shorting. The latter is called a "long gut spread," allowing for profit on either side. You will profit for this particular option strategy if QQQ moves more than $10 in either direction (as of June 25, the time of writing). This strategy also allows you to profit if volatility rises - you could even see both the calls and puts rise in value in such a case. Of course, if you believe the market will fall, the former strategy gives you a better risk/reward.

Let me know if you have any questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MSFT, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.