In the long run, however, there will be a time after coronavirus, and this is where the value for long-term investors could live.

It remains to be seen whether the dividend king will hold his title in the coming quarters. The air is getting increasingly tight.

Introduction

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has suffered and still suffers greatly from COVID-19. The company still plans to distribute its quarterly dividend (the next ex-dividend day is Wednesday, July 01). It's hard to believe that a dividend king like Sysco can fall. But I no longer rule it out, and I believe it is possible that the company will no longer pay a dividend in the 2021 financial year.

For long-term investors, however, this could open up the possibility of a long-term value investment, supported by good future prospects and a historically favorable valuation. Although there is still a certain downside potential, I am nevertheless thinking about adding some of the company's shares to my broadly diversified retirement portfolio next month.

COVID-19 has hit the company hard

The measures taken by governments around the world have isolated many people in their homes and severely restricted social contacts. In some cases, the economy even came to a complete standstill. In the third quarter, the company suffered the full force of the crisis. Sales were down 6.5 percent, adjusted profit was down 40 percent, and adjusted earnings per share were down 43 percent.

(Source: 3Q presentation)

The cash flow will also fall massively as a result of COVID-19. Free cash flow fell by more than 50 percent in the third quarter. As you can see here, the last time cash flow fell so sharply was during the major recession of 2008/2009. This naturally also affects the company's ability to pay dividends with cash. While the cash payout ratio was below a comfortable 50 percent a year ago, Sysco will exceed 100 percent this year. Sysco can bridge such a phase with loans in the short term, but it is definitely not a sustainable situation, both for the company and for the investors.

(Source: Sysco was hit hard by COVID-19)

The company reacted quickly, but thinks there still is a big downside risk

Sysco was forced to react. To this end, the company has taken several measures. The measures have two objectives: 1. generate cash. 2. save cash. In the earnings call, CEO Kevin Hourican explained the measures in more detail.

First, we have taken swift action to further strengthen our overall liquidity. [...] We have built more than $6 billion of cash and available liquidity that allows for not only financial flexibility and survivability during this crisis, but will enable us to capitalize on an unprecedented competitive opportunity. I am confident that Sysco has the financial ability to invest in inventory and also service levels upon the return of customer demand to foodservice.

The positive thing is that Sysco's business is partially scalable.

Second, we are focused on stabilizing the business by removing costs from the system. Towards the end of March, our business declined significantly from the moment the shelter-in-place orders were issued.

This gives the company some flexibility to respond to COVID-19.

As a result, we needed to quickly reduce our expenses in order to match the lower level of business volume. [...] In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 alone, we have removed more than $500 million of expenses from the business, which includes the difficult decision to reduce our staffing levels by approximately 33% through temporary workforce furloughs and permanent reductions in force. [These partly] permanent changes will deliver an annualized benefit of approximately $300 million.

Overall, however, these measures will not be enough to compensate for the COVID-19 crash of sales and cash flow. Just to remind you: In Q3 alone, the company generated more than USD 500 million less cash flow. The company can survive one or two quarters without sustained damage. After that, however, things will be tight.

This is all the more true if a second wave (or the true arrival of the first wave) causes a delay in the opening of the economy. In the worst case, there will be another far-reaching shutdown. To that extent, this would set Sysco back to the April level.

(Source: 3Q presentation)

There may be long-term wins

Given the increasing number of infected people and the ongoing search for a vaccine, such a downside scenario cannot be ruled out. Nevertheless, the situation could strengthen Sysco's position in the long term. The company itself recognizes that the current situation and social restrictions also reveal opportunities. In the end, there is a simple formula: We must all eat and drink.

[W]e are working diligently to leverage the upside that exists during this crisis by capturing new business opportunities and pivoting our support of current and new customers. [...] There will be profitable market share gains to be had as this crisis unfolds, and Sysco will have the investment capability to profitably win new customers.

However, we should not expect Sysco to be able to compensate for COVID-19-related failures. Sysco's largest customer group with over 60 percent is still restaurants.

Taking the fundamental valuation into account

However, the long-term fundamental outlook is optimistic. Sysco is an extremely successful company that has grown above average over the last 10 years. While the foodservice industry grew by 0.9 percent per year on average, Sysco has grown by 5 percent.

For COVID-19, the company can do nothing and must now deal with this situation. It will survive this phase (even if, as I said, I think a dividend cut is possible). This development is naturally also reflected in the share price. The crash is comparable to the price losses in the course of the great recession.

(Source: 2008/2009 parallels)

And that is precisely why I consider the current situation to be a good opportunity for long-term investors to place a first tranche of Sysco shares in their portfolio. As you can see, the company was clearly overvalued for years. Although COVID-19 provided an even better time window for investment in March and April, the share price is still at a level where investors would have been happy to throw themselves on the stock a year ago.

(Source: Fair value calculation Sysco)

An examination of the book value also confirms this impression. Sysco was clearly overpriced for several years and is currently at least in the range of a historically fair valuation.

Data by YCharts

I assume that the debt ratio of currently 60 percent will continue to rise, especially if the company plans to continue paying the dividend. Financially, however, the situation is not worrying if you take into account that the company is sitting on USD 10 billion worth of its own shares, which is more than 55 percent of all outstanding debt (including all liabilities).

(Source: Debt ratio Sysco)

Conclusion

For years, Sysco has been back in a range in which the share is fairly valued. While there were certainly better windows of opportunity during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, the company is still interesting for long-term investors.

In the short and medium term, everything depends on the further development of the coronavirus. If the situation deteriorates (which cannot be ruled out), the dividend is simply no longer financially viable from a reasonable point of view. But, in the long run, there will be a time after coronavirus, and this is where the value for long-term investors could live.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SYY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.