While it's true that Okta's criticality has spiked this year, its valuation has gotten ahead of the fundamentals. Okta trades at nearly 30x forward revenues.

Shares of Okta have nearly doubled to all-time highs amid the coronavirus pandemic, while the broader market still remains ~7% down year-to-date.

Okta (OKTA) has been one of the biggest winners all year, and as an investor who dabbled in and out of the stock over the years, I'm obviously disappointed to have missed out on Okta's big breakout. That does not mean, however, that winners can keep winning forever. Investors' enthusiasm on Okta has vaulted it to among one of the largest enterprise software companies in the market (at a ~$25 billion market cap, Okta can no longer rightfully be considered a "mid cap" tech stock). Just for kicks, note that Okta's market value now is about the same as the Big Three U.S. airlines combined (Delta (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), and American Airlines (AAL), in descending order of size). Investors' enthusiasm on Okta only kicked into higher gear when the company released bullish results in the tail end of May.

Providing contrarian opinions is always difficult, but I continue to be bearish on Okta. Okta's recent rally is driven more by a momentum trade that has rotated out of travel/retail/bank stocks and into the biggest-winning tech stocks of the year. Yet at some point, reality will come catching back up to Okta. This is a stock trading at >30x forward revenues (about double where the broader market is trading as a multiple of GAAP earnings) that has still yet to generate positive GAAP profits or pay a dividend. Right now investors don't mind because they're excited about the remote work-fueled growth, but eventually investors will start chasing income, yield, and cash flow again.

There's no doubt that Okta has a solid long-term future. Single sign on (NYSEARCA:SSO) is a space that Okta completely owns. Outside a few small startup competitors, no other company really stands a Okta when it comes to securely managing login and permissions across a corporate stack - something that has become evidently critical in a time when we're all logging into work applications from home.

That being said, expectations have vaulted far beyond reality. At Okta's current share prices near $205, the stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, and after netting off the $1.45 billion of cash and $948.1 million of debt on Okta's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $24.86 billion.

To Okta's credit, its mix of recurring revenues and overall revenue visibility is so solid that the company has actually continued to provide full-year guidance, which many rival software companies have backed away from. Okta is expecting 31-33% y/y growth for the full year FY21 to $770-$780 million in revenues:

Figure 1. Okta guidance update

Source: Okta 1Q21 earnings deck

Fully knowing that Okta tends to undercall its guidance, Wall Street consensus is on the higher end of that range at $777.5 million. Against this consensus estimate, Okta trades at a valuation multiple of 32.0x EV/FY21 revenues.

Even the most growth-oriented of investors should take pause at that figure. I'll lean on one of my core investment principles here: great companies don't always make for good investments, at least not when they're trading at absurd prices. It's easy to point to Okta's self-estimated ~$55 billion TAM and say that Okta will keep growing at a rapid clip forever, but at some point investors will rotate back to value - and you don't want to be caught holding the hot potato. There are plenty of other software companies, previously Wall Street favorites that could seemingly do no wrong, that have been shot down due to a combination of excessive valuation and performance missteps (Zendesk (ZEN) and New Relic (NEWR) come to mind over the past year).

Keep your distance for now and invest elsewhere.

Q1 download

With this all being said, it would be remiss not to acknowledge Okta's latest strong results. The key thing to note here is that while Okta's numbers were very strong, its high multiple essentially prices it for perfection - and so these results should be more or less expected.

The summary chart below does a good job of illustrating Okta's strength in the quarter:

Figure 2. Okta Q1 key metrics Source: Okta 1Q21 earnings deck

As usual, Okta's revenue growth soared past expectations; with actuals of $182.9 million growing 46% y/y and besting Wall Street's expectations of $171.6 million (+37% y/y) by a nine point margin (by now, Wall Street analysts should be used to the fact that Okta guides substantially below where it actually ends up). This growth rate kept pace with Q4's 45% y/y revenue growth rate.

Unsurprisingly, Okta saw some accelerated demand from companies wanting to quickly transition into a remote work environment. Per CEO Todd McKinnon's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We also experienced demand from both new and existing customers that needed to fast track their identity and access management plans as a key element of their emergency response. We are working hard to partner with all of our customers and prospects to help them navigate this environment as they transition some or all of their employees to remote access."

It's still unclear, however, what the net impact of the coronavirus on Okta is. Despite accelerated demand from some customers as described above, Okta also noted that some companies pushed out/delayed their implementations of Okta, particularly customers in the industries most heavily impacted by the coronavirus. Small and mid-sized businesses, too, lagged behind on implementations. Okta's commentary here, however, is consistent with the sales trends seen elsewhere across the software industry.

For multiple sequential quarters, however, Okta's billings growth rate, at 42% y/y, has fallen behind revenue growth. This is one of the key leading indicators that Okta's revenue growth will also fall to the low 40s in the near future.

We note as well that Okta's GAAP net losses have also been growing. Though the company has been able to improve pro forma net margins to near-breakeven, this has been masked by Okta's stock-based comp - which grew at a 66% y/y pace in Q1.

Figure 3. Okta loss trends Source: Okta 1Q21 earnings release

Though stripped out from pro forma figures, stock-based comp isn't free. And especially in a rising share price environment, investors are paying a lot in the form of dilution for stock pay in options and share grants that were assigned at much lower share prices.

Key takeaways

Okta is a great company, but at a >$25 billion market cap and >30x forward revenues, it's difficult to believe that Okta makes for a good investment - especially given the fact that the company has so far still been unable to close its GAAP net losses. Stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.