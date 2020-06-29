One of my major harping points recently in conversations with fellow investors has been the extreme attractiveness of hybrid and/or equity issuance. By and large, if you talk to management teams, they tend to have a... less optimistic view of the future than the rest of the market. Make no mistake, senior executives love to cheerlead the companies they control. With that said, overall tone has signaled a disconnect by many on the pace of the market recovery versus what they imagine the tempo of the economic resurgence will be. Coupled with every institutional investor breathing down their necks to deleverage and clean up balance sheets – especially in energy – and you have a cocktail that encourages senior leadership to dilute.

BP (BP) is not the first to do so, but the issuance of the equivalent of nearly $12B in hybrid bonds for the first time is certainly a headline grabber. Wall Street certainly paid attention: the bonds were incredibly oversubscribed and attracted rabid interest from many parties. The move was pretty well telegraphed in my opinion, as it follows the news that the company would write off between $13 – 17.5B off its balance sheet after cutting its long term oil price expectations, certainly a signal that the juggernaut is hunkering down for many years of lower earnings than it once expected. BP tends to emphasize its gearing ratio (debt to equity) in its earnings release and investor presentations, and that figure was already running well ahead of the 20 – 30% target during Q1 2020. This write-down would only accelerate that, and that heavily incentivizes equity issuance.

Why hybrids though? Remember that BP reports under IFRS accounting standards, not US GAAP. Perpetual hybrid bonds are classified as 100% equity under IFRS, logical given these hybrid notes are senior only to the common equity and are pari passu with the 9% preferreds. While they have a coupon, for all intents and purposes, they are equity. Getting treated as equity under accounting rules means that BP will significantly improve its gearing ratio, assuming it uses most of this fresh capital to retire existing debt securities. So, on a reported basis, CEO Bernard Looney gets to trot out improved metrics to shareholders in quarterly presentations even though nothing has really changed. Some call that smart, others call it financial engineering. Depending on what view you take on it, you can make a case for both.

Creditors will be pleased as well. Many have come down hard on the oil and gas space during the double black swan event that hit the sector in 2020. Supermajors, in particular, have seen pressure given their extremely high credit ratings, which really do not align with the now much weaker earnings outlook and a tendency to have overly generous shareholder dividend policies. While not 100% equity, rating agencies generally treat bonds with similar terms as these hybrids as split 50/50 between debt and equity in their models. So just like with the company-reported gearing ratio, if hybrid bond funds are used to retire other, more traditional debt securities, the various leverage metrics that rating agencies look at, such as retained cash flow / net debt or debt / EBITDA, will improve. Billions of dollars in debt is "wiped out".

Does this change anything for shareholders? Not really. Sitting at the bottom of the capital stack, the value of the equity-based on anything like EV/EBITDA multiples or asset valuation models do not change. Does it mean the dividend is any more or less safe? Not much change there either. Dividend policy is always a Board of Directors decision, and while oil and gas prices have improved versus where they stood during Q1 2020, the macro environment might not necessarily have improved enough to keep BP from considering a cut. Remember, BP significantly lowered its future pricing outlooks, leading to that massive forthcoming impairment charge. The balance sheet, even with these hybrids in place, is still not in great shape. Further, dramatically cut capital spends have been cut to the bone – so much so that current production rates are not sustainable. The company desperately needs cash, and lowering shareholder payouts is a quick and dirty way to get money to keep the business going. Investors will just have to sit on their hands and wait with bated breath for that decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.