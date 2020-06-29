On the third day of 2020, a United States drone strike near Baghdad International Airport killed Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard. The assassination of Soleimani stoked fears of an armed conflict between the United States and Iran. These tensions would lead to mass demonstrations in the country, a counterattack on a base housing U.S. troops, and an Ukrainian passenger jet being inadvertently downed. Markets were briefly rattled, with oil hitting its 2020 high of near $65/barrel in the aftermath.

The killing of Soleimani was an exogenous shock to markets, and one that would have been outside the scope of any 2020 forecasts for market prognosticators. Of course, at that time, a larger exogenous shock to markets was building in Wuhan, China. Iran has seen nearly a quarter-million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The United States, with a population 4x that of Iran, has seen 10x as many confirmed cases. While any numeric comparison of the outbreak is skewed by differences in testing, it is safe to say that both countries involved in the earlier tensions have been hit badly by the viral outbreak.

Market outlooks are susceptible to exogenous shocks. A thoughtful 2020 outlook would have been impacted by a missile strike on the third day of the year. Of course, in retrospect, the global outbreak of the coronavirus dwarfed the impact of rising U.S.-Iranian tensions. That missile strike pushed oil prices to new local highs, but the virus outbreak would combine with Saudi-Russo tensions to push oil briefly to all-time lows deep in negative territory.

This article will offer an outlook for the back half of 2020. Of course, shocks outside of this framing - as we saw in the first half of 2020 - can subsume these outlooks. Investors need to have a long-term plan, and adapt that plan as needed on the margin, to account for changing market conditions. While "even the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry", I still find that writing down my current thoughts on the market in this semi-annual piece is an important part of crystallizing my current views.

In the sections below, I have added ten topical discussion points that should help frame my current market outlook.

Virus

The spread of the coronavirus has obviously went from exogenous shock to the dominant factor driving economic growth and asset prices in the short-run. As we sit here in late June, the virus count is picking up again in the United States, with new outbreaks in Southern and Western states. The profile of those impacted has also shifted with the median age moving from the low 50s to the 20 and 30-something set. While it is easy to grab a hold of the "second wave" narrative, we are seeing encouraging trends in much of the developed world and within key metro areas initially hard hit by the virus spread in the United States. While the increase in new cases bears monitoring, and the risk of an uptick in winter is still a danger, a repeat of a widespread economic shutdown appears unlikely. The shutdown was aimed at flattening the curve, building supplies of protective equipment, adding additional emergency hospital bed capacity, and jumpstarting a path to a vaccine. Outside of localized hot spots, that has been largely accomplished. The haphazard response to the virus in the United States has amplified its impact, but the health risks moving forward at this point appear broadly manageable, which points towards healing markets over time.

Global Growth

The old saying used to be that when the U.S. sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold. If you allow me a somewhat crass joke, China sneezed, and the rest of the world got sick in this episode. At the outset of the economic shutdown, the expectation was for a very sharp downturn driven by the cessation of some economic activity, but the hope that the downturn would prove transient. This global economic recession emanating from the coronavirus will be one of the deepest on record, but is also likely to be one of the shortest. We are going to begin to see a sharp recovery in the third quarter, albeit off of a very low base. The global economy may not return to its end of 2019 economic output level until late 2021 or early 2022. Some level of unemployment will prove structural and not frictional, and losses in output and profits will take time to recoup despite economic growth data that looks solid in the short-run.

U.S. Growth

While the global economy used to go as the U.S. economy went in the post-World War II era, downside risks for the U.S. economy appear more prevalent than they do for the broader global economy. The recovery in the United States was supported by unprecedented fiscal stimulus. As that stimulus rolls off, there will be a sizable fiscal drag. This large scale spending was all deficit-financed, and there is the risk that the balance sheet expansion for the United States carries a longer-term fiscal drag in the form of potentially higher tax rates or lower spending aimed at right-sizing record deficits.

Monetary Policy

The Federal Reserve is set to stay on a dovish bent. The Fed has a dual mandate to foster full employment and to maintain low and stable inflation. With the unemployment rate likely to be still in the high single digits or low double digits at year end, the focus will be on strengthening the economic recovery. The long-term implications for inflationary expectations are uncertain for record fiscal and monetary stimulus, but the short-term impact of the virus-related impact has been disinflationary at best and deflationary at worst. The Fed's new programs to support corporate credit markets have worked extraordinarily well thus far with limited actual bond purchases. The "Fed put" is alive and well, taking off some of the downside scenarios for equity markets. We could see increased discussion around yield curve control where the Fed targets a certain interest rate to keep a cap on intermediate-term rates. The Fed has additional tools to support the economy and markets, but will look to the next topic to aid the recovery.

Fiscal Policy

For all of the discussion around the death of George Floyd and the nationwide protests it launched, one topic remained curiously absent. The police encounter was prompted by the suspicion that Floyd had passed a counterfeit $20 bill...while the Federal government was handing $1,200 checks to lower and middle income Americans. The wrongful death prompted dialogue around inequality and racial bias. Fiscal stimulus has been rightly aimed at lower and middle income Americans with smaller fiscal safety nets and those most exposed to the negative ramifications of job losses wrought by the shutdown aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. If the goal of monetary policy is to arrest the deflation in prices - including those of assets - then a successfully implemented policy will in part reflate asset prices. Those benefits are going to accrue disproportionately to asset owners. If monetary policy carries the next phase of accommodation to support the recovery from the virus-induced recession, we are likely to see inequality increase further with negative longer-term societal implications. More support, perhaps in the form of wage subsidies, to transition displaced workers from unemployment doles to payrolls, should be in the offing.

With less traffic on the roads, large-scale government funded infrastructure projects providing outdoor jobs to displaced workers would have been a welcome sight to the electorate. With that window closing, I would still expect to see another round of stimulus, especially with an election looming in November.

Global Equity Multiples

Through Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) had shed just under 6% and the All-Country World Index ex-US (ACWX) was down over 11%. Despite the U.S. struggling to contain the virus, U.S. stocks have maintained their global leadership. Since the end of 2007, which includes the Great Recession and the virus-related stock drawdown, the S&P 500 has averaged 8.2% per annum and the MSCI All-World Index ex-US has returned investors less than 1% per year. U.S. stocks command higher multiples, especially the global tech leaders, with slower growth in the U.S., and an ineffective virus response, the relative multiple expansion in the U.S. will be difficult to repeat in coming years.

Emerging market stocks offer relatively cheap valuations and higher expected growth rates. If the world can see a cyclical recovery, they could lead. Like U.S. stocks, the dollar has been a multi-year winner. A weaker dollar has historically been associated with stronger EM equities.

U.S. Equity Multiples

Equity multiples are above long-run averages and bad 2Q numbers are going to make those multiples look even more dear. Eventually, we are going to see strong earnings growth off of really weak virus-induced bases. The market is trying to look through the near-term fog to a brighter horizon. Buoyed by low interest rates and globally dominant tech firms, U.S. equities are outperforming global peers as equity multiples rise. The second half of the year will see decelerating equity market gains and equity multiples normalize as earnings ultimately rebound. In a world of more sideways domestic equity markets, Growth may give way to both beaten down cyclicals and more defensive names as equity markets find earnings growth in a broader range of industries.

Interest Rates

With interest rates near historic lows, the asymmetry in return profile makes bonds a difficult portfolio hedge. With a 10-year Treasury yield at 0.63%, the market is pricing in the Fed missing its 2% inflation target for many years to come, or bond market participants are resigned to negative real rates in the future. Of course, the Fed is going to keep a heavy hand in bond markets, capping the potential sell-off in bonds. Given the large fiscal deficits that the U.S. is currently running, we are going to see record gross supply. Adding in record corporate bond issuance, and the market is absorbing a lot of duration. Will Fed demand offset Treasury supply? Not quite. I expect the 10-year Treasury yield to drift towards 1% as we move through the back half of the year. That is still roughly half the level we traded at to start the year, and the low interest rate environment will continue to be supportive for equities.

Corporate Credit

Like in U.S. equity markets, the corporate credit market has seen a historic pace of healing, particularly in investment grade credit and the highest tiers of speculative grade credit. The Fed's balance sheet expansion has uniquely included corporate sectors. While there was a lot of debate during the Financial Crisis if balance sheet expansion was in the purview of the Federal Reserve, few questioned the Fed's utilization of its balance sheet to newly support corporate credit markets in the current environment. The goal has been to ensure that liquidity issues did not become solvency issues for good businesses during the economic shutdown. Private capital has followed the Fed's lead, tightening credit spreads on higher quality businesses. Like any economic shock, there are going to be some firms who will succumb to bankruptcy, but in most instances these will be companies who were already facing secular pressures that the down cycle further exposed. I would expect corporate credit spreads to continue to tighten, on average, over the back half of the year.

U.S. Election

While this topic might garner the most attention, it still remains a bit of a wild card more than four months out. Trump is trailing in the polls, but he was in 2016 as well and came out the victor. Markets could react negatively to the potential for a Democratic sweep of the White House and both halls of Congress, with the expectation that could lead to a more progressive agenda that increases taxes and reduces corporate profits. We have a long way to go. From the date of the Obama election on October 4th, 2008 through the date of the Trump election on November 9th, 2016, the S&P 500 rose 12.4% per annum. From the date of the Trump election through last Thursday (excluding Friday's sell-off), the S&P 500 had rose by 12.4% per annum under Trump. The guy at the top gets a lot of attention, especially as the White House has gravitated towards Executive Action under both men, but the economy is powered by the collective decisions of millions of Americans everyday. A political-driven selloff could happen with either outcome in November. It may provide an opportunity either way.

I like to sit down twice a year - at mid-year and year-end - and lay out my market themes for the next six to twelve months. It gives me a chance to take a step back from the day-to-day market noise, and the recent historic volatility, and re-calibrate my current market views. In the first six months of this year, the market was dealt a tremendous exogenous shock, unlikely any we have witnessed in our investing careers. How the economy and markets, buttressed by monetary, fiscal, and public policy decisions, handles the virus-related fallout will be key to divining market performance. As I look back at these views, I see global stocks outperforming the United States, a topping U.S. dollar, value catching growth in equities, and credit outperforming rates. Returns for domestic equities feel positive, but muted with episodic volatility. Much has happened in the past six months, which makes looking forward six months fraught with uncertainty. Penning these themes helps me frame markets. Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.